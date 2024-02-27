10 of the best spring-flowering clematis to grow

The spring-flowering species hails from northern China, eastern Mongolia and eastern Siberia - Jason Smalley

There is a glorious moment when winter finally yields to spring. The birds are singing and snapping twigs from the branches above, and the grass is shooting up. It’s a glorious time for the gardener, and some willing varieties of deciduous clematis take part in this spring bonanza. They unfurl their flowers just as the new, soft-green foliage breaks into growth.

These spring-flowering clematis often come in powder blues, green-washed whites and cool pinks, although plant breeders have added deep purples, lemon-yellows and dark maroons to the colour pot. The nodding flowers can vary from frilly tutu or ragged beggar’s skirt to clean-cut Peter Pan pelmet.

Bourne: 'Spring-flowering clematis often come in powder blues, green-washed whites and cool pinks' - iStockphoto

And there’s often a hint of lily-of-the-valley green in the heart of the flowers, because there are clusters of pale staminodes inside the flowers. It’s easy to spot the family connection between aquilegia and clematis at this point: they’re both members of the buttercup family, or Ranunculaceae.

Spring-flowering clematis belong to the Atragene Group, a name that says little to most gardeners. Atragene is ancient Greek for firecracker, because the dry branches are said to explode noisily when put on a fire. They’re a mixed bunch of species, lumped together, and include the frilly skirts of Clematis macropetala, which literally means clematis with large petals.

This very hardy species comes from northern China, eastern Mongolia and eastern Siberia, countries that send a shiver down your spine when you say their names. The simple, single four-tepalled bells are inherited from C. alpina, which is native to colder upland areas of Europe. Sometimes fluffy seed heads endure into autumn, like silken spiders. Hence, hardiness is never a problem.

Spring-flowering clematis are often from colder countries and 'don't mind being blown about', writes Bourne - Darrell Gulin

These two clematis species have an alpine provenance and, just like diminutive alpines, they need a cool, well-drained position. They’re good in a draughty corner, or on the dry side of a wall that’s sheltered from prevailing rain. They don’t mind being blown about, but they really resent being damp at the roots. Good drainage is key to success (see my planting guide below).

Two South Korean species, the pale-yellow Clematis chiisanensis and the reddish purple C. koreana also join the happy band. They are both averse to winter wet, because Korean winters tend to be dry and cold; their rainfall occurs during the summer months, a trait shared by many Asian countries.

The Korean influence has extended the colour range to include pale yellows and sultry colours and most named clematis are hybrids between species that flower at the same time. The paler yellows, from C. chiisanensis, haven’t thrived for me and the sultry colours, derived from C. koreana, tend to disappear visually. The whites are generally weaker growers, so I tend to go for blues and cool pinks.

A widening gene pool has extended the colour range of clematis - Steffen Hauser

The influential Victorian gardener William Robinson (1838-1935) championed informal gardening in an age when Victorian formality dominated. He abhorred colourful bedding and said so in print. Robinson had an extensive clematis collection at Gravetye Manor in Sussex, and he allowed his clematis to scramble down banks, scale large trees, clamber through trellises and drape themselves over pergolas. Most atragenes reach up to 12 feet.

Robinson’s head gardener, Ernest Markham, oversaw Gravetye’s clematis breeding programme and there was an extensive gene pool. One of the best macropetala tutus is ‘Markham’s Pink’. It was released in 1935, two years before Markham’s death. The mid-pink skirts on this moderately vigorous, 90-year-old clematis make it an ideal choice for smaller gardens today.

You could emulate Robinson and allow your spring-flowering clematis to ramble close to small trees and shrubs, or they could tumble down a dry bank. Plants love a bank, because the surface water flows away from their roots. That’s what they need: good drainage and an airy cool spot.

10 of the best spring-flowering clematis

(all reach up to 10 feet)

‘Constance’ AGM

Constance AGM are a colourful pink and 'extremely floriferous' - Alamy Stock Photo

This seedling of ‘Ruby’, a 1937 Markham variety, was raised by Kathleen Goodman and introduced by Raymond Evison of Guernsey Clematis in 1992. This colourful pink, brighter than ‘Markham’s Pink’, is extremely floriferous.

Rosy O’Grady AGM

Rose O'Grady has 'a slightly wind-blown look' - Clematis Rosy O'Grady

A Canadian clematis raided in 1964. I have seen this trained on large pyramids in rose beds. The semi-double pink flowers have a slightly wind-blown look.

C. alpina ‘Pamela Jackman’ AGM

A 1960s variety, the flowers 'fly open in sunlight' - John Keates / Alamy Stock Photo

This 1960s variety from George Jackman’s Woking nursery, named after his daughter, is distinctly different due to having paler foliage. The purple-blue single flowers fly open in sunlight, displaying the downward-facing pale staminodes.

Clematis macropetala

Clematis macropetala have soft-blue flowers - Clare Gainey / Alamy Stock Photo

A good form should have soft-blue flowers and plenty of narrow petals surrounding a greenish white middle. ‘Wesselton’ is a paler form, named after the medieval spelling of the Suffolk village by the sea.

‘Francis Rivis’ AGM

Bourne: 'Long mid-blue tepals set round a pale middle' - Deborah Vernon / Alamy Stock Photo

There’s confusion about this alpina, because there are Dutch and English forms on sale. The true Francis Rivis, raised by Sir Cedric Morris in 1965, should have four slightly twisted, long mid-blue tepals set round a pale middle. ‘Blue Dancer’ is similar.

‘Frankie’ AGM

The petals of Frankie AGM frame 'creamy staminodes' - Alamy Stock Photo

This is a neater version of ‘Francis Rivis’, to my mind, raised by Frank Meecham in 1990. The four mauve-blue tepals form an open starry shape and frame creamy staminodes.

‘Jacqueline du Pre’ AGM

Clematis alpina 'Jacqueline du Pre' flower - Alamy Stock Photo

My favourite alpina, with four warm-pink tepals edged in white. Each flower has a longer stem than usual, so the flowers seem to dance and play. The staminodes are a subtle pale pink.

‘Helsingborg’ AGM

Bourne: There's a 'spring zing to the dark flowers' - Alamy Stock Photo

This flower-packed alpina, with the characteristic four long tepals, is on the purple side of deep blue, although the margins have a hint of white. The foliage has a yellow-green cast, adding spring zing to the dark flowers.

‘Lagoon’ AGM

Bourne: 'French-navy-blue flowers lightly streaked with white' - Tim Gainey / Alamy Stock Photo

Another Jackman variety, this time from 1958, with almost French-navy-blue flowers lightly streaked with white. The outer tepals form a star and frame narrower inner petals. A best seller, and deservedly so.

‘Propertius’ AGM

Bourne: 'As the flowers age, they adopt a silvery patina' - Anne Gilbert / Alamy Stock Photo

A 1979 Swedish seedling from Rosy O’Grady, with fully double flowers in shades of pink and clotted cream. The deeper pink tepals should have distinctive ridges. As the flowers age, they adopt a silvery patina.

