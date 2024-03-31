The 10 best beaches in Sicily

Mondello is one of the best beaches in Sicily - a mile of gleaming sand and remarkably clear waters located just six miles from the city centre

Sicily is blessed with endless, glorious beaches both sandy and rocky, and with the clearest of water in unimaginable shades of blue. Maintenance, however, isn't always as perfect as the venue might merit. So be prepared to take the rough with the smooth: it won't always be pristine.

Beaches in Sicily – as in the whole of Italy – are divided into spiagge libere (free beaches) and spiagge attrezzate (equipped beaches). The former are unfenced, accessible to all, in general with little in the way of bars and equipment hire and completely (as the name implies) free. The latter are concessions, generally with ranks of brightly coloured deckchairs beneath matching umbrellas. These areas are off-limits for those who haven't paid the entrance fee. There are free passages to the shore at intervals between the private lots, and the first five metres back from the shoreline are available to everyone. These rules are often overlooked by concession-holders.

North

Cefalù

The historic north coast town of Cefalù has beaches for everyone, and in some cases they’re just a short walk from the centro storico. Right in town, the Lido di Cefalù offers a mile of sand gently sloping into a crystal sea, much favoured by families by day, and local revellers in the evenings. But if lively stabilimenti (beach clubs) aren't your scene, head instead for rocky Caldura, or for the free beach at quiet Sant’Ambrogio – four miles east of town – with its mix of sand, pebbles and startling blue waters.

Getting there: Cefalù is on the E90 highway or the slower SS113 road between Palermo and Messina. Regular trains link Palermo and Cefalù and take between 40 minutes and an hour.

Cefalù has beaches for everyone, not least Lido di Cefalù right in the town - Ellen Rooney

Mondello

Mondello is Palermo’s classic city beach – a mile of gleaming sand and remarkably limpid waters located just six miles from the city centre. It’s a glam place, with a hopping nightlife scene, but at times it can feel like the whole of Palermo is squeezed on to it. Most of the strand is sewn up by 'stabilimenti' – beach clubs providing (at a price) umbrellas, deckchairs, meals and refreshments. At peak times, it’s best to identify one and book ahead, or risk even more severe crowding on the tiny strips of ‘free’ beach with no services.

Getting there: The 806 bus from centralissima piazza L Sturzo costs €1.60, takes anything up to 45 minutes and is horrendously packed in peak periods. Other services depart from less central areas of town: see amat.pa.it for routes and timetables. Parking at Mondello is never easy. A taxi from the town centre is perhaps the easiest option; it should cost around €50.

East

Isola Bella

In a bay beneath Taormina proper, this tiny island is a nature reserve. There's a cable car up to/down from the centro, and a €4 (£3.50) charge to get on to the island which is reachable on foot across a causeway. It's pretty and green, and the water is beautifully blue. For €10 (£9), a round-island boat will take you to the blue grotto, and drop you off for a swim. Plastic swimming shoes are essential: the beaches are painfully pebbly. You certainly won't have the island to yourself – but Taormina's like that: impossibly pretty, but impossibly touristy too.

Getting there: You can walk down from the centre of Taormina but it's worth taking the cable car (€6) from via Pirandello for the views.

Isola Bella is a pretty and green nature reserve where the water is beautifully blue - Matthew Williams-Ellis / robertharding

South

Calamosche

This dreamy beach inside the Vendicari nature reserve is one for purists. There are no jolly beach bars here, and no lines of rent-able deck chairs and umbrellas (don't forget to bring the latter, as there's no shade whatsoever). What's more it's a half-mile hike from the reserve's car park. What awaits you however is worth it: marvellously azure water, which deepens very gradually from an uncrowded stretch of pale sand, protected north and south by wild promontories. The rock formations along these promontories make it a favourite with snorkellers.

Getting there: On Sicily's east coast, just south of Lido di Noto, Calamosche beach is accessed from the SP19 road. The beach is marked and there's a dedicated car park by the road.

Dreamy Calamosche beach is one for the purists – don't expect beach bars or deck chairs - Andrea Izzotti/Andrea Izzotti

Scala dei Turchi

Porto Empedocle on Sicily’s southern coast is essentially a working town, dominated by its ferry port (hopping off point for the islands of Linosa and Lampedusa) and cement works. It has one impressive natural feature, the Scala dei Turchi, a seaside marl formation scraped clean by the action of wave and wind that seems a vast work of land art. Beneath this extraordinary outcrop are popular yellow-sand beaches. The climb down is challenging (the climb up even more so) but given the fame bestowed on the place by the Montalbano TV series, crowds of visiting fans are happy to make the effort.

