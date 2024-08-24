10 Things You Should Never Do at the Drive-Thru

The introduction of drive-thru windows changed the way we dine forever. From McDonald's to Taco Bell, almost every fast food chain has a drive-thru where you can conveniently order a Big Mac or Crunchwrap without leaving your car. But don't get too cozy — just like dining at a restaurant, there are still important etiquette rules to follow when you’re in line for a Frappuccino.

We scoured Reddit, from SubReddits for all fast food employees to ones dedicated specifically to McDonald's and Starbucks, for what not to do at the drive-thru. And we ended up with a pretty long list. Here are things customer do that drive thru workers hate the most:

Smoking or Vaping

Just don't. Not everyone wants smoke blown in their face, let alone odors that linger.

Being Indecisive When Ordering

We know it can be hard to decide, but please hurry up. Here are some ideas for McDonald's Dollar Menu and Wendy's breakfast menu.

Placing a Massive Order

If you're placing a large order, it's probably better to order inside so you don't hold up the line.

Placing Orders From The Passenger Seat

The design of drive-thrus already make it difficult to hear, but this makes it even worse for employees.

Getting Distracted By Your Phone

You might just be killing time by scrolling through Instagram, but you're probably going to get distracted and slow down the line when it's your turn to move forward. Just be aware.

Ordering More Food At The Second Window

You guessed it—it holds up the line. Have your full order ready to be placed at the first speaker.

Not Having Your Payment Ready

Spending time rummaging through your wallet slows down the line. Get your payment or app ready while waiting in line, not at the window. And don't get us started on paying with coins.

Playing Loud Music

Perhaps you can hear over the loud music, but it makes it difficult for an employee wearing a headset.

Handing Them Your Garbage

No one wants to handle your garbage. It's also not sanitary.

Checking Your Entire Order At The Window

It's okay to check that your order is correct, but according to Reddit threads, it's best to pull forward out of the line to do that, in order to keep things moving.

