10 top must-do wedding hair and beauty tips for 2024… from a newlywed

Hello, my name is Emmy, I’m the Digital Global TV and Film Editor at HELLO!, and I just got married! It was a beautiful day, and one I’ll never forget, but I’ll be the first to admit that despite working at women’s magazines for most of my adult career, I had no idea where to turn when I began planning my wedding. And so, here is everything I wish someone had told me when I started planning the wedding, the beauty edition. From tips on hair and makeup to the whole look on the big day, here’s what I wish I knew…

Book your hair and makeup person early

If you want a hair and makeup artist for yourself and/or your bridesmaids, it is pretty important to get in there as soon as possible. There is nothing to add more stress to your big day than to find someone perfect for you and realise that they are unavailable. For me, I turned to Google for makeup artists in my area and sent out a few enquiries before landing on 'I Do' Bridal Services, which I couldn’t recommend more. It can be an expensive gig, getting married, and xx had very competitive rates with fast, clear communication - everything you could ask for to be reassured ahead of your wedding!

Get your hair and makeup sorted early

Make sure your hair game is right

It stands to reason that your hair might not be exactly the way you might like it to be for your wedding day. After all, who is booking a date that will only coincide with when your hair is at mermaid length? What if your partner popped the question just after you went for that bob? What if, like me, you went for an ill-advised hair dye and your hair wasn’t back to its natural colour?

Wash your hair the night before to get the waves flowing

As a redhead, I wanted my hair to look like my natural colour on the day and despaired of the now very yellow ends of my hair - the aftermath of what was a once-cute summer balayage. After trying a toner that washed out almost immediately, I got in touch with Arabella Rose Salon who weaved my natural hair colour extensions, beautifully hiding the dodgy blonde while giving my hair a little more thickness and length, all the better for the half-up, half down look. Just make sure your hairstylist on the day is in the know and ready to expertly hide the bonds, as mine was, and go for it!

Wash your hair the day before

My makeup artist Irina had some very good advice here, with the end goal being to keep your hair in shipshape condition for as long as possible on the day. It is better if your hair isn’t fresh with a morning shampoo and condition, as whatever you go for; whether it’s an up-do, hair up, curls and what have you, will have a much better chance lasting the day without washing your hair the day of. A tip I wish I also thought about is to bring your favourite shampoo and conditioner along to wherever you might be staying the night before. As beautiful as my hotel was, you know what works on your hair, and my hair went fluffier than usual with the hotel products!





Steam your gown the night before

In the likely event that you plan to steam your and/or your bridesmaid's gowns in the same place where you are getting ready in the morning, remember to steam your dress the night before the wedding - or don’t do it in the room at all. Steamers are the enemy of keeping your hair intact, as they can cause unwarranted humidity in the room and glad your hair to shrink or expand. Think of Monica in the Bahamas screaming, ‘IT’S THE HUMIDITY!’ and get it done the night before!

Is your hair the right length for the day?

Be the tan you want to see in the world

Don’t worry if you’ve already done your makeup trial, your makeup artist will know what to do if you opt for a spray tan in the days leading up to the big day. But how to get it right? I initially opted for sun beds after being nervous about a spray tan (what if it makes my gown orange? What is I’m the wrong glow for the day?) However, the way to nail the tan is like anything in life, prepare and get some good advice. For me, I had my spray tan on Wednesday, showering it off on Thursday, then having a shower with a good old hair wash on Friday, with a body shower on Saturday morning for the big day. Moisturise plenty to keep the tan fresh for as long as possible, and don’t overdo showering.

Prep your tan with time to spare!

Have a clear idea of what you want

Not only is it stressful to be unsure of what hair and makeup look you want for the day, but your hair and makeup artist (and her assistants) are on a tight schedule making you perfect for the day. So to give them time for last-minute touch-ups and to get to your ceremony on time, do your hair and makeup trial, share your vision with your artist, tell your bridesmaids to be ready with their options, and let’s make this wedding morning an airtight schedule, you can be a breezy bride later!

Be ready for the hair and makeup artists (Kristian Leven)

Have a little top-up makeup kit ready

An ingenious addition to our hair and makeup on the day was how Irina gave my Maid of Honour a little bag of goodies to keep my makeup topped up on the day, with a sample pot of the lipstick used, blotting paper to keep things photo ready and a little comb to help take out the veil but to keep the hair style neat when the time came. I didn’t even think about it myself, but after the Maid of Honour popped by to keep my lippy fresh for the sixth time during the day, I have to admit that it was a very clever idea.

Be ready to get your makeup topped up (Kristian Leven)

Make sure at least one bridesmaid knows how to manage your outfit

Depending on what you wear on the day, the looks may require outfit changes - and your bridesmaids need to be ready for it! After all, how are you plunging into your dress to do up the bustle, take out the veil with your hair intact? Your tailor and/or hair and makeup artist can show them this, so be sure they get a little tutorial before the big day!

Have one bridesmaid on hand who knows what's what, like poor Zoe here

Go with closed-toe shoes

I spotted a tip on TikTok to wear close-toed shoes on the day - and despite wearing a floor-length, A-line gown, I’m so glad that I heeded the advice and picked out these little beauties from Charlotte Mills. The advice was that there is always a chance of your toes being on show with open-toed shoes, and after seeing my first round of photos - I realised just how many times the tip of my shoe was poking out. A minor detail? Maybe. But I was personally a little bit relieved that my toes weren’t constantly on show.

Think about your shoes in photos

Get the right SECOND pair of shoes

I realise that I sound obsessed with my shoes at this point, put perhaps my only regret from the wedding was my blasé thoughts on a second pair of shoes. While I provided flip flops in the bathroom for weary feet, I shoved a pair of normal, brown sandals in a bag in case I wanted to swap them out.

Rookie error

While I glad I knew somewhere deep down, accurately, that I would be dancing too manically for flip flops to handle, I wish I’d bought some white Converse, or cute white flat sandals, or anything other than a beach brown leather pair that I changed into shockingly early and now appears to be a designed part of my vibe for the day. Heed my words. Buy sensible yet pretty second shoes! Thus concludes the shoe rant.