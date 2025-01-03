The 11 best pressure washers for cleaning cars, decking and patios

This article contains affiliate links. The products or services listed have been selected independently by journalists after hands-on testing or sourcing expert opinions. We may earn a commission when you click a link, buy a product or subscribe to a service.

Can you use a pressure washer to clean a car? What about a bike, patio, gutter, barbecue, garden chair or window? The answer is yes, to all of these. Some people even use them to clean their carpets and chimneys, which seems foolhardy. The trick is to use the best pressure washer for the job, since the likes of Kärcher and Clarke differ from Bosch and Worx.

High pressure is essential if they are to lift any sort of deeply-ingrained dirt, but lower-pressure washers are more economical if you’re just cleaning mucky boots. Pressure washers generally draw between 1,400 and 2,800 Watts, which at today’s prices will cost between 34p and 68p an hour to run. Any type of pressure washer will use less water than trying to clean stubborn dirt with a hose, because they require far less water to make an impact.

Below, you can find in depth reviews of all the biggest brands in the business as well as some advice from a professional gardener on how to use them. If you’re in a hurry, here’s a quick look at our top five:

Which is the best pressure washer in 2025? At a glance

How to choose the best pressure washer

The key thing to look at is the cleaning pressure. Anything over 150 bar is very high, capable of blast-cleaning concrete. Anything under 50 bar is very low, better for plastic garden furniture. It’s worth checking the quality of the materials (metal pumps being better than plastic, for example) and you should take into account any accessories it comes with. Since these can be expensive to buy separately and additional features like nozzles, spray washers or a remote control. Hose length, noise level, weight and value for money are also important.

As with other power tools (see our guides to the best lawnmowers, best hedge trimmers, best leaf blowers and best strimmers) pressure washers vary greatly in weight, power and usability.

How we tested the best pressure washers

Testing the newest models from Kärcher and Worx

The most common uses for pressure washers are cleaning cars, patios, decking and garden furniture, so we tried a dozen of the most popular models on all of those tasks (to get the garden ready for outdoor entertaining). We wanted to see not just how effective they were at cleaning, but also how portable they were and how easy they were to set up, use and store. The only pressure washer we didn’t try personally was the Clarke PLS petrol-powered industrial unit, which was recommended by our expert Ljudmil, a professional gardener from Fantastic Gardeners.

Best pressure washers

1. Kärcher K7 Premium Smart Control Home

£599.99, Kärcher

Best overall, 10/10

We like: spectacular results on all surfaces

We don’t like: you might be paying for more power than you need

Kärcher K7: cleans patios “like a magic wand”

Pressure is very high (180 bar)

Portability is low (18kg)

Hose is long (10m)

Bonuses include a 3-in-1 multi jet lance, detergent and smartphone app

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

Made in Germany for over 70 years, Kärcher pressure washers are ten times more searched-for than the next most popular brand. They range from the portable K2 Compact (reviewed below) to this big, heavy and very powerful K7, which must be regarded as the big daddy of domestic pressure washers – although it’s not necessarily the right choice for everyone.

The heavy weight comes from the motor and components needed to deliver the immense 180 bars of pressure. I found it very difficult to manoeuvre on its two wheels but once in place, it can largely sit in one spot – the pressure from the end of the 10m hose is high enough to clean large areas of decking or patio extremely quickly. I attacked a decades-old, grime-encrusted garden table for just 20 seconds and it came up looking brand new.

The wand – although you may prefer to think of it as a rifle – has three nozzles which you twist to select: a low pressure spray for applying detergent, a high pressure, spinning ‘dirt blaster’ jet (you’ll use this with the patio cleaner attachment, bought separately) and a ‘vario’ jet which lets you choose between six settings for different jobs like decking, paving or car cleaning. There’s also a Boost function which adds an extra 15 bar for 30 seconds. It’s like getting a power-up on Mario Kart.

The K7 along with other models at the top of the Kärcher range comes with Smart Control, linking it to a phone app. Being old, I’m generally against that kind of thing but this app is helpful. Tell it what you’re cleaning – car, bike, wood, glass, stone and so on – and it will tell you what attachment and what settings to use and how to get the best results step by step.

