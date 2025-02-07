We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
11 celeb-loved kitchen essentials — Ina Garten's cast iron pan, Selena Gomez's knives and more
Looking to replace dull cutlery or upgrade old cookware? Shop like a star with these A-lister picks from Lodge, Le Creuset and more.
Folks who spend a lot of time cooking know how important it is to have quality tools in their arsenal. Try slicing and dicing with a dull knife and you're more likely to cut yourself. Cooking scrambled eggs in a pan that's lost its nonstick coating? A recipe for disaster.
If you're taking inventory of what to keep and what to toss in your kitchen, you're probably on the hunt for some worthy replacements. And we're here to help. Our team of eagle-eyed shopping experts are always on the lookout for products celebs love, so we're sharing some of the best of the best below. From the affordable roasting pan Drew Barrymore used to make a Thanksgiving turkey to Ina Garten's cut-above knives, keep scrolling to shop A-list picks to invest in for your own home.
Marco Almond Kitchen Knife Set for $20: As seen on Selena & Chef
Le Creuset Signature Dutch Oven for $300 (was $475): Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria are fans
The Pioneer Woman 6 QT Slow Cooker for $35: Ree Drummond's soup secret weapon
GIR: Get It Right Premium Silicone Spatula for $13: Giada De Laurentiis-approved
Lodge 10.25 Inch Cast Iron Pre-Seasoned Skillet for $20: Ina Garten's go-to
The stainless steel knives used by the star on Selena & Chef have a rainbow titanium coating that makes them shimmer and shine — they'll put on their own show while you chop and mince! There are three sets to choose from — all with different features and prices. But no matter which you select, you won't be disappointed — over 12,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these multicolored blades.
If you've ever seen an episode of Ina Garten's cooking show, then there's a good chance you've spotted her making something yummy in a Le Creuset Dutch oven. She's said she grabs the "#26 Dutch oven more often than everything else [because] it's great for soups, stews and braising."
Other proponents of this famous pot include Jennifer Garner and Eva Longoria, who uses it to make stew.
Designed to last a lifetime, this kitchen must-have is made of enameled cast iron, then polished and finished by hand. The colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping and it retains heat brilliantly. Use it for soups, stews, braising meats and so much more.
If you can believe it, Drew Barrymore used this affordable pan to make a turkey this past Thanksgiving. Oven-safe up to 500°F, the classic comes with a wire rack that allows for ample heat circulation when cooking meat. Baking veggies or a casserole? Just remove the rack and you're ready to go. Once your deliciousness is done, this roaster can go right in the dishwasher for easy cleanup, though hand-washing is recommended.
When it comes to mixing dough and batter, countless celebs turn to this iconic stand mixer. Jennifer Garner frequently uses it for her "Pretend Cooking Show" on Instagram and Joanna Gaines even has her own special-edition version.
There are a bunch of models to shop, but they all have a few things in common: variable speed settings and interchangeable attachments to tackle any mixing job, an ample-sized bowl to prepare big batches and stunning color options that'll up the cool factor of your countertop.
"Best item in my kitchen!" raved one real fan on Amazon. "This mixer is all that I had hoped it would be! Nice heavy weight. Beautiful color. The attachments go on easily and securely. Handles bread dough easily and no sticking on the sides of the bowl. Also handles pizza dough well. Makes kneading super simple. Made cookies for the holidays and what a dream creaming the butter and sugar. Cannot wait to try all the other functions"
Not ready to splurge on a stand mixer? Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling and Tiffani Thiessen have all been spotted using this handheld version.
Just like the big guy above, it's perfect for cake batter, cookie dough and meringues, and earns rave reviews from shoppers.
"This is a great addition to help with baking and whipping. It's easy to use and has very little cleanup versus a big stand mixer. This is easier because you can mix in various bowls and only have to wash the blades. Love it," said a Walmart customer.
Do you technically need a slow cooker? No. But is it a nice thing to have on a cold day when you're craving something warm and comforting? Absolutely!
Rather than spend a fortune on a pricey model, grab Ree Drummond's floral pick that she recently used to make soup on Instagram. It has a spacious six-quart capacity and digital touchscreen controls that are easy to use and understand.
More than 500 Walmart shoppers have given this kitchen gadget a perfect five-star rating, with one raving, "It's an excellent little crockpot. I absolutely love it."
Let us introduce you to one of the most underrated culinary tools — period. Even if you prefer cooking to baking, a silicone spatula is a go-to for everything from scrambling eggs and folding omelets to stirring sauces. Unlike the myriad of flimsy versions out there, this GIR option is so sturdy and versatile that even Giada De Laurentiis uses it.
GIR stands for Get It Right — and the brand does! The spatula is sleek, sturdy and bendy enough to get into your cookware's crevices.
Actress Cameron Diaz has said the bestselling Our Place Always Pan is "a huge part" of her kitchen. She even claims to use it "every single day." Pretty impressive, huh?
And Selena Gomez? She liked the pan so much, she teamed up with Our Place to make her very own version.
Cleverly crafted to replace your fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucepan and more, this 10-in-1 wonder saves a ton of cabinet space. The durable nonstick coating is made without harmful chemicals and allows eggs to slide right off.
This brand has been churning out quality kitchen goods since 1896, so it knows what it's doing. This tough-as-nails skillet can be used anywhere — on the stove, over the grill, in the oven or even over a campfire. It's the ultimate multiuse tool, whether you're searing a steak, dry-frying mushrooms or making the best darn scrambled eggs ever. Cast iron is incredibly durable and excellent at heat retention to ensure consistent cooking. It comes pre-seasoned, so you don't have to fiddle around oiling it up.
Ina Garten often relies on a Lodge when cooking in her kitchen. Dolly Parton has her own collection with the brand.
If you watched the star's episode of The Home Edit, there's a good chance you spotted those stylish, retro Smeg gadgets on her kitchen counter. Among them was this adorable mini electric kettle that heats water in just minutes and keeps it warm thanks to double-walled stainless steel.
"The compact size is perfect for my small kitchen, yet it still holds enough water to make a couple of cups of tea or coffee. Despite its size, it heats up water quickly and efficiently," one Amazon shopper explained.
Made from high carbon stainless steel, Garten revealed she splurges on Wusthof classic knives because "they last a lifetime." If you're ready to make the investment, you can score a set of three for less than $300 over at Amazon. You'll get a paring knife, a utility knife and a cook's knife.
Like Garten, shoppers who've spent the cash on these are impressed with their quality and durability. "Worth the hype," one person wrote in their review. "The knives are well balanced and the cutting edge is unmatched. I've never seen their equal."