Getting there: There's a selection of carparks (€5/hr approx) for the Scala dei Turchi on the SP68 road between Porto Empedocle and Realmonte.

Beneath the extraordinary Scala dei Turchi are popular yellow-sand beaches - Francesco Bonino / 500px

Sampieri

The beach in pretty Sampieri, on the south coast near Ragusa, begins more or less in the centre of town. This is the end you'll want to head to if you’re after umbrellas and deckchairs and bars and people. The sand then stretches east for another two miles, getting wilder, quieter and far less peopled until it comes to an abandoned roofless brick factory (which will be familiar to Montalbano fans as the tuna factory in the television series). Snorkellers prefer the water west of town, where the coast is rockier and the beaches shelve less gradually.

Getting there: Sampieri is on the SP65/66 coast road. From Scicli, head south on SP40.

The beach in pretty Sampieri begins more or less in the centre of town, but gets wilder as it stretches east - Westend61 / Carmen Steiner/Westend61

West

San Vito lo Capo

A summer magnet for residents of Palermo and Trapani, this dramatically located resort town not far from Trapani airport is a familiar name for Mediterranean yachties, but otherwise little known. There are no Taormina-style tourist souks here, just a lively low-rise garden town panning out along a two-mile sweep of sand dominated, at its northern end, by the vertiginous peak of Monte Monaco. Regular boat tours head around the promontory to the Zingaro nature reserve and the charming village of Scopello, whose ancient port and tonnara (tuna fishery) have featured in several films – among them Oceans 12.

Getting there: San Vito lo Capo is accessed via the SP16 road, which departs from the main SS187 Trapani-Palermo road.

San Vito lo Capo offers a two-mile sweep of sand dominated, at its northern end, by the vertiginous peak of Monte Monaco - © 2014 Massimo Calmonte/Massimo Calmonte (www.massimocalmonte.it)

Scopello & Riserva dello Zingaro

The scenery around lovely Scopello, in the province of Trapani, is almost as vertical as the Amalfi coast. It’s the kind of destination known only to insiders, despite having some of the bluest water you’ll find in Sicily. In the old tonnara (tuna factory, entrance €10-15) a diving and boating centre will arrange trips to the remarkable rock stacks off the coast; or you can simply take the sun here and swim. Immediately to the north, the Riserva dello Zingaro coastal nature reserve is a walker's paradise, with a series of glorious hidden sandy coves for those prepared to do the trek.

Getting there: Scopello and the Zingaro reserve are reached via the SP63 road off the main Trapani-Palermo road (SS 187).

Scopello and its surrounds is the kind of destination known only to insiders, despite having some of the bluest water you’ll find in Sicily - Rob Francis

Cala Rossa (Favignana)

This rocky bay on Favignana, in the Egadi islands off Trapani, is a slice of paradise, with waters of a startling turquoise so clear that swimming feels a little like flying. White calcareous rocks with curious horizontal striations – the result of ancient rock quarrying – surround the cove which has no beach to speak of: most visitors spread their towels on a smooth bit of rock, then don mask and snorkel to explore the marvellous marine life in the caves and indentations around the bay. Plastic sandals are recommended.

Getting there: Liberty Lines and Siremar run regular ferry and hydrofoil services to Favignana from Trapani and Marsala. In Favignana port you can rent a bike or scooter for the two and a half mile trip to Cala Rossa.

Cala Rossa has waters of a startling turquoise so clear that swimming feels a little like flying - Latitudestock

Foce del Belice

The relatively untouched coastline at Foce del Belice is well maintained, with boardwalk paths leading through the pinewoods and across the dunes from the road running parallel to the coast; alternatively, you can walk along the beach from La Pineta restaurant at the western edge of the reserve, or from the smaller resort of Porto Palo to the east. Le Solette, a wide swathe of sand just west of Porto Palo, is as good a place as any to lay out your beach towel, but there are also some lovely secluded coves further to the west, such as Capparrina di Mare.

Getting there: Marked paths lead to the beach from the SP56 road. Or you can set off on foot from the small towns of Marinella di Selinunte or Porto Palo.

