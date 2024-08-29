10 end-of-summer gardening jobs to tick off

Although cosy nights in and frosty mornings might feel far off, the Autumn Equinox is actually just around the corner – and there are lots of things you can tackle now to prepare your garden for the end of the year and beyond.

There are big jobs to tick off, such as making sure the lawn is in shape and pruning any dead or diseased plants, and small jobs too – like cleaning tools so they're ready for your next gardening adventure.

So there's plenty to get started with before the darker and colder days take hold.

Complete this end-of-summer list and your garden will be ready to bed down for colder weather, with a head start already for next year. You’ll thank yourself later when it’s raining and cold and you simply can’t face going outside.

We asked gardening experts for their top tips for their essential end-of-summer jobs below...

Reap your harvest

If you've been growing fruits or vegetables this year, take time as summer ends to harvest them and enjoy.

“At the end of August and beginning of September, you’ll hopefully find that the blueberries or tomatoes you've been growing all summer are ready to eat,” says David Mitchell, gardening expert and buying manager at Homebase.

Other home-grown produce coming into its own at this time of year includes apples, pears, figs, French and runner beans, courgettes and cucumbers, according to the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), so get out there, gather and enjoy.

Plan a plant review

“Early to mid-autumn is the ideal time to review how your garden fared over the summer season,”says Nick Smith, director of Harrogate Flower Shows/North of England Horticultural Society and trained landscape architect (the Autumn Show is at Newby Hall and Gardens, near Ripon, north Yorkshire, September 13 to 15).

“Many herbaceous plants are still visible, allowing you to tag those you may wish to move, divide or discard over the winter months. If there’s a plant, shrub or tree you just didn’t like, now’s the time to allocate it to a friend or even the compost heap.”

Assess what worked – and what didn’t?

Late summer is also a great opportunity to reflect on how your outdoor space worked for you this year.

Nick says: “Be critical – did the new garden furniture turn out to be too big for your paved area, would your borders benefit from being reshaped, reduced or enlarged, what about a pond to encourage wildlife?”

Making notes and acting now will give you lots to think about through the autumn and winter months, and perhaps even a new project to look forward to next year.

Sort out spring bulbs

Start planning your spring-flowering bulbs such as snowdrops, crocus and daffodils. You’ve got until November to decide, when the ground starts to properly chill.

“Warmth in the soil initiates root growth,” Annelise Brilli, horticultural expert at plant and seed firm Thompson and Morgan, tells Country Living. “Bulbs then need the cold of winter to bring them out of their dormant state and start producing the beginnings of flowers.”

Trim hedges

“Trimming your hedges before temperatures drop is a good idea,” Craig Wilson, co-founder, director, and in-house gardening expert at plant and garden supplies company Gardeners Dream, tells Country Living.

“This will keep them looking neat and tidy through autumn and winter, as they won't put on much new growth throughout the colder months. It is also a much nicer job to do whilst the weather is still relatively dry.”

Taking your hedges in hand now will also save work when spring rolls back round, Craig adds: “Next year you won’t have a large, unruly hedge to take care of and neaten up. Trimming and pruning in the spring also leaves you open to disturbing birds' nests, which is something you want to avoid where possible.”

Rake your lawn regularly

Leaves are starting to fall already, so make sure to rake them away regularly. Leaving leaves to build up will starve your lawn of all of the things it needs to survive – sunlight, oxygen and water.

“Thick layers of damp leaves also makes the perfect breeding ground for pests, allowing them to thrive and cause damage to your lawn,” says Craig. “Such layers can spread diseases and leave brown patches of dead grass that you will have to repair come springtime.”

Nick Ee, product and training manager at home improvement specialists BLACK+DECKER, recommends going a step further, explaining the importance of scarifying, aerating and fertilising grass, especially at this time of year.

“Scarifying is crucial for maintaining a healthy lawn,” Nick says. “It removes dead grass, roots and debris, otherwise known as thatch, that block water and nutrients from reaching the soil. Removing this layer helps to prevent the lawn from becoming waterlogged and promotes healthier grass growth.”

You can scarify using a manual rake for small lawns or an electric scarifier for larger areas, setting the blades shallow for the first pass.

After removing debris, Nick recommends aerating the lawn for better soil and root health, then fertilising and seeding bare patches for regrowth, best done when temperatures are still relatively warm.

Prune dead or diseased plants

Pruning dead or diseased plants in late summer is a very satisfying job and will certainly help your summer-ravaged garden look neat and tidy.

"You’ll need a sharp pruning tool to make clean cuts to remove dead or diseased branches and shape trees and shrubs to encourage healthy growth,” says Nick Ee.

“This helps improve air circulation and sunlight exposure for the upcoming growing season. Make sure to clean up pruned branches and debris from around the tree to avoid the spread of disease.”

If you are unsure about how to prune a specific type of tree or shrubs there’s plenty of guidance available online, or for larger jobs, or consult a specialist.

Protect vulnerable plants

If you want to save summer favourites, such as pelargoniums, from the ravages of winter frosts, move them from their summer quarters, pot up in general purpose compost and keep them indoors over winter.

“As the days begin to get colder, it is a good time to start thinking about protecting some of your more vulnerable plants before the frosts begin,” says Craig. “Where you can, I recommend moving frost-tender plants such as potted perennials, tropicals, fruit and vegetables and softwood plants into conservatories or greenhouses where the temperature remains higher and more stable. Make sure you position them in areas where they will receive ample sunlight.”



For plants that have to stay outdoors, start to identify which ones will need to be wrapped in horticultural fleece in a few months’ time to prevent frost damage.

Add structure

If you feel that your garden looks a little ‘flat’ once the flush of summer has subsided, then feature shrubs or small trees may be the answer, suggests Nick Smith.

“Offering height and interest, shrubs and trees benefit greatly from a head start by being planted in late summer/early autumn,” he says. “Container-grown hedging, feature trees and background shrubbery can all be planted throughout this season, their growth accelerated by the still warm and damp soil conditions.”

For larger gardens, he recommends the Sweet Gum tree, Liquidambar styraciflua - maple shaped leaves provide long-lasting seasonal colour, from red to orange and butter yellow as autumn advances.

Nick also likes the Katsura tree, Cercidiphyllum japonicum, with stunning heart-shaped leaves turning crimson, pink and purple. “And for smaller spaces, Cornus kousa is a great choice, with stunning autumn (non-edible) fruits and fire-like foliage adding drama and colour,” he adds.

Clean and store gardening tools

When you’ve finished all those end-of-summer gardening jobs, it’s time to start thinking about prepping your garden equipment for next season. This includes making sure tools are cleaned and repaired ready to be used again.

“Gardening tools need regular care and storing them correctly is important to ensure they are protected from rust and moisture damage,” says Nick Ee.

“Before putting your tools away, give them a good clean by wiping them down. For moving parts, you might want to use a degreaser and steel wool brush to prevent decay and rust building up when the weather turns damp.”

Another top tip from Nick – if you store gardening equipment in a garage or shed, always make sure power tools are off the ground to avoid moisture damage through autumn and winter.