A foot-wide patio cleaner attachment is sold separately for £121.99, along with a bottle of patio detergent which slots neatly into a feeder dock on the main unit. Together they’re a formidable force. Every sweep of the circular cleaner head reveals a foot of sparkling fresh decking or paving, like waving a massive magic wand – just make sure there’s somewhere for the dirty water to run off onto.

When you’re done the hose winds up, the power cord fits in a mesh bag and the lance slots into a clasp. It’s all very neat: only the big patio cleaner head doesn’t have a slot. So although it’s a big unit, the K7 doesn’t take up too much space in the garage.

In all honesty, a less powerful washer like the 145 bar Kärcher K5 or the 130 bar Kärcher K4 is enough for most household jobs and some come bundled with soft car-cleaning attachments, which this doesn’t. But I had to make it the overall winner because, for anyone asking “what is the best pressure washer?” this is it.

Also, in all honesty, because I’m addicted to the power. They say that to a man with a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. The same with the K7. Give it a week and there won’t be a single thing in your garden you haven’t blasted and you’ll be knocking on your neighbour’s doors asking to do theirs.

£599.99

Buy now

Price at

Kärcher

2. Nilfisk Core 140

£199, B&Q

Best value pressure washer, 9/10

We like: extremely impressive power and features for the price

We don’t like: lightweight design means it can fall over when stretching the hose

Nilfisk: much more powerful than it looks

Pressure is high (140 bar)

Portability is medium (9.2kg)

Hose is medium (6m)

Bonuses include internal hose reel and five attachments

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

140 bar is easily enough pressure for cleaning decking and patios, so if you don’t need to attack acres of concrete there’s no need to spend top dollar on the Kärcher K7. This challenger from Denmark weighs half as much, costs half as much and is arguably the best pressure washer at this price point.

You get a lot for your money: an extendable lance with two nozzles for gentle and high-pressure cleaning, a foam sprayer and a patio cleaner attachment. Other accessories sold separately include a soft brush, a roof cleaner, a multi-brush kit for cars and garden furniture and a long, flexible tube for cleaning drains and pipes.

When washing my car, a big plus was being able to switch between high power (for the wheels) and two lower levels with a simple button. The 8m hose was just about long enough to clean all round without moving the unit but it did fall over a few times, which is one drawback of its being so portable. A big plus is the neatness and simplicity: the hose winds into the body of the machine and all the standard fittings attach to various places when you put it back in storage.

It’s very solidly built, too, with a metal pump (some are plastic) and a high torque engine. With a lot of power at a relatively low price, this is the plug-in pressure washer of choice for all but the most hardcore users.

£199

Buy now

Price at

B&Q

3. EGO HPW2000E 56v

£599, Mowers Online

Best cordless pressure washer, 10/10

We like: the remote power control

We don’t like: the noise

EGO: remember not to use the ultra-hard ‘Turbo’ setting on cars

Pressure is very high (200 bar)

Portability is okay (15kg)

Hose is fairly long (8m)

Bonuses include brass foam cannon, Telescopic lance, 0º and 60º nozzles, Premium surface cleaner, detergent tank, extra storage bin and hose reel

Reviewed by Chas Newkey-Burden

Billed as “the world’s most powerful cordless pressure washer”, this heavy-duty, lithium-ion battery-powered unit is a full 20 bar stronger than the Kärcher K7 despite being battery-powered. Looking like some kind of battle robot, it’s quite a daunting prospect. Mercifully, it’s delivered with most of the assembly done for you, but the manual is a tad vague as to how to get it going. A video on YouTube came to my rescue.

The EGO comes with a siphon hose and a high pressure hose, with a choice of four nozzles: the relatively gentle (but still forceful) 40-degree nozzle, a 25-degree one “for tractors”, a 15-degree one for brick and concrete and a turbo nozzle for total annihilation.

They’re all easily swapped and in fact, I found the EGO an absolute breeze to use. I tried it on the patio, walls and a filthy bike and it cleaned them all perfectly in a matter of seconds. I loved the remote power control, which allowed me to tweak the power without interrupting the flow or swapping nozzles. You can store the nozzles you’re not using in a storage section at the top of the unit, which is a nice touch.

