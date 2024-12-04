10 Christmas problems and how to overcome them according to a wellness coach

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Unless you're hit with festive burnout, money worries or Christmas overwhelm, that is.

To help you make the most of the festive season, wellness coach Daniel O'Shaughnessy spoke to HELLO! about his advice for feeling merry and bright.

9 Christmas problems and how to overcome them

Daniel O'Shaughnessy shares his wellness advice for the festive season (ANNELI MARINOVICH PHOTOGRAPHY)

1. Christmas overwhelm

Over the festive season, schedules can become packed with parties and family gatherings, leading to feelings of overwhelm and feeling like we're barely catching our breath.

It's tempting to say 'yes' to every invitation, but this can lead to burnout before the season even hits its stride.

Instead, set boundaries with your calendar and don't hesitate to decline plans that feel more stressful than joyful.

Rememeber to make time for self-care during December (Getty)

Carve out time for self-care activities, such as a quiet walk or reading a book. Focus on enjoying quality moments rather than quantity, ensuring you're not overstretched. This will allow us to genuinely enjoy the moments we choose to be part of.

2. Festive loneliness

On the other side of the equation, the holiday season can amplify feelings of loneliness, especially for those far from loved ones.

Acknowledge your feelings and consider reaching out to friends or family via phone or video calls to connect.

Christmas can make us feel lonely (Getty)

Joining local community events or volunteering can also help build connections and provide a sense of belonging and purpose. If possible, create new traditions with people you care about or engage in group activities that interest you. Remember, you’re not alone, and community support can make a difference.

3. Family issues

Family dynamics can become particularly strained during the holidays. Before diving in, consider setting a few boundaries for yourself. Be clear on what you're comfortable with and communicate it openly if needed.

Christmas can cause friction among families (FatCamera)

Sometimes, lighter activities— such as a game or a shared hobby—can help ease tension and bring laughter to the day.

It may also help to have a safe space during gatherings where you can step back and collect your thoughts if tensions rise. Remember, it's possible to enjoy the season while keeping your wellbeing at the forefront.

4. The inability to slow down

The frantic pace of the season can leave us feeling frazzled and unable to enjoy the moment. Combat this feeling by incorporating mindfulness practices into your daily routine.

Set aside brief moments each day to pause, breathe, and reflect on what you’re grateful for. Consider creating a 'slow down' ritual, such as sipping tea by a fire or taking evening strolls through decorated neighbourhoods.

Learning to appreciate simple pleasures can restore peace and joy to your holiday experience.

Don't feel you have to say yes to every plan during the festive season (Getty)

5. Overindulgence in food and drink

The abundance of festive treats can lead to feelings of guilt or a lack of control. Shift your mindset by practising moderation rather than depriving yourself of things; it's okay to enjoy Christmas foods.

Incorporating healthier snacks and meals into your days can create balance. It's also beneficial to focus on socialising rather than just the food, as connecting with others can be fulfilling in its own right.

Also, it's Christmas; it happens once a year, and sometimes it's nice to relax and eat what you like; don't overthink it. Prioritise self-compassion and don't judge yourself for indulging - remember it's part of what makes Christmas lovely.

6. Finance anxieties

Let's face it, we all tend to spend more at Christmas.

Christmas overwhelm is common during the holidays (Getty)

Financial stress can cloud the holiday spirit, leading to anxiety about overspending. To avoid this, set a realistic budget for gifts, food, and activities well in advance.

Consider discussing expectations with family members to establish guidelines for gift-giving that align with your budget. Focus on thoughtful gestures over expensive gifts, such as handmade crafts or quality time spent together.

Remember that the true spirit of Christmas doesn't hinge on how much you spend, but rather on the love and joy shared with those around you.

7. Managing expectations

During Christmas, we can feel pressured to create perfect experiences. Recognise that it's okay if things don't go as planned and allow flexibility in your festive expectations.

Set realistic goals for yourself and your gatherings, focusing on connection rather than perfection. Share your feelings with loved ones to lessen the burden of expectations, creating an environment of openness and understanding. Embracing imperfections can lead to genuine moments of joy - and laughter!

Ignore comparison culture during the Christmas period (Getty)

8. Coping with Christmas grief

For many, the holidays can trigger feelings of grief for those who are missing. Honour your feelings and acknowledge the loss, allowing yourself to grieve while also celebrating the memories.

Grief can hit hard at Christmas (Ekaterina Goncharova)

Incorporate traditions that help you remember your loved ones, such as lighting a candle or sharing stories, to help feel connected despite the loss.

Surround yourself with supportive friends or family, and don't hesitate to seek professional help if needed. Remember, it's perfectly okay to have a mix of joy and sadness this season; both are part of what makes the memories of our loved ones feel real.

9. Avoid comparisons

Social media has a way of making us feel like everyone else is having a picture-perfect Christmas, and it can stir up feelings of inadequacy. Be mindful of how your consumption of social media affects your mood, and consider taking breaks from it.

Focus instead on your unique experiences and what brings you happiness during this time. Remind yourself that social media often depicts a curated version of reality, not the whole picture. Embrace gratitude for your own journey, and celebrate the simple joys of your season without comparison.

10. Seeking support

If the holidays are bringing up difficult emotions, remember that reaching out can make a real difference. Talk to friends, family, or even professionals who can provide encouragement and advice.

You can explore local support groups or online communities that understand holiday-related challenges. Sometimes, simply having an open conversation can ease the weight of loneliness and help you feel seen. Remember, you're not alone; seeking support is a strength, not a weakness.

