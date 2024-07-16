10 Best Prime Day deals under $50: Scoop up Waterpik, JBL, Black+Decker and more

Saving more money than usual on big-ticket items is typically the end goal on Prime Day. But what's really satisfying is scoring a whole bunch of items for not a whole lotta cash — which is precisely why I went in search of the best Prime Day deals under $50.

And that's only the start — as a professional deals hunter, I've been researching price histories and comparing costs across retailers to bring you the Prime Day sales most worth your time and hard-earned money. Many of the products on this list are down to their best prices of the year, and some have even hit all-time lows.

There are tons of finds that a piece of Ulysses S. Grant-imprinted paper can buy, from a Roku Streaming Stick 4K (on sale for $30) to a Waterpik water flosser (which clocks in at $49.99). I'll be updating this page with more deals as they come, so be sure to check back in before Prime Day ends on July 17. But for now, feast your eyes on these affordable finds and make some room in your cart — you're gonna need it. Happy saving!

The best Amazon Prime Day deals under $50

Amazon Crest 3D Whitestrips, 44 Strips $30 $46 Save $16 If your less-than-glowing chompers could use some restoration, the folks at Crest say these bestselling strips can make teeth up to 20 shades whiter in just 22 days (that's almost one shade per day!). According to the brand, you're guaranteed to have a noticeably whiter smile, and with this kit, you'll get some bonus express treatments for same-day results. Now say "cheese!" "I’m 64. I wanted to look good for my daughter’s wedding, yet my teeth were literally yellow ... a few were almost brown," shared a convert. "I’d tried white strips in the past (when they first came out) and they didn’t help at all, so I didn’t think they would help now. My dentist and my daughter told me to try them again anyway. Discouraged, I decided to try them out about a week before the wedding. Amazingly, my teeth turned from yellow/brown to almost white before the rehearsal dinner. I’d say if you were on the fence, buy these!" $30 at Amazon

Amazon Roku Streaming Stick 4K $30 $50 Save $20 Want to streamline your streaming experience? This Roku stick will have you flipping through Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and more, seamlessly. With 4K resolution and Dolby Vision, your viewing experience will be a crisp, vivid one, and it's compatible with voice-control programs like Siri and Alexa. It's rarely on sale for less than this, folks. "This stick is inexpensive enough to use with a not-too-smart TV to get a taste of streaming services," wrote one shopper. "It's also handy to have when weather and/or tree foliage blocks the satellite dish. It plugs directly into an HDMI port and is powered by the set's USB, so no other cables/power packs are needed." $30 at Amazon

Amazon AncestryDNA + Traits Genetic Test Kit $39 $119 Save $80 Curious to do some digging about your roots? This popular kit can help you home in on your family's geographic origins and genetic traits — all with a simple saliva sample. You might even be able to discover and connect with relatives you never knew you had. Oh, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen — you're saving over 65% with this Prime Day Deal. "I got this as a gift for my fiance and he absolutely loved it!" exclaimed a thoughtful buyer. "The sample is quick and easy to collect (just spit into a tube, seal it and send it!) The results took a while to come back, but he could easily track the progress on his phone! When the results came in, both me and the kids crowded around him in anticipation to hear the results! It's fascinating how much you can know about a person just [by] using their DNA! We plan on buying it again soon to see my DNA makeup as well!" $39 at Amazon

Amazon JBL Tune 230 True Wireless Headphones $45 $100 Save $55 Want the wireless earbud experience without the high price tag that comes with AirPods? This pair has over 12,000 perfect ratings and boasts strong bass, noise cancellation (along with a setting that lets you stay aware of your surroundings), four mics for hands-free calling and up to 40 hours of battery life. Oh, and these bad boys are water-resistant and sweatproof, making them ideal for your gym workout. Most exciting? They're down to the lowest price we've ever seen. "I love them," raved a fan. "The battery life goes above and beyond, the quality of the sound is perfect, they are super comfortable while working out or lying down and I love the controls. This is actually the second time I've bought these. I had the first pair for a year before losing them on a trip. After that I tried more than a few other brands ... and those just didn't measure [up]." Check out our roundup of the best wireless earbuds for additional options. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $50 $100 Save $50 This oral hygiene essential is actually on sale for $49.99 — just made it ... and we'll take it! With this, your dentist won't ask if you floss, but how you floss, because they'll be so impressed by the lack of residue surrounding your teeth and gums. And you'll be pleased too, since this device feels much gentler than cramming a piece of string between your pearly whites. It comes with seven tips so the whole family can use it. Another reason to smile? We haven't seen it on sale for this price since Black Friday. "Cleans like a champ," said an impressed user. "Waited way too long to get one of these, but it was sure worth buying. Gets in between teeth perfectly with no pain. Amazed at how much is still between your teeth after [conventional] flossing. This makes short work of anything left. Great buy." $50 at Amazon