For a chunky unit, it was pretty easy to move around and it blasted so well I was tempted to aim it at the moon and see how that distant satellite fancied its chances against me and my new friend.

But there is nothing you could reasonably want to clean with a pressure washer that this one won’t perform well at. In fact, the only drawback of its power range is that you need to remember not to use full power and the turbo nozzle on cars. (And for goodness sake don’t use this anywhere near a dog or an unaware person.)

It’s not the easiest to store. The unit is big and the dual batteries and charger eat up more room in your shed. The only other drawback is that the battery charger whirrs quite loudly as it charges, which is a bit annoying and unsettling.

But given the long runtime it offers, I can forgive the noise. This is an absolute Rolls Royce of a pressure washer.

£599

Buy now

Price at

Mowers Online

4. Bosch Fontus 18V

£232.01, Amazon

Best portable pressure washer, 9/10

We like: no tap or plug required, so you can use it wherever

We don’t like: it’s not very powerful

Bosch: mild enough to wash your dog

Pressure is low (20 bar)

Portability is medium (7.5kg empty, 22.5kg full)

Hose is short (4m)

Bonuses include a 18V Power For All battery (sold separately) which is interchangeable with other power tools

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

You’ll have gathered by now that I don’t like all the messing about with plugs, wires, taps and hoses. I can’t be the only one and that’s why Bosch’s cordless, genuinely portable unit has its own niche.

Unlike other pressure washers (including the cordless EGO, above) it doesn’t have to be fed from a tap and hose. A fifteen-litre tank inside it holds enough water to clean a big balcony, small patio, small car or two bikes. Charge the battery (which takes an hour and a half), put it in the back of the car and it’s a quick way to clean wellies or bikes at the end of a muddy day out. At the lowest of the three pressure settings, it’s also safe for use on muddy dogs.

Of course, that’s only possible because it operates at 20 bar: ludicrously low compared to the EGO. But if you dial up the flow speed to maximum and use the most focused of the four spray patterns, or the brush, it’s enough to remove any day-to-day dirt unless it’s really ground in.

Clearly, you’re buying this for the portability, not the power, so be aware that though it’s nicely compact, it weighs 7.5kg empty and 22.5kg full. That’s quite a workout – although the chunky wheels and suitcase-style handle make it easy enough to wheel around. Another plus is that it can share its 18V batteries with other Bosch power tools, saving money.

£232.01

Buy now

Price at

Amazon

5. Worx Hydroshot

£149.99, Screwfix

Best handheld pressure washer, 9/10

We like: light, easy to store, good for people in flats and occasional users

We don’t like: power fluctuates during longer jobs

Worx: uses buckets, bottles or basins as a water source

Pressure is low (22 bar)

Portability is very high (1.7kg with battery)

Hose is medium (6m)

Bonuses include two 20V batteries supplied

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

Take one step further down the portability scale and you get this ultra-lightweight power washer consisting of just the gun and a dangling input hose, which can be fed into a bucket, washbowl, bottle or anything you have in the house that holds water. Offering five times the pressure of a garden hose with no need for a tap, it’s the perfect pressure washer for city dwellers. You could easily take it on holiday, too, to clean bikes or outdoor gear.

The simplicity is a big plus. Its parts simply click together, with no confusing extras or tools required. The battery charged quickly and got up to full power in under 45 minutes. I dangled the hose into a washing up bowl to clean an upstairs balcony. Initially, the power was disappointing but it soon picked up the pressure. Expect it to fluctuate a bit when you refill the water.

While it did a great job of cleaning at least a year’s worth of grime off my balcony tiles and walls, it definitely doesn’t have the power of a conventional pressure washer. It’s designed for smaller jobs. A lovely thing to have in the cupboard, but don’t expect to sandblast the driveway with this.

