The 12 best restaurants in Cornwall

Rick Stein's Seafood Restaurant is one of the best restaurants in Cornwall, but the county is fortunate to have a string of inventive places to eat - James Ram/Chetwode Ram Associates

Cornwall is as well known for its organic beef and pork, artisan cheeses and air-dried charcuterie as it is for fish and seafood. Most restaurants serve a little of both, often garnished with plants and berries foraged from the hedgerows and cliffs: rock samphire, wild garlic, alexanders and wild flower petals.

In a county with a strong conservation ethos and a growing body of organic smallholders, there’s plenty of choice for vegetarians and vegans too – both in shops and on restaurant menus. In summer farmers’ wives still hang out the cream tea signs: just remember the Cornish way is to put the jam on first.

West Cornwall

Kota Restaurant with Rooms

New Zealander Jude Kereama has introduced Cornish folk to the spicy, citrusy delights of Pacific Rim cooking in this quayside cottage in Porthleven. Kota Restaurant with Rooms is Maori for shellfish and this is one of the few places that serves a French-style seafood platter, which must be ordered 24 hours ahead. A particular favourite among regulars is the Rockpool, a combination of pan-fried hake, prawn ravioli, mussels and seaweed. For spice lovers, the curried monkfish with red lentil dahl is a winner. And for those that aren't a fan of fish, there’s Cornish beef featherblades with tempura short ribs. You can also expect a super choice of European and New Zealand wines.

Reservations: Essential

Prices: ££

Food is taken seriously at Kota, a place that introduced Pacific Rim cookery to West Cornwall

One Fish Street

Owner-chef Bradley Monk serves an inspired tasting menu at his intimate 14-seater restaurant in St Ives. (It moved from Fish Street to Fore Street this year). Choose to sit at the window and people watch or overlooking the open kitchen to watch Bradley work his magic with fish straight off the boats. The no-choice 10-course menu may include local porthilly oysters, crab ravioli and roasted hake, all cooked, sauced and seasoned to perfection.

Reservations: online booking essential

Prices: £££

Tolcarne Inn

For market-fresh fish and seafood, head for this traditional fishermen’s pub beside the harbour in Britain’s largest fishing port. It’s owned by Ben Tunnicliffe who stepped away from his Michelin-starred restaurant in Penzance to indulge his love of unfussy fish cookery. The menu is short and chalked up daily depending on the catch. The fish soup is a particular favourite as is any dish served with Ben’s signature risotto. If someone in your party doesn’t like fish, phone ahead and the kitchen will prepare an alternative. There are outdoor picnic-style tables for fine days.

Reservations: Essential for dinner

Prices: ££

Unfussy fish cookery – such as this scallops dish – is what got chef Ben Tunnicliffe to step away from his Michelin-starred Penzance restaurant and run the Tolcarne Inn

The Porthmeor Café

Ask a local where they like to eat in St Ives and the answer will invariably be this simple café with a grandstand view of surfers in action. Eat inside the glasshouse or in a heated open-air booth (once former beach huts). Australian chef Cameron Jennings has turned tapas into food art. The menu changes seasonally but regular favourites include pea and blue cheese arancini, the best crispy squid around, and slow-cooked braised beef with polenta. Finish with a slice of its heavenly dark chocolate and olive oil tart.

Reservations: Essential; though a few outside tables available on the day as weather dependant

Prices: ££

Find beachside dining with a view of surfers in action at Porthmeor Beach Café - MARK NOALL

Blas Burgerworks

These are the best burgers in Cornwall, maybe in Britain. Run by a trio of friends, this