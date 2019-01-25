These are the 10 best sports bras, according to shoppers

Sports bras are necessary, but they can be evil. Think chafing, digging, laughable support, cups that fall out in the wash. But when you find a great one, you’ll hold onto it for dear life.

Working out takes effort enough, so we’ve eased your burden by seeking out the best, highly rated options. Think of how much easier it’ll be to get to the gym if you feel good about the sports bra you are sporting.

We read reviews and prioritized comfort, support and snazzy features. The result? Ten sports bras — from one with adjustable straps to an easy-on, easy-off zip-front version — sure to lend support.

A-C Hyper Focused Bra in Powervita

A-C Hyper Focused Bra in Powervita

“The multiple straps are so pretty peeking out of workout tops,” gushed one reviewer. “I have tried several sports bras and this was the most supportive,” said another. And you can’t beat the bright color (Sunrise Orange) that’ll give you that jolt you need to get to the gym.

Shop it: A-C Hyper Focused Bra in Powervita, $49 (20 percent off when you sign up for emails), athleta.com

Enilte Bra

Enlite Bra

Reviewers swear by this soft, supportive bra, raving about everything from the full coverage to stay-put cups and impressive comfort. The nice wide straps won’t dig into your skin, and the back hook-and-eye closure means it’s easy to get on and off. It’s not cheap — but it’s quality that’ll last (I can attest to this, having bought a Lululemon sports bra years ago that still looks new — no fading or stretching whatsoever).

Shop it: Enlite Bra, $98, lululemon.com

Bonrich Sexy Women’s Sports Bras — ON SALE

Bonrich Sexy Women's Sports Bra

This steal of a racerback sports bra got five-star reviews across the board (“super soft;” “great for high impact and comfy for low impact;” “holds everything in place”). Small air holes throughout provide cooling ventilation. Hand wash only.

Shop it: Bonrich Sexy Women’s Sports Bras, $9 (was $15), walmart.com

Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra

Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra

This high-impact sports bra contains underwire for ultimate support. Busty women praised the support it provided; someone even said it kept everything intact through jumping jacks and all. Back clasp. Straps can go straight or criss-crossed. Hand wash only.

Shop it: Natori Yogi Contour Convertible Sports Bra, $68, bloomingdales.com

High Support Racerback Sports Bra for Women — ON SALE

High Support Racerback Sports Bra