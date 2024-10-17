10 travel essentials for the budget-obsessed jet-setter — all $20 and under

The sky's the limit when it comes to travel fun — here's a way to keep your spending down to earth.

Traveling may be a pleasurable indulgence, but few of us have a blank check when it comes to our pre-trip shopping choices. It's sooo easy to overspend — one item can easily cost upwards of $100 if you're not careful. That makes sticking to a budget such a satisfying accomplishment, especially when you find just what you're looking for at a low price. That's where we come in, with this roundup of our favorite affordable travel must-haves.

How affordable? We're talking all $20 and under! From an $8 reusable lint roller to an $11 scale that'll ensure that your suitcase isn't overweight to a $14 set of packing cubes that are economical in more ways than one, these finds will keep your travels on point and under budget.

Amazon Tecogue Washable and Reusable Gel Lint Roller Disposable lint rollers generally aren't that expensive, but why does it seem that when you need one most, you're always down to just one skimpy sheet? To avoid this irksome travel snafu, how 'bout a reusable gel lint roller? It doesn't need any sticky paper to work and is much smaller than a traditional roller, which means it's easier to pack! When the clear body is covered in lint, all you need to do is rinse it under some water and it's ready to be used again. Once it's dried, pop it back in its case and you're good to go. Easy-peasy! "It fits perfectly in my purse and it's so nice to have a travel lint roller that I can just wash and reuse," an impressed shopper wrote. "I hate with the other ones that you have to tear a piece of paper off and throw it away. This one is much easier. It gets the cat and dog hair off me super quick." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder and Drink Carrier Congrats — after standing in line for an eternity, you can now enjoy your overpriced airport coffee. Feels like a win ... until you realize you've run out of hands to hold it. This caddy attaches to your carry-on luggage handle and has slots for two cups — so naturally, flight-crew pros are big fans. "I'm a flight attendant and I love this!" one wrote on Amazon. "I love the Velcro 'quick detachment.' It's the best! I had one before without the Velcro opening that just stretched over the handle and it was a pain. This one is great." $8 at Amazon

Amazon Etekcity Portable Luggage Scale Now, this one's personal. As a chronic overpacker, I had to find a way to ensure that my luggage was never overweight before leaving for the airport. From additional baggage fees to the embarrassment of having to rearrange my stuff right there in the concourse, I was determined to nip this threat in the bud. This super affordable luggage scale was my saving grace. It gives you an exact weight reading of your luggage in seconds. All you have to do is attach the hook to your luggage handle and pull up. In about two seconds, it tells you exactly how much your suitcase weighs. I've used this on over 10 trips and it's been right on the money every single time. Want to learn more? Check out my review. "Takes all the guesswork and worry out of checking a bag at the airport," another fan said. "Super lightweight and accurate to the tenth degree. This was so helpful for a recent trip to Europe... It really helped me narrow down what to take without violating FAA rules around luggage weight." $11 at Amazon

Amazon Depoza TSA-Approved Travel Bottles Set (16-Piece) If you're not checking any luggage and plan on packing toiletries, you need to make sure that your products are in containers that are 3.4 ounces or less. Otherwise, they'll become the TSA's products — there goes your expensive shampoo. To make sure you're in the clear, it's best to get a TSA-approved travel bottle set. It does all of the guesswork for you; all you have to do is fill the containers. Each bottle and twist-top jar is leak-proof and fits in the included clear pouch. One shopper who used this set on a recent trip called it "a game changer for anyone who values convenience, organization and compliance with TSA regulations." We definitely agree. $12 at Amazon

Amazon Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag, Medium Striking just the right balance between roomy and compact, this hold-all has loads of features that seasoned travelers love. In addition to the six built-in pockets and multiple slots, it comes with a detachable, transparent cosmetic bag that'll have you speeding through security. Several flight crew members praise this well-designed bag for simplifying traveling with toiletries. "As a flight attendant, this bag has saved me so much time and packing," one travel pro wrote. "No need to have several different bags to pack your toiletries because this bag has so many compartments." $14 at Amazon

Amazon Bagail 8-Piece Packing Cube Set Travel experts and frequent fliers say packing cubes are one of the easiest ways to stay organized. If you tend to overpack or always seem to forget something, they can keep everything tidy and easy to find. In addition to an array of bags in various sizes, this eight-piece set includes a toiletry bag, a shoe bag and a sock bag. "I'm getting ready for flight attendant training and wanted to buy these to help me organize the many things I need to bring," wrote one reviewer. "What surprised me is that both pairs of high heels fit in the shoe bag." $13 at Amazon

Amazon Owala FreeSip Clear Tritan Plastic Water Bottle With Straw After spending a ridiculous $7 on a bottle of water at an airport kiosk, I decided to start carrying a reusable bottle when I travel. (Seriously, someone needs to do an exposé on why bottled water at the airport is always so overpriced.) Since then, I've been taking this Owala number with me everywhere. It's slim, it hardly takes up any space in my hand luggage and, since it's made of plastic and not stainless steel, it adds barely any weight. It even has a built-in straw, so I don't have to toss my head back every time I want a sip of water. "I usually use an insulated one, but this was perfect for travel [and is] lightweight," one five-star reviewer wrote. "I wash it in the dishwasher all the time [and it] continues to be leakproof." $15 at Amazon

Amazon Anker Portable Charger You never think you really need a portable charger until you actually need one. Between loading your digital boarding pass to having enough juice to call a rideshare, a fully charged phone is essential when traveling. This portable charger by Anker is rugged enough to withstand serious drops (just in case you're a little clumsy) and charges your phone up to 2.3 times, depending on the model. And, with over 79,000 five-star reviews, it's no surprise that it's a shopper favorite. "I can sit in the airport or on a plane and recharge my phone battery," one reviewer wrote. "Great for keeping online at all times." $16 at Amazon Explore More Buying Options $15 at Daily Steals

Amazon Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker This electronic locator is a shopper favorite with almost 17,000 five-star reviews. It performs similarly to the Apple AirTag, but costs $7 less. This is a pretty insane price given that you'll get to use this little guy over and over again for years. "This year, I traveled to Spain and [my luggage] was lost again," one reviewer wrote. "But because I had this device in my luggage, I could actually see where it was and also how [my] luggage was moving." $18 at Amazon

Amazon Zero Grid Travel Wallet The best way to find your zen when traveling is to stay as organized as possible — and this palm-sized passport wallet keeps important documents handily within reach. It's slim enough to slip into any pocket and has slots for a passport, credit cards, a boarding pass and even a pen. Best of all, it has built-in RFID blocking to protect sensitive personal data. It also comes with two recovery tags from ReturnMe, the world's largest lost-and-found company. One pilot gave it this soaring review. "Got this to hold my important things I need to fly — certificate, medical [card] and passport," he wrote. "They also offer you a lost-and-found reward so if you lose it, it can be easily returned to you and the company provides you a reward." $20 at Amazon