£149.99

Buy now

Price at

Screwfix

6. Kärcher K2 Compact Car & Home

£169.99, Amazon

Best pressure washer for cars, 8/10

We like: light and portable, great for cars

We don’t like: it’s not so great for pavements

Kärcher K2: foam gun and brush make it the weapon of choice for car cleaning

Pressure is medium (110 bar)

Portability is high (3.7kg)

Hose is short (4m)

Bonuses include patio and decking cleaner plus detergent, foam jet plus car shampoo, wash brush and an extendable spray lance with a dirt blaster setting

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

Cleaning cars is one of the main uses for pressure washers and requires nothing like the power of the big, concrete-cleaning behemoths. Arguably the output from this entry-level Kärcher is a bit too low to handle paving and decking, which it’s also supposed to do, but it’s easily overlooked given the handy size, decent price and the useful attachments that come included.

My favourite is the foam jet, which attaches to the end of the ‘gun’ with a bottle of cleaner screwed in. Press the trigger and a tide of foam roars out to cover the car. Then you swap it for the wash brush, then finish off with the spray lance. I got months of London grime off in just a few minutes. (The second time, I even remembered to buff the car dry to prevent water marks.) The hose is short, so I found it easier to carry the K2 around while I used it, but it’s so light that wasn’t a problem.

The ‘Car & Home’ part of the name means that as well as the car accessories you get a patio cleaner head and a bottle of deck detergent. Using the circular head multiplies the effectiveness of the dirt blaster spray and you can see exactly where it’s been by following the snail trail of clean flooring (albeit definitely not as sparkling clean as with the K7 above). Garden furniture can be cleaned pretty well using just the dirt blaster lance.

One word of warning – you will need a new bottle each time you use the foam gun (unless I’m unusually profligate with foam) and they cost about a tenner. And, because the K2 isn’t cordless, you will also need a nearby power source and water source, which rules out most city-dwellers who park on the street. For suburbanites, though, this is a great and affordable power-up for the ritual Sunday car clean.

£169.99

Buy now

Price at

Amazon

7. Muc-Off bicycle pressure washer

£105, Muc-Off

Best pressure washer for bikes, 8/10

We like: powerful cleaning without damaging chains, gears and brakes

We don’t like: you need a power source which makes it difficult for city cyclists

Muc-off: any colour you like as long as it’s pink

Pressure is medium (70 bar)

Portability is medium (11kg)

Hose is medium (5m)

Bonuses include three lances plus snow foam gun, bike cleaner liquid, bike cleaner concentrate, sponges, cloths and protective sprays

Reviewed by Simon Lewis

Muc-Off, the pink detergent invented specifically for bikes (the salt in other detergents can corrode their moving parts), turned out to be such a massive money spinner for its makers that they sponsor Team Sky and have now launched the world’s first pressure washer for bikes, deliberately set to output just 70 bar pressure.

Like the K2 above, it has a spray attachment that you can use to apply a specially designed snow foam, which you leave for five minutes to lift off grime. Slot a different bottle into the chamber and you can apply the original pink detergent. To remove them, the cleaning lance sprays a relatively wide fan of water, making it safe for bearings, suspensions and paint, but that’s not to say it’s feeble.

It has a big kick, powerful enough to get a filthy bike looking spotless in seconds. You still have to apply some elbow grease afterwards to dry, buff and lubricate everything but it definitely beats sweating away with a stiff brush and a bucket of soapy water.

This package includes a second lance for use on motorbikes and cars and an adjustable one for use on decking and garden furniture – although those aren’t its strong points. Like the K2 above, it needs a power source and water source, so again it’s not ideal for people who live in flats.

But given the low price, it’s undoubtedly the best choice for anyone focused on cleaning exciting mountain bikes, rather than boring old patios.

£105

Buy now

Price at

Muc-Off

8. Ryobi RY100PWA

£63, B&Q

Best budget pressure washer, 8/10

We like: the quick work it makes of garden tasks

We don’t like: its tendency to fall over if you set it down

Ryobi: cheap, light, effective

Pressure is low (100 bar)

Portability is easy (5.6kg)

Hose is short (5m)

Bonuses include aluminium pump, turbo lance, vario lance jet and foam bottle

Reviewed by Chas Newkey-Burden

Ryobi’s five pressure washers range from a 22 bar cordless model you can use with one hand to a 170 bar goliath for heavy-duty jobs. I was attracted by this 100 bar plug-in model. At one-third of the weight of the Kärcher K7 and one-sixth of the price, I wanted to see how a cheap pressure washer would compare to the pricey competition.

