The 11 best ‘unsexy’ skincare products which are better than the luxury stuff

It’s ironic really. How can the least attractive skincare products often be the ones that make skin look its best? A measure of inner confidence, the brands that forgo celebrity affiliations and handsome packaging are inevitably the ones that those in the know use.

Long before “unsexy skincare” was deemed cool on TikTok (searches for the hashtag have seen a 108 per cent increase in the past week alone), the CeraVes of the world were being recommended by dermatologists as an affordable alternative to prescription skincare. At the very least, their gentle unfancy ingredients do no harm.

Prior to the French pharmacy boom, (before online shopping) true skincare aficionados would stock up on barrier boosting basics such as Cetaphil’s Gentle Skin Cleanser. Even from grubby-carpeted American pharmacies, it suggested that substance outshone style even in the superficial world of beauty.

Reports suggest the surge in rudimentary skincare goes back to the pandemic when we stripped our skin of protective lipids with layers of acids and retinoids. We did this both out of boredom and – let’s face it – a valid need for pampering. This resulted in a rise in sensitivity. One of the key findings in Mintel’s 2024 beauty report is that shoppers are looking for products that prioritise efficacy over extravagant packaging.

Consider then that “healthy skin” is the category showing the most growth due to the damage caused by overzealous routines . The “Sephora Kid”’ trend has exemplified this, whereby under 12s are now using active ingredients at the cost of their protective skin barriers. As a result, it’s not hard to understand why “unsexy skincare” is trending.

Enter Curel, Eucerin, CeraVe and the like – the worker bees of the skincare world who maximise skin health without the adulation that luxury creams are given. “Too many ingredients can cause the skin barrier to become compromised, leading to skin irritation and potentially skin allergies. There are so many products out there and messaging can be confusing for the consumer,” says dermatologist Dr Alexis Granite. “For a simplified skincare regime, I would start by paring down to general products rather than ingredients per se. A basic skincare routine would include a cleanser, moisturiser and sunscreen. These are the essential building blocks,” she adds.

It’s true that there are plenty of upscale serums that earn your investment via expensive active ingredients with clinical trials and costly technologies like encapsulation. And it would be naive to pretend that a pretty bottle doesn’t matter – the products that line your bathroom shelf can say as much about your personal style as the labels hanging in your wardrobe.

But when your skin is red and blotchy or you’re fighting a breakout, then unsexy skincare is truly the best value for money.

11 unsexy skincare heroes

Vaseline Pure Petroleum Jelly

Vaseline

£2.50, Boots

From GPs to dermatologists and surgeons, doctors recommend Vaseline as a treatment for everything from post-surgical wound healing to atopic dermatitis. It’s great on cracked feet, dry lips and even as an occlusive (meaning it seals the skin) mask to lock in moisture when flying. A couple of caveats: make sure fingers are clean when applying it, and don’t mistake any old petroleum jelly for Vaseline – theirs is triple distilled to remove all impurities including potential carcinogens.

Aveeno Calm+ Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser

Aveeno Calm+ Restore Oat Gel Moisturiser

£11.59, Boots

A fast absorbing non-greasy cream for normal to dry skin, Aveeno is formulated for sensitive skin types and thus it’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and fragrance free. Molly-Mae Hague is a fan, should that enthral you.

Dove’s Advanced Care Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

Dove's Advanced Care Deeply Nourishing Body Wash

£4.50, Ocado

More skincare than shower gel, this under-a-fiver formula contains Dove’s Micro Moisture technology that’s 10 years in the making. It works by renewing moisture immediately post-cleanse meaning less (or no) body lotion is needed.

Curél Deep Moisture Spray for Sensitive Skin

Curél Deep Moisture Spray for Sensitive Skin

£19.50, Look Fantastic

This ultra fine mist is packed with barrier sealing ceramides along with squalene for hydration and glow. Their Intensive Moisture Facial Cream is legendary, too.

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm, £10.12

£10.12, Boots

A water free ointment that provides a semi-occlusive barrier, this prevents water loss with its glycerin and panthenol base. Designed for cracked or irritated skin, it makes a superb treatment balm for those on acne treatment tretinoin.

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion SPF50

CeraVe AM Facial Moisturising Lotion

£13.20, Boots

While the cleansers get the most attention, this day cream with SPF evens skin tone, hydrates and protects the skin barrier while defending against ageing UV rays.

Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser

Cetaphil Hydrating Foaming Cream Cleanser

£12.60, Boots

Clinically proven to unclog pores, remove oil and make-up, this creamy lathering face wash respects the skin’s natural PH preventing that tight feeling some cleansers give.

E45 Overnight Face Cream Mask

E45 Overnight Face Cream Mask

£14.99, Superdrug

With 100% five star customer reviews on Superdrug, this vegan perfume-free night cream is a soothing moisturiser on sensitive, eczema prone skin.

Pond’s Cold Cream Cleanser

Ponds Cold Cream Cleanser

£13.87, Amazon

Before cleansing balms were a thing, Pond’s Cold cream existed to take off makeup, cleanse skin and shave legs without stripping skin. Because it’s 50 per cent moisturiser, it leaves you with a dewy finish making it ideal for menopausal skin.

Weleda Skin Food

Weleda Skin Food

£14.95, Boots

One of the first all-over skin saviours (it’s been going since 1926), this natural cream harnesses beeswax and lanolin to lock in moisture with chamomile and calendula to soothe dry skin patches.

Boots No7 Derm Solutions Skin Balancing Serum

Boots No7 Derm Solutions Skin Balancing Serum, £27.95

£27.95, Boots

A bit more pricey than other unsexy creams, this treatment serum for oily blemish prone skin floods skin with antioxidants to reduce inflammation.