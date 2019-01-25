These are the 10 best sports bras, according to shoppers

Sports bras are necessary, but they can be evil. Think chafing, digging, laughable support, cups that fall out in the wash. But when you find a great one, you’ll hold onto it for dear life.
Working out takes effort enough, so we’ve eased your burden by seeking out the best, highly rated options. Think of how much easier it’ll be to get to the gym if you feel good about the sports bra you are sporting.
We read reviews and prioritized comfort, support and snazzy features. The result? Ten sports bras — from one with adjustable straps to an easy-on, easy-off zip-front version — sure to lend support.
A-C Hyper Focused Bra in Powervita
“The multiple straps are so pretty peeking out of workout tops,” gushed one reviewer. “I have tried several sports bras and this was the most supportive,” said another. And you can’t beat the bright color (Sunrise Orange) that’ll give you that jolt you need to get to the gym.
Shop it: A-C Hyper Focused Bra in Powervita, $49 (20 percent off when you sign up for emails), athleta.com
Reviewers swear by this soft, supportive bra, raving about everything from the full coverage to stay-put cups and impressive comfort. The nice wide straps won’t dig into your skin, and the back hook-and-eye closure means it’s easy to get on and off. It’s not cheap — but it’s quality that’ll last (I can attest to this, having bought a Lululemon sports bra years ago that still looks new — no fading or stretching whatsoever).
Shop it: Enlite Bra, $98, lululemon.com
Bonrich Sexy Women’s Sports Bras — ON SALE
This steal of a racerback sports bra got five-star reviews across the board (“super soft;” “great for high impact and comfy for low impact;” “holds everything in place”). Small air holes throughout provide cooling ventilation. Hand wash only.
Shop it: Bonrich Sexy Women’s Sports Bras, $9 (was $15), walmart.com
Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra
This high-impact sports bra contains underwire for ultimate support. Busty women praised the support it provided; someone even said it kept everything intact through jumping jacks and all. Back clasp. Straps can go straight or criss-crossed. Hand wash only.
Shop it: Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra, $68, bloomingdales.com
High Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women — ON SALE
Ideal for high-impact workouts, this racerback style features padded shoulder straps for comfort and a double hook-and-eye closure on back. Reviewers liked everything from the bra’s comfort and support, and included one very important note: it “doesn’t create the dreaded “uniboob.”
Shop it: High Support Racerback Sports Bra, $25 (was $33), oldnavy.com
Adjustable Velcro straps! We repeat: Adjustable Velcro straps! That’s a rare, great feature that helps create a customized fit. Designed for medium-impact activities like weight training, aerobics and running, with an open back that works well under leotards. Back closure.
Shop it: Brooks Fiona Sports bra, $50, nordstrom.com
Wacoal High Impact Convertible Underwire Sports Bra
Designed to minimize the bounce factor even during high-impact activities, this full-coverage bra in eye-pleasing violet features straps that covert to a racerback style for even more support. Reviewers say it’s so comfy you just might make this your everyday bra. Made of moisture-wicking microfiber with a three-hook back closure.
Shop it: Wacoal High Impact Convertible Underwire Sports Bra, $72, barenecessities.com
Sayfut Women’s Seamless Sport Bra
This easy-on-the-wallet zip-front option is a nice alternative to fumbling with back clasps or dealing with over-the-head maneuvering. A mesh back offers breathability; the shirred front provides a nice full shape.
Shop it: Sayfut Women’s Seamless Sport Bra, $10, walmart.com
And here we present Amazon’s #1 best-selling sports bra: the Fittin Racerback. The V-neck is flattering, the racerback is supportive without being constricting and the price is ridiculously cheap for a pack of three — black, gray and aqua. Made of super-soft moisture-wicking material; pullover style with removable pads.
Shop it: Fittin Racerback Sports Bra, $23 to $26 for three (depends on size), amazon.com
Under Armour 7.1 HeatGear Cross-Back Low-Impact Sports Bra — ON SALE
Designed for yoga, Pilates and other low-impact activities (napping?), this bra sports thick straps, a stylish scoop neck and mesh panels on the front and back to keep you cool. And its removable cups have arrows so you know what goes where — genius.
Shop it: Under Armour 7.1 HeatGear Cross-Back Low-Impact Sports Bra, $23 (was $30), macys.com
