The 10 best beaches in Zakynthos

The best beaches in Zakynthos range from islands sands to rocky coves - Alamy Stock Photo

With its powder-white sands, vertiginously blue seas and hidden coves where endangered loggerhead turtles come to lay their eggs, the lovely lush island that the Venetians dubbed “Fiore di Levante” (Flower of the East) has some of the Ionian archipelago’s best beaches.

Apart from celebrated Shipwreck Beach, Zakynthos, also known as Zante, the island’s most popular strands are along the east coast, while the rugged and rocky west coast is the best place to find near-empty coves with pristine waters perfect for snorkelling.

From remote cave-dotted strands where monk seals love to linger, to cosmopolitan taverna-lined beaches with superb water sports facilities, these are Zante’s 10 best beaches.

1. Shipwreck Beach

A horseshoe-shaped scoop of pale sand beneath sheer white cliffs on the island’s rugged northwest coast, Navagio – better known as Shipwreck Beach because of rusted remains of the MV Panagiotis which was washed up on the beach after a storm in the 1980’s – is Zante’s most picturesque beach.

Getting there: It’s a 30-minute boat ride from Agios Nikolaos, Zakynthos, Skinari or Porto Vromi.

Insider tip: Navagio is often out of bounds because of landslides, but you can get great photos of this celebrated beach fringed by kingfisher-blue waters from the designated viewpoint area near Volimes village.

2. Laganas Beach

Notorious party strip at night, during the day laidback Laganas in the south of the island takes on a sleepy vibe as revellers flock to the resort’s long ribbon of golden sand to sleep off their hangovers on plump comfortable sun loungers, or chill in bars and tavernas behind the strand.

Getting there: Plenty of buses shuttle back and forth between Zante main town and Laganas.

Insider tip: For best sunset views head for Agios Sostis and cross over on the rickety wooden bridge to the tiny island of Cameo. The fee to enter the island includes a drink in Cameo’s scenic beach bar.

3. Marathonisi

A magnet for endangered loggerhead sea turtles, this desert island which can only be reached by boat has idyllic silk sand beaches fringed by pine, olive and green oak forests and lapped by glass-clear waters. During turtle nesting season, visitors can only lounge on a small part of this lovely beach.

Getting there: There are regular taxi shuttles from Keri beach opposite. You can also rent a self-drive boat.

Insider tip: Discover turtle ‘do’s and don’ts’ at the National Marine Park’s visitor centre in Agios Ioannis. Better still, book a day trip to Marathonissi with the accredited nature guides from Nefis Travel.

Banana Beach is popular with watersports lovers

4. Banana Beach

With its excellent facilities this lively beach on the island’s southeast coast is popular with watersports lovers, who can try their hand at activities ranging from parasailing, and flyboarding, to jet-skiing and kayaking. Ideal for beginners, as well as more experienced watersports fans, neophytes can splash around safely in shallow waters off Banana’s blond sand beach.

Getting there: It’s 20 minutes-drive from Zante town. There’s also a free shuttle from the resorts of Laganas, Kalamaki and Argassi every morning in summer, returning at around 4.30pm.

Insider tip: Families who plan to try different activities should ask about Banana’s budget-friendly package deals.

5. Gerakas

An immense arc of golden-white sand fringed by shallow turquoise waters and framed by twisted grey peaks of natural clay, Gerakas is perfect for younger families who can spend long lazy days on the beach, or seek shade and sustenance in a huddle of low-key tavernas nearby offering hearty home-cooked food.

Getting there: From Zante town it’s a 30-minute drive. There’s a large (free) car park near the beach.

Insider tip: This silk sand beach is popular with nesting loggerhead turtles, so steer clear of sites where the sand has been disturbed and be aware that the beach is off-limits half an hour before sunset.

6. Xigia Beach

Follow the bad-egg smell of sulphur to find this out-of-the-way pebble beach on the island’s northeast coast a few miles from the fishing harbour of Mikro Nisi.

The heady pong emanates from the beach’s vivid emerald-green waters bubbling with mineral-rich thermal springs that are said to cure everything from arthritis to depression and eczema.

Getting there: It’s 8km from Alykes Beach on the road to Cape Skinari.

Insider tip: The water shelves suddenly and there are rocks dotted with sea urchins (their spines are poisonous), so wear rubber shoes and keep a close watch on young children.

Agios Nikolaos was named for its tiny whitewashed chapel

7. Agios Nikolaos

Popular with locals who come here to relax in a string of hip tavernas, splash about on jet skis or paddle a SUP or a sea kayak through pristine waters, Agios Nikolaos was named for its tiny whitewashed chapel dedicated to fishermen which overlooks the resort’s endless golden sand beach.

Getting there: It’s along the craggy Vassilikos peninsula near Cape Skinari, some 30kms from Zante town. Self-drive is the best option here.

Insider tip: Agios Nikolaos beach in the north can easily be confused with its homonym in the south of the island which has its own port and a pebble-lined beach.

8. Porto Vromi

For a thrilling beach escape far from the crowds follow narrow roads to Porto Vromi on the island’s less developed northwest coast, where two coves lined with fine pebbles and sugar-white sand gaze out over the ice-clear turquoise waters of a strikingly picturesque fjord-like bay.

Getting there: It’s some 33kms from Zante Town, along a narrow road that winds like a liquorice coil. Taxi or self-drive are the best methods.

Insider tip: There are a few kayaks and water bikes for hire (perfect for exploring the caves and coves nearby). Boats also leave from here to visit the Blue Caves and Navagio Beach.

Porto Limnionas is fed by underground springs

9. Porto Limnionas

If you don’t fancy sand in your shoes (or sandwiches) this rocky cove hemmed in by high chalk-white cliffs and pinned to translucent turquoise seas is ideal. Fed by underground springs, the refreshingly cool waters, which are deep and clear as glass, are also perfect for snorkelling and diving.

Getting there: From Zante the road wriggles across the island, via a cluster of mountain villages and down to Porto Limnionas’ (free) car park. From here it’s a steep climb down to the beach.

Insider tip: Although this beach is fairly remote, there are a couple of canteens selling water, meat skewer souvlaki and other snacks. There are also a handful of sunbeds and parasols that can be rented by the day.

10. Marathias Beach

Perfect for would-be Robinson Crusoes, this isolated pebble beach is surrounded by pine trees and olive groves in a sheltered bay on the island’s southern tip and gazes out over the pristine waters of the Zakynthos Marine Park to Marathonisi island. There are a handful of sunbeds and umbrellas for hire, but there’s nowhere to buy food or drink so bring your own.

Getting there: It’s 26km south of Zante town near the small hamlet of Keri where the road fizzles to a dirt track. From here it’s a steep hike down to the beach.

Insider tip: Taxi boats make the half-hour trip from Marathias Beach to Marathonisi Island opposite.