It was fairly easy to assemble and I first tested it on a car and a muddy bike belonging to a neighbour. It cleaned them pretty effortlessly. I then tried it on my patio and it removed some very stubborn moss, which was a pleasant surprise. This washer definitely punches above its weight.

Simple to use and light enough to carry around the garden and then back into the garage, the Ryobi is great for lighter tasks. I tried it on garden furniture items that had seen better days and it made them look as good as new. It’s quiet for a pressure washer, so I didn’t feel I had to pick and choose when to use it.

The only significant drawback is that it doesn’t have wheels and it tumbles over fairly easily, although if you want a lightweight unit you’re going to have to live with things like that. The upside is that it’s easy to store and you won’t have sore arms and shoulders the day after.

£63

Buy now

Price at

B&Q

9. Titan TTB2200PRW 150BAR

£139.99, Screwfix

Best pressure washer for ease of use, 9/10

We like: Quick lock and release system

We don’t like: The onerous assembly

Titan: can be laid on its side, unlike others

Pressure is high (150 bar)

Portability is moderate (13.9kg)

Hose is fairly long (8m)

Bonuses include extension lance, adjustable spray nozzle, rotary spray nozzle, water filter inlet and nozzle cleaning pin

Reviewed by Chas Newkey-Burden

Given that Titan is a subsidiary of mega builder’s merchant Screwfix, it comes as no surprise that the TTB2200PWR is shipped with a generous toolbox of components. It’s also one of the more user-friendly pressure washers, with every feature designed with ease of use in mind.

Unfortunately, you have to get through the obstacle course of assembling it first. For me, this was not the easiest or most enjoyable process, although the instruction manual was reasonably clear and detailed.

It’s worth persevering. Where some pressure washers can feel like a foe, this one feels like a friend. The hose is flexible, the unit itself is sturdy and the nozzles are precise. They all work together to provide an enjoyable experience.

I made dirt, moss and oil stains history as I glided around making the world a cleaner place. The narrow, well-balanced design made the unit easy to move around. It’s certainly tall, but unlike some big pressure washers, it can be laid on its side, which makes it just that bit more practical. Easier to store, too.

It felt to me that the Titan required less water than the other washers to get the same results. I noticed that surfaces weren’t completely drenched after use. So with this one, you can give your patio or furniture a quick clean in the morning and then be out there enjoying the day, rather than waiting ages for it to all dry off.

The Titan range also includes 100, 140 and 155 bar washers and a small cordless model, all pretty reasonably priced.

£139.99

Buy now

Price at

Screwfix

10. Stihl RE 130 Plus

£460, Stihl

Best quality pressure washer, 9/10

We like: performs like a much more powerful machine

We don’t like: avoid if portability is a priority

Stihl: flawless German construction

Pressure is high (135 bar)

Portability is low (21.2kg)

Hose is long (9m)

Rotary/fan jet nozzles included plus a detergent spray bottle

Reviewed by Kulwinder Rai

Ostensibly, Stihl’s RE130 Plus offers much the same functionality as the cheaper Titan above, is slightly less powerful yet costs more than three times as much. Why on earth would anybody buy the more expensive machine?

The devil is in the detail. The biggest giveaway is that the Stihl weighs in at 21.2kg whereas the Titan is a relatively featherweight 13.9kg. As well as using an aluminium high-pressure pump, that extra tonnage is down to the fact that the Stihl uses an ultra-reliable brushless induction motor inside: the Titan uses a conventional brush-equipped motor, prone to wear over time.

The quality can also be seen in a longer, steel-reinforced high-pressure hose, brass rather than steel couplings to the lance, a storage compartment for the nozzles and cable and a recess for the detergent bottle.

Having cleaned my patio over the past two years with a 140 bar Titan, I was unprepared for just how much better a performance the Stihl turned in. Ingrained dirt that the Titan had only partially been removed was blasted off by the Stihl.