Amazon Grande Cosmetics Lash Enhancing Serum $48 $68 Save $20 Tens of thousands of Amazon shoppers have experienced impressive results with this top-rated serum, which contains vitamins, peptides and amino acids to help thinning lashes appear fuller and longer. Just apply once daily, and you could see improvement in as little as four weeks, with the full effects kicking in after about three months, according to the brand. We haven't seen it dip lower than its current price in years. "It works!" decreed this satisfied shopper. "After using this product for years, I thought that maybe I could get along without it; however, after trying to apply mascara to stubby, sparse eyelashes, I quickly purchased it again. At an advanced age, there isn't much left to work with, so I'm not giving up the one product that puts 'life' back into my eyes!" Check out our full GrandeLash review for more. $48 at Amazon

Amazon Linenspa 2-Inch Memory Foam Mattress Topper, Queen $42 $60 Save $18 Stiff mattress? Give it a little facelift courtesy of Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sleep surface. Made of gel-infused memory foam, this was designed to conform to your body's shape for customized support, helping to alleviate stress on pressure points. The gel it's infused with is described as being "cooling," as it's meant to draw heat away from your body, and as far as quality is concerned, you can rest assured — pun intended — that this topper is CertiPUR-US-certified. Plus, it comes with a three-year limited warranty, and this is the lowest it's ever been marked down to. "I like sleeping on firm beds, but unfortunately my bed was a little too firm," explained one (now) satisfied sleeper. "It was causing upper and lower back soreness and sciatica. I was really skeptical that this would help ... because sleeping on soft surfaces gives me lower back and hip pain. This was a lifesaver, though. It provides just the right amount of cushion for me to be supported on my firm bed. I've had it for around six months and I am still loving it." $42 at Amazon

Amazon O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mop $30 $40 Save $10 Cleaning your floor can be, dare we say, fun? Yes! At least, it is when you have this No. 1 bestselling mop set in your arsenal. The included bucket has a built-in wringing system so you don't have to use your hands — just place the mop in, press the pedal with your foot and it'll start spinning itself. Plus, the triangular head is helpful for getting into corners, and the handle extends out to 48 inches in case you want to wipe down your walls while you're at it. It's not often on sale for this low, so snag it while it's $10 off. "This is the easiest and cleanest way to mop!" swooned a content customer. "Absolutely love it, if you can actually love a mop, LOL. ... I've mopped with it approximately 6-7 times and am still using [the] original mop head." $30 at Amazon

Amazon Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum $40 $60 Save $20 According to our price trackers, this is close to as low as this No. 1 bestselling hand vac gets. It weighs just 2.6 pounds, so your arms won't resent you once you're finished cleaning, and it's got a built-in crevice tool for reaching those itty-bitty spaces. The rotating nozzle helps you reach odd angles, and its flip-up brush is handy for cleaning furniture and upholstery. "I am a newer German Shepard owner and let me tell you, I was NOT prepared for the hair," confessed a pet parent. "Even after regular brushing, it’s everywhere. Well, this little vacuum has made my life easier. As for performance, it’s still going strong after a few months of daily use. The attachments are great at getting places I can’t with a big vacuum; it’s the perfect size — even my little one can help and it cleans out easily. It doesn’t take long to charge." $40 at Amazon

Amazon Revlon One-Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 $35 $70 Save $35 Spare yourself a trip to the salon and give your hair a sleek blowout via this No. 1 bestselling hot air brush. Now you can style while you dry, which saves precious time on hectic mornings. Whether you want to straighten and smooth your hair, add some waves or just amp up the volume, this multitasker does it all — and it's on sale for just about as low as it's ever been this year. "I am 60 years old, I have never in my entire life been able to do anything with my straight-on-top, curly-on-the-bottom, thinning hair," shared a reviewer. "Well, after buying every tool and styling gadget on the market, I gave this dryer brush a try. It’s a miracle; my first try, and I have a salon style from my own bathroom! It’s so full and healthy-looking and pretty, and I feel so amazing personally! It’s not at all heavy; it is noisy, but it is just an amazing thing." $35 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

