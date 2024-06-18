10 affordable luxury pieces we can’t pass up during Quince’s one day sale

For fans of affordable luxury brand Quince, do I have exciting news for you. Today is the big day to stock up on all the things you’ve been eyeing. The online retailer known for their high-quality essentials at unbelievable prices is running their first-ever sitewide Insider Sale–and it’s just until midnight!

If you’re not already familiar with Quince, it’s the game-changing label bringing ethical fashion to the masses. From their famous $50 cashmere sweaters to their top notch yet affordable activewear, Quince sources premium materials directly from mills and factories to provide luxury goods at revolutionary prices.

With such budget-friendly prices year-round, a Quince sale is essentially unheard of. But for today only, they’ve marked down dozens of pieces across each category, including some personally long-coveted picks that I’m finally going to claim as my own.

The sale just went live this morning at 8am ET and ends at 11:59pm, so now is the time! With savings this good on Quince’s top-quality pieces, you’ll want to move quickly before your size and favorite colors are gone. I’ve highlighted some of my top picks below!