While I also tried the optional RA90 patio cleaner, this should be regarded as an ancillary tool. While it did a good job on areas with lighter grime, it was much less effective on slabs with deeply embedded dirt: I still needed to first use the more capable rotary nozzle.

Relatively quiet to operate, thanks to that high quality brushless motor, I’d rate the RE 130 Plus as a very solid bet despite its considerable weight and the price premium.

£460

Buy now

Price at

Stihl

11. Clarke PLS 165 AH

£982.78, Power Tools Direct

Best petrol pressure washer, 8/10

We like: high power, extremely durable parts, but definitely for industrial use

We don’t like: it’s bulky and heavy

Clarke: heavy-duty dirt-killing machine

Pressure is very high (150 bar)

Portability is very low (41kg)

Bonuses include a two-setting lance, filtered input hose and a detergent pick-up hose

Expert recommended

Given the power of electric pressure washers these days, the petrol-powered type is relegated to car washes, building sites or other workplaces where they’ll be in heavy use. Most are powered by Honda engines, including this 150-bar monster from industrial toolmaker Clarke.

“I use this pressure washer for big jobs,” says professional gardener Ljudmil Vasilev of Fantastic Gardeners. “They’re very powerful but also very bulky and heavy. I’d only recommend them for cleaning very large paved areas, like a car park. Electric models are perfectly good for everything else.”

In fact, at 150 bar the Clarke is actually outperformed by the 180 bar electric-powered Kärcher K7 and at 41kg it’s not remotely portable: you need a van and a strong back.

On the plus side, it’s practically bombproof, being the only pressure washer here that can sit in the middle of a field or construction site, chugging away and putting out constant dirt-blasting power. The lance has two pressure settings and there’s a detergent pick-up hose plus a filtered hose for drawing water from open containers in remote locations.

It’s not pretty or clever, then, but this is definitely the pressure washer you’d want for cleaning your patio during a zombie apocalypse.

£982.78

Buy now

Price at

Power Tools Direct

Pressure Washer FAQ

Are electric pressure washers better than petrol?

Yes. Except for industrial use, these days all the best power washers – as they are sometimes known – are electric. Many are cordless, but they are not as powerful as plug-in electric models and the runtime can be limited.

Plug-in pressure washers require a constant power supply from an outdoor socket as well as a constant water source from an outside tap. Managing all that can be frustrating: a common complaint is the hose popping off.

Do you need an outside tap to use a pressure washer?

Not always. Some cordless models can be used with standing water sources like a water butt or have a built-in water tank.

Another advantage of cordless pressure washers is that their batteries are often interchangeable with other power tools you might already have, such as cordless drills. In our tests, we generally found these cordless models more convenient, especially when cleaning cars or working at a distance from the house.

What is the best PSI for a pressure washer?

“About 100 bars (1,450 PSI) is right for cars, decking or garden furniture,” says our expert Ljudmil Vasilev, who’s been blasting dirt for a decade. “For patios, it’s about 130 bars (1,885 PSI) and for concrete, you can go up to 150 bars (2,175 PSI). You can only really damage concrete if there are already cracks and fissures, otherwise it’s perfectly safe.”

A lot of the most popular pressure washers have a set PSI but come with different attachments for different jobs, multiplying their effectiveness, Ljudmil says. “I recommend using the attachments if you’re worried about causing damage. I have a Kärcher at home and I love using the patio attachment, which spins round in a circle. It’s such a satisfying job. A lot of people post videos of their pressure washer wins on YouTube.”

Can you use detergent in pressure washers?

Some pressure washers can’t take detergent, although Ljudmil says that’s not a big deal. “You can use detergent, but I never do. The chemicals could be bad for pets, flowers and the environment and, with a good pressure washer, cold water alone is enough to do a great job.”

What safety precautions should you take when using pressure washers?

Ljudmil says to remember that these are extremely powerful machines. “You should never point a pressure washer at anyone, even as a joke. You should wear workboots or at least wellingtons. Anyone using a pressure washer in flip flops could end up in the hospital very easily. If you’re working in a confined space, I’d also recommend goggles in case of flying debris.”

