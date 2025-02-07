11 celeb-loved kitchen essentials — Ina Garten's cast iron pan, Selena Gomez's knives and more

Looking to replace dull cutlery or upgrade old cookware? Shop like a star with these A-lister picks from Lodge, Le Creuset and more.

Folks who spend a lot of time cooking know how important it is to have quality tools in their arsenal. Try slicing and dicing with a dull knife and you're more likely to cut yourself. Cooking scrambled eggs in a pan that's lost its nonstick coating? A recipe for disaster.

If you're taking inventory of what to keep and what to toss in your kitchen, you're probably on the hunt for some worthy replacements. And we're here to help. Our team of eagle-eyed shopping experts are always on the lookout for products celebs love, so we're sharing some of the best of the best below. From the affordable roasting pan Drew Barrymore used to make a Thanksgiving turkey to Ina Garten's cut-above knives, keep scrolling to shop A-list picks to invest in for your own home.

Celeb-Loved Kitchen Essentials

Amazon Celeb Fan: Selena Gomez Marco Almond Kitchen Knife Set The stainless steel knives used by the star on Selena & Chef have a rainbow titanium coating that makes them shimmer and shine — they'll put on their own show while you chop and mince! There are three sets to choose from — all with different features and prices. But no matter which you select, you won't be disappointed — over 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these multicolored blades. $20 at Amazon

The Pioneer Woman Celeb Fan: Ree Drummond The Pioneer Woman 6-qt. Slow Cooker Do you technically need a slow cooker? No. But is it a nice thing to have on a cold day when you're craving something warm and comforting? Absolutely! Rather than spend a fortune on a pricey model, grab Ree Drummond's floral pick that she recently used to make soup on Instagram. It has a spacious six-quart capacity and digital touchscreen controls that are easy to use and understand. More than 500 Walmart shoppers have given this kitchen gadget a perfect five-star rating, with one raving, "It's an excellent little crockpot. I absolutely love it." $35 at Walmart

Our Place Celeb Fans: Selena Gomez, Cameron Diaz Always Pan 2.0 Actress Cameron Diaz has said the bestselling Our Place Always Pan is "a huge part" of her kitchen. She even claims to use it "every single day." Pretty impressive, huh? And Selena Gomez? She liked the pan so much, she teamed up with Our Place to make her very own version. Cleverly crafted to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more, this 10-in-1 wonder saves a ton of cabinet space. The durable nonstick coating is made without harmful chemicals and allows eggs to slide right off. $125 at Our Place

