10 Prime Day teacher deals that get an A+ — Crayola, Post-It and Expo, up to 70% off

Prime Day school supply deals for the classroom are here! Stock up on crayons, construction paper and more.

Score major savings on everything you need to make your classroom run smoothly this year. (Amazon)

Ah, the joys of a new school year. With it comes eager students, exciting adventures and a classroom that needs to be stocked with supplies. Though it may feel like summer just began, many people — namely teachers — are thinking ahead to August when class is back in session, and all the school supplies they'll need. Because fortune favors the prepared, why not spend some time today browsing these Prime Day teacher deals over at Amazon. Many teachers wait all year to score Prime Day deals, hoping for markdowns on classroom essentials like construction paper, dry-erase markers and more.

Work is the last thing you want to do during summer break, so allow us to help. After all, teachers spend countless hours guiding others — we'd like to repay the favor and point you toward the very best deals you'll need for school at Prime Day. If you teach young kids, crayons are a mainstay in your classroom: This 120-count Crayola tub is currently down to $17 (down from $27). Work with older students and spend your nights grading papers and exams? Stock up on these snazzy, colorful pens (over 40% off) to leave notes. And since you can't get through the school day without tape, here's a bonkers 46% off deal on Scotch tape — that's under $1 a roll!

The deals don't end there. We've found more Prime Day must-haves for teachers, so keep reading below to get everything you need for a successful upcoming school year.

Amazon Crayola Crayon Tub $17 $27 Save $10 Creativity is the doorway to learning, and crayons are key. Crayola is the brand that teachers and parents know and trust, and it has a knack for keeping it fun. This supersize tub includes 240 crayons (in 120 colors) that are divided into little boxes. Each box features delightful illustrations to color in. Reviewers have rated this treasure trove of hues an impressive 4.8 (out of 5) stars. One kind human who bought them as a "donation to a school" shared: "I heard an elementary school was running low on crayons in their classroom. I bought this set and the teacher and kids were so excited! Love making kids happy!" In terms of price, this crayon set rarely drops below $20, so this Prime Day deal is a winner. $17 at Amazon

Amazon Scotch Magic Tape, 12 Rolls $19 $36 Save $17 Accidental rips and tears are bound to happen, which is the very reason Scotch tape exists. Whether you're mending a torn drawing or affixing pictures to your bulletin board, you can't have too much of this in your classroom. And right now you can get it for 46% off! That's right, each roll comes to a mere 62 cents. This bulk pack is a clear (pun intended) winner among shoppers too, earning 4.9 out of 5 stars. One reviewer shared, "I order this tape for the office because it does not let us down. It works like it promises and fits our tape machines as the refills should. The tape stays on and will be where you put it even years from now." $19 at Amazon

Amazon Pentel EnerGel RTX Retractable Gel Pen $40 $72 Save $32 Why should red pens have all the fun? When grading papers, tests and quizzes, surprise your students by using ink in all shades of the rainbow. This 20-pack includes classic black and blue, plus vibrant hues like purple, orange and pink. At more than 40% off, this buy is a no-brainer, because who doesn't need more pens? And they aren't just for righties, either, thanks to their smudge-free constitution. This happy shopper wrote, "Smooth, quick-drying, no-smear gel pens in beautiful colors that lefties can use!!! Absolutely no transfer of written ink onto my hand. Finally!" $40 at Amazon

Amazon Iris USA Organizer Cart $40 $50 Save $10 Imagine it: Just as your simple desktop organizer reaches max capacity, up rolls this four-drawer storage cart to save the day. Hooray! It's a convenient spot to park worksheets, lesson plans, extra paper and the like. The open compartments on top are super handy for keeping everyday school supplies such as tape and scissors within reach. Over 5,500 Amazon shoppers have given this desk-side hero a five-star rating. "Indispensable both at home and in my classroom," reported one teacher. "At home, I use it for arts and crafts, scrapbooking and storing photos. In the classroom, it's perfect for organizing centers. The drawers are easy for students to use and incredibly durable, having survived years of daily opening and closing." At $40, this is the lowest price this product has been in the last 30 days, so don't wait to order one (or five like this stoked shopper) for yourself. $40 at Amazon

Amazon Sharpie Electro Pop Permanent Markers, Fine Point $14 $18 Save $4 Are you really even a teacher if you don't have a stash of Sharpies? When a pen or pencil won't do, these bold markers absolutely will. The colorful 24-pack of permanent markers comes in especially handy for labeling things (Ziploc bags, personal items ... you name it) and making important signs. Over 39,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a full five stars. "Essential classroom tool," wrote one teacher. "Sharpie has constant high quality and reliability. I appreciate the fine points and the multitude of colors!" And they "never smear or smudge," added another fan. We haven't seen these drop below this $14 sale price at Amazon all summer — go ahead and pick up two kinds of variety packs while they're discounted. $14 at Amazon

Amazon Bic White-Out Brand EZ Correct Correction Tape $4 $8 Save $4 Everyone makes mistakes, but this White-Out tape will help you look flawless. Each dispenser contains more than 39 feet of correction tape, which should keep you stocked for at least a semester. Plus, you can write on this tape immediately — no dry time! It's no wonder why more than 49,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tape five stars. One fan shared, "I use this for my planner where things change quite frequently. It completely covers the text I am trying to correct and easily lets me write over the corrected item. It is thick enough to where none of the letters below it show through." $4 at Amazon

Amazon Oxford 3-Ring Binders, 4-Pack $20 $24 Save $4 Students aren't the only ones who need three-ring binders; they're great for teachers too. You can use them to keep track of homework assignments, progress reports and more. Oxford is a go-to brand for paper, so it makes sense that the company would know how to contain it well. This four-pack earns high marks for quality and durabilty. "These binders are sturdy and the D-ring clips function well," one satisfied shopper commented. "The assorted colors are all very pretty. After looking for binders in an office supply store, these binders on Amazon were much better made and cost much less than the office store." $20 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.