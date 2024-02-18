10 times royals have enjoyed a glitzy night at the BAFTAs

Royals at BAFTAs (Getty)

The red carpet will be rolled out later on Sunday for the 2024 BAFTA Awards ceremony in central London.

Prince William is attending in his role as President of BAFTA, Kensington Palace confirmed on Friday, but he won't be joined by his wife Princess Kate, who is out of action until at least Easter.

Awards season

The Princess is continuing to recover at home post-abdominal surgery, but last year, Kate pulled out all the stops, wearing her most daring BAFTAs look yet.

Take a look at the royal family's previous appearances at the BAFTAs, starting with...

Prince William and Kate - 2023

Prince William and Princess Kate attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2023 at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023

After having missed the BAFTAs in 2021 and 2022 (due to Prince Philip's death and "diary constraints" respectively), William and Kate received a warm welcome at the 2023 ceremony, which was held at the Royal Festival Hall.

William was smart in a black velvet tuxedo from Tom Ford, while Kate made quite the entrance in a reworked Alexander McQueen one-shoulder gown and statement black opera gloves. The Princess first wore the Grecian-style gown for the 2019 BAFTAs, with floral detailing on the shoulder.

The Waleses were very animated as they walked down the red carpet, chatting and laughing with one another.



Prince William and Kate - 2020

Prince William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall

Before the pandemic broke out, the royals enjoyed a night at the BAFTAs. Kate looked stunning in a white and gold gown by Alexander McQueen with her hair styled in an elegant updo.

That year marked William's tenth year as President of BAFTA and he presented the Fellowship award to film producer Kathleen Kennedy, who has produced Star Wars movies, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and Rogue One, as well as Jurassic Park, ET The Extra Terrestrial and the Back to the Future trilogy.

Prince William and Kate - 2019

Prince William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019

The Prince and Princess enjoyed a glamorous date night at the BAFTAs in 2019, with Kate wowing in a white one-shoulder gown by Alexander McQueen.

Story continues

Her hair was styled in an elegant updo and she accessorised with Princess Diana's South Sea pearl earrings.



Prince William and Kate - 2018

Prince William and Kate attend the EE British Academy Film Awards held at Royal Albert Hall on February 18, 2018

Kate was pregnant with Prince Louis at the 2018 BAFTAs. The Princess dressed her bump in a flowing dark green Jenny Packham gown that featured a black belt.

Her belt was thought to be a subtle nod to the awards' dress code that year, of wearing black to support the Time's Up movement.



Prince William and Kate - 2017

Prince William and Kate attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017

The Prince and Princess made their BAFTAs debut as a couple in 2017.

Arriving at the Royal Albert Hall, Kate looking breathtaking in a bespoke strapless, tiered Alexander McQueen gown embellished with white flowers. She wore her hair swept back in a chignon to highlight her dazzling diamond chandelier earrings.

Prince William - 2010

Prince William attends the British Academy Film Awards 2010

William has been President of BAFTA since 2010. Here he is walking his first red carpet in his official role.



Princess Anne - 1979

A BAFTA award being presented by HRH Princess Anne to Francesca Annis for her part in The Comedy of Errors

Before William, Princess Anne was President of BAFTA from 1972 to 2001.

Over the course of her 30-year involvement with the Academy, Anne helped increase the stature of the organisation in the UK and internationally at a time when film and television were not considered in the same spectrum as dance, theatre and opera. She represented BAFTA internationally.



Here she is pictured presenting Francesca Annis with her BAFTA in March 1979.

Princess Anne - 1971

Princess Anne at the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards at the Albert Hall, London, 4th March 1971. The princess presented the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for 'The Morecambe and Wise Show'. The SFTA Awards became the BAFTAs in 1976.

Before they were renamed the BAFTAs in 1976, they were known as the SFTA Awards (the Society of Film and Television Arts Awards).

Princess Anne is pictured here in March 1971 with comedians Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, presenting the double act with the award for the best light entertainment programme for The Morecambe and Wise Show.



Prince Philip - 1963

Prince Philip presents an award to British actor and producer Richard Attenborough at the 16th British Academy Film Awards in London on 8th May 1963. Richard Attenborough co-produced the film 'The L-Shaped Room', one of the nominees for Best Film at the Awards.

The Duke of Edinburgh was the first President of BAFTA, holding the role from 1959 to 1965.

Here he is pictured presenting a BAFTA to Richard Attenborough for his work on The L-Shaped Room in 1963.



Queen Elizabeth II - 2013

Queen Elizabeth II looks at the BAFTA that she received in recognition for a lifetime's support of British Film and Television at a reception for the British Film Industry at Windsor Castle on April 4, 2013

Prince William's late grandmother the Queen didn't strictly attend the BAFTAs, but she was given an honorary trophy in 2013 in recognition of her lifetime support of British film and television. Sir Kenneth Branagh did the honours and presented Her Majesty with the award at Windsor Castle, thanking her for being a patron of so many entertainment bodies and charities.

He also quipped that the Queen was the "most memorable Bond girl yet" referring to her cameo alongside Daniel Craig in the London 2012 Olympics opening ceremony sketch.

The monarch used to keep her BAFTA on display on a cabinet in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle, alongside a selection of family photos.