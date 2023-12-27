When will the 100ml liquids rule be banished from UK airports?

Thanks to new 3D technology, passengers will no longer be required to stick to 100ml liquid limits - Getty

Passengers boarding flights from UK airports will no longer have to adhere to 100ml hand luggage liquid limits, after the UK Government ordered all airports to roll-out a new generation of high-tech 3D security scanners.

Some smaller airports have already introduced the tech, but in late December 2023 it emerged that some bigger airports are likely to miss the upcoming deadline.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 100ml liquid rule changes, and what it means for your next holiday.

Why does it exist at all?

The in-flight liquid limit was introduced in 2006 after British police foiled an Islamist terror plot to detonate explosives on transatlantic flights. They planned to smuggle liquid explosives disguised as soft drinks in their hand luggage, in what would have been the deadliest terror attack since 9/11. After the foiled plot, the Government raised the terror threat from “severe” to “critical” and as a precautionary measure banned hand luggage on all planes.

The hand luggage allowance was soon relaxed, but the liquid ban remained – not just in Britain but in countries around the world. To this day, you cannot get through UK airport security checks with any liquids over 100ml in volume, and any that do meet regulations must be sealed in a transparent resealable bag. But that is all changing.

Travellers will soon be able to say goodbye to the plastic bag at security - Getty

The end of the 100ml liquid limit

New CT X-Ray technology means that airports will be able to scan liquids within hand luggage, providing security staff with a detailed 3D image of the contents rather than the existing 2D images. Using this new technology and “highly advanced threat detection algorithms”, potentially dangerous liquids will be flagged up for further checks. This means that passengers will be able to travel with up to two litres per person of liquids and gels in their bags, and they will no longer need to place laptops and other electronic devices on a separate tray.

Already a number of airports, including Miami International Airport, Leonardo da Vinci International Airport in Rome and Schiphol in Amsterdam, have started making use of the tech, and the UK Government has given airports until June 2024 to upgrade their screening equipment. Some UK airports have undergone trials over the past year, so passengers may have seen the new scanners in action already. But two airports are ahead of the curve.

Story continues

In early March, City Airport revealed it would be the first to scrap the 100ml liquid limit in time for the Easter Holidays. However, Teesside International Airport quietly pipped them to the post, rolling out two cutting-edge scanners which enable passengers to board flights to destinations including Dalaman, Alicante, Amsterdam and Corfu without removing liquid miniatures from their bags. Since Schiphol has also deployed the new scanners, this means that a passenger can now complete an entire return flight without any 100ml liquid limits.

John Strickland, aviation consultant and analyst, said: “This will be a great reduction in stress for passengers, reducing times for security checks and helping flight punctuality. From the airport’s point of view, it will leave more opportunity to improve revenues in retail and food outlets if passengers have more time and are more relaxed.”

The technology also means passengers do not have to remove laptops, tablets and cameras from their hand luggage at security checkpoints.

How are the other airports getting on with rolling out the tech?

Despite all airports agreeing to a June 2024 deadline, as set by the Government, it appears that early 2025 might be a more realistic roll-out date for some of the bigger airports. Here’s where they were all up to, as of December 27, 2023.

Heathrow: “Our teams are focussed on delivering the Programme as quickly as practically possible, we already have new lanes in T2, T5 and T3.

“Heathrow has more security lanes than all other UK airports and so installing the new lanes across the whole airport was always going to be complex. Other large UK airports face similar challenges, but their transitions will still be less complex.”

Gatwick: “London Gatwick will have made significant progress installing state of the art next generation security scanners by June 2024 in both terminals. We currently plan to have completed the major logistical operation required to install the remaining scanners in Q1 2025, after the busy summer peak period has concluded.”

Manchester (also East Midlands and London Stansted): “We are currently rolling out the new technology lane-by-lane at Manchester and London Stansted airports, with several new lanes already in operation. Work is also underway on major construction projects at both Manchester and East Midlands airports to expand the size of the terminals to accommodate the new equipment. This will see the new scanners in place on a large number of our security lanes by June 2024, with the full completion of the programme expected the following year.”

Some airports, such as Newcastle and Liverpool, say they will have the scanners ready ahead of the deadline. Luton, Aberdeen, Southampton, Glasgow and Bristol say they will meet the June 2024 deadline, while Edinburgh said: “We will have a number of these in place for the majority of passengers to use by June.”

So what’s the catch?

If travelling to an overseas airport that does not have the relevant technology, passengers will not be able to take their oversized liquids in their hand luggage on the return leg. If they have not paid for a checked-in bag, this means they will have no choice but to shower themselves with perfume, slather themselves with suncream, and leave whatever remains behind. That, or distribute their liquids into many little 100ml containers.

As it stands, a fraction of the EU’s 347 airports are using the new technology, and the decision to expand liquid allowances on flights is a governmental issue, meaning that the majority of passengers will have to wait a while to feel the full benefits of the rule change.

What does the future hold for airports?

There are other ways that the airport security experience could improve with the dawning of new technologies. Already, fingerprint and iris verification are used by security at some airports, and it is predicted that biometrics and facial recognition systems will one day replace the need for a physical passport.

Kevin O’Sullivan, lead engineer at SITA Lab, told The Telegraph: “With the arrival of things like biometrics and better risk profiling of travellers coming through. I’d like to think over the next decade, when you arrive after an international flight, you’ll walk down a long corridor and that is the immigration process. Your biometrics will be checked. You’ll be picked out, if necessary, but otherwise you’ll just walk to the exit. It’ll make a huge difference.”

Sniffer dogs at airports may be replaced with sophisticated robots, if the companies developing them are successful - Getty

In-flight mobile data will soon become the norm on flights to Europe, after the EU announced in November 2022 that airlines can safely provide 5G technology on planes; the deadline for member states to comply is June 30, 2023. The United States is unlikely to allow 5G coverage on flights any time soon, however, as the frequencies are higher and there are concerns that they could cause harmful interference with aircraft.

There are also companies developing sophisticated robots that may be able to replace sniffer dogs at airports. The California-based biotechnology company, Koniku, is developing a product that can detect a range of scents, such as explosive chemicals and drugs, in a matter of seconds. It is believed that such machinery could be less fallible than sniffer dogs, which can be prone to false positives if fatigued, and must undergo significant training before being deployed.

However, given how long it has taken the aviation industry to finally update the 100ml liquids rule (17 years), don’t expect innovations like facial recognition technology and robot sniffer dogs to be unveiled at Luton Airport in the near future.