This Hilarious Bingo Game Will Get Everyone Excited for Super Bowl LIV

Sure, you're there to watch the football game, but that doesn't mean you can't create a few games of your own. It is a party after all! Once you've finished all your DIY Super Bowl crafts and hung your party decorations, it's time to really let the fun begin (and we're not just talking about digging into some tasty Sloppy Joe Sliders). With games like bingo, shuffleboard, and ring toss — and activities like coloring pages — there are plenty of ways to come out of Super Bowl 54 as a champ.

It doesn't matter if you're hosting a crowd of hardcore football fans or some friends who are only paying attention during the commercials — a good party game will get everyone involved and having fun. So whether they came for the championship, Super Bowl snacks, or just to see J.Lo at the halftime show — you're bound to impress adults and kids alike with these interactive Super Bowl party games. Just make sure everyone saves their touchdown dances until there's no Spinach and Artichoke Dip left to knock over.