A New 100-point Vintage and a Grand Reopening Revealed by Cardinale

The birthplace of a singular vision of Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon, Cardinale has been recognized for excellence in the bottle since its founding in 1982. Its stately stone hilltop home in Napa Valley’s Oakville district is where grapes from the area’s finest sites become extraordinary wine that is lauded by wine lovers and critics year after year. Revitalized and set to reopen to afficionados this winter, Cardinale Estate’s exclusive tasting spaces include expanded culinary offerings and a spectacular terrace with unparalleled vistas of vineyards and the splendor of Napa Valley.

Made primarily with fruit from high-altitude subregions in the Vaca Range and Mayacamas Mountains that border Napa Valley to the east and west, respectively, Cardinale is a seamless cabernet sauvignon crafted by Christopher Carpenter, who is as multifaceted as the vineyards he farms. A former University of Illinois football defensive lineman, Carpenter is a music and food lover who has been at the helm of Cardinale since 2001. Working with fruit from between five and nine appellations each vintage, he chooses the best possible combination of sites to make the optimum representation of Napa Valley cabernet sauvignon.

“Cardinale is truly a reflection of the overall quality of Napa Valley as a whole,” he tells Robb Report. “Each area of Napa is engaged together in Cardinale, much like the different sections of an orchestra, but with a vintage signature that defines the wine for that year.”

The recently released 2021 is Cardinale’s first new vintage in two years, following the acclaimed 2019; no wine was produced in 2020 because of wildfires in Napa Valley that year. The 2019 was hailed as an incredible wine, having been awarded Best American Cabernet Sauvignon in Robb Report’s Best of the Best issue, in which our editors wrote, “Its velvety tannins and complex layers of black cherry, blackberry, clove, and dark chocolate flavors are perfect to enjoy now after decanting, but this will lay down beautifully for up to 25 years.”

Accolades are already rolling in for the 2021, which received a perfect 100-point score from Jeb Dunnuck at jebdunnuck.com and 99 points from James Suckling of jamessuckling.com as well as inclusion in James Suckling’s Top 100 Wines of the USA. It’s a blend of 91 percent cabernet sauvignon and 9 percent merlot from 14 vineyards in eight appellations, including but not limited to Howell Mountain, Mount Veeder, Atlas Peak, and Spring Mountain District. Aged for 22 months in French oak, it offers an exquisite mélange of berry, spice, and coffee flavors wrapped in plush tannins.

Cardinale places a strong emphasis on the environment as well. With a focus on regenerative farming and sustainability, Cardinale’s estate vineyards are organically certified under the California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) program. Consider visiting in spring 2025, when Napa Valley bursts into bloom and the beauty of nature is at its finest. It’s the perfect time to experience Cardinale for its grand reopening event and enjoy world-class hospitality and incredible wine amid the stunning backdrop of Napa Valley.

