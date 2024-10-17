10 reasons autumn is the best time to visit Somerset

Somerset is a great place to travel to in autumn. The rural but surprisingly stylish county has a proud agricultural heritage, so it’ll be busy with harvest traditions at a time when it’s more affordable to visit.

The weather is mild enough for walks through colour-splashed woods in the Mendip Hills, across the Levels and through the valleys of Exmoor. Somerset’s farm-to-fork restaurants are bursting with produce and, in cider country, the air is sweet with the scent of pressed apples.

Somerset is one of the most exciting culinary destinations in the UK right now and hot new restaurants include Briar at hotel Number One Bruton (doubles from £190 including breakfast), and the second incarnation of Michelin-starred Osip (osiprestaurant.com). The latter has doubled in size and is now found at the end of a quiet country lane outside Bruton.

The elegant menu at Briar at Number One Bruton is typical of Somerset’s culinary resurgence

Nearby, the art gallery Hauser & Wirth recently marked its 10th anniversary at Durslade Farm, revamping its bar and restaurant.

The dazzling new Roth Bar may be housed in a threshing barn but patrons enter via a revolving door that activates the lights in a scrapyard art installation. Encouraging art lovers to linger is the new Da Costa restaurant, adjacent, which combines northern Italian cooking and local produce.

Country house hotel The Newt (doubles from £625) was awarded three keys by the Michelin Guide in October and has also opened a new restaurant – The Creamery – at Castle Cary train station. It’s a glossily tiled space, with an open kitchen for cheese making. Autumn workshops at The Newt’s 900-acre estate include lamb butchery, fire cooking and mushroom masterclasses.

Here are 10 reasons to visit Somerset in autumn…

1. Wonderful autumn walks

Admire a burnished palette in Exmoor’s combes, with russet beech trees the highlight of a stroll along the river at Tarr Steps. Head into the Quantock Hills and you might hear red deer bellowing and rutting, or you can crunch through piles of leaves at Holford Combe. Up on the Mendips, a woodland scramble to the top of Ebbor Gorge reveals views, on a clear day, across the Levels to Glastonbury Tor. Stockhill Wood, outside Priddy, is not somewhere to witness changing colours, as it’s coniferous, but it’s a paradise for mushrooms. Hop between trees cloaked in moss and lichen to spot red fly agaric toadstools.

Kilver Court Gardens become a riot of colour every autumn - alamy

2. Fireside drinks in traditional pubs

The scent of woodsmoke makes Somerset’s traditional pubs more enticing in autumn and there are many cosy options. The Queens Arms, in Corton Denham, is a tempting refuge, with a fireplace or log burner to settle beside. Or try the Lord Poulett Arms, which dates back to 1680 and has a two-way fireplace and good food. One of Somerset’s oldest pubs is the half-timbered George Inn in Norton St Philip, now owned by the county’s Butcombe Brewery. In Exmoor, the Luttrell Arms is also very atmospheric, with wooden beams and medieval windows.2. Cider tastings and tours

3. Cider tasting and tours

Somerset is cider country and, though it’s been a patchy harvest this year, barrowfulls of apples are being delivered for pressing. The harvest at Burrow Hill Cider Farm is complete by mid-October but visitors can see the apples being washed and crushed on a tour and tasting session (£10). Or head along to The Newt, for a course in modern-day cider-making. Near Taunton, Sheppy’s Cider Farm harvests its apples through November and has three signposted orchard walks. Its tours include 30 minutes of cider tasting (£16.50).

4. Mornings at the antiques market

Browsing antiques in crisp, golden sunshine, while clutching a warm coffee, is a lovely way to spend a morning. Frome’s Reclamation Yard is a favourite for a leisurely rummage. It houses a huge range of architectural salvage and reclaimed materials. The town’s monthly Frome Independent market displays antiques and vintage wares in the Cattle Market car park, alongside street food vans and a mini-disco for kids. Wells Reclamation yard is one of the oldest in the UK, with treasures across five acres. The Shepton Mallet Antiques Fair runs 8-10 November.

5. Grape harvest time

It’s not only apples that Somerset communities harvest. Visitors can join locals in picking grapes from 50-year-old vines at Wraxall Vineyard (cottages from £125), near Shepton Mallet. Tours of the sloping site are accompanied by wine tastings held in Wraxall’s new, architect-designed restaurant, which has 25-mile views across Somerset. These can be guided tastings (£25 pp) or DIY versions (£10 pp) conducted over lunch.

Tours of the Wraxhall Vineyard are accompanied by wine tastings - Dave Watts

6. Lower prices

Outside of summer, hotel room rates become more competitive. Take the impeccably designed boutique hotel Number One Bruton, where owner Aled Rees says that prices in autumn are often 20 to 25 per cent less than they are in the warmer months. Country house hotel The Pig near Bath (doubles from £210) offers discounted deals on rooms in autumn, which it calls its “best in season,” see the website for details. Restaurants are also more likely to offer good value set lunches at this time.

7. Autumn menus

Somerset’s best restaurants are guaranteed to give a flavour of the season. The creations at Michelin-starred Osip are always hyper-seasonal and Merlin Labron-Johnson’s new restaurant location has given him space to grow more ingredients. Osip also launches a special 5th-anniversary menu this autumn. Nicholas Balfe, at the South Petherton restaurant with rooms Holm (doubles from £179), favours local suppliers and can often be seen out foraging for ingredients. On Bruton’s High Street, autumnal dishes at the newly-opened Briar include a beetroot salad with hedgerow blackberries and a sticky but light Somerset apple cake.

Slow-roasted porchetta and a blue cheese risotto with homegrown radicchi feature on the menu at Venetian restaurant Da Costa - Dave Watts

Also new is Da Costa, at Durslade Farm, which celebrates the Veneto region of Italy with slow-roasted porchetta and a blue cheese risotto with homegrown radicchio. Margot Henderson’s The Three Horseshoes is running cheese-making and distillery tours this autumn (from £125 pp), while barn-based supper club Horrell & Horrell has expanded into its tractor shed and is hosting new Sunday roasts alongside its feasting nights.

8. Glamping in comfort

Autumn is a satisfying time to immerse yourself in nature, just as long as your cabin or shepherd’s hut has heating. At Pennard Hill Farm (doubles from £145), round tents with log burners are suspended between trees and have cabins with fire pits. Guests can tuck into autumnal feasts that are whipped up twice monthly and served in a converted barn. Expect richly marbled pork and breakfast sausages from the Mangalitza pigs bred here. For something sturdier, Craftsman’s Cabin (doubles from £170), on the Somerset levels, is a warm two-bedroom space with proper beds and decking to sit out on, enjoying the stars.

Pennard Hill Farm offers a chance to enjoy fresh local produce in glamorous surrounds - Ed Schofield

9. Seasonal gardens

The Newt’s extensive gardens include formal planting, a deer park and woodland with an aerial walkway. The colours at Tyntesfield change daily in autumn and an impressive pumpkin display is planned. Hestercombe’s landscape garden will be turning golden too and visitors can join willow basket-weaving workshops. At Barrington Court, families can collect fallen apples and plant wildflowers.

10. Well-stocked farm shops

Somerset is home to excellent farm shops. Durslade Farm Shop, next to the Hauser & Wirth art gallery, is a treat. Take home a Maid of Bruton rose, cuts of aged beef, local honey and Westcombe smoked cheddar. Teals is another celebrated temple of produce, selling market garden leaves and responsibly-reared meat, with a cafe and deli. Find shelves heavy with autumn’s bounty at the Pitney Farm Shop and the Trading Post Farm Shop too.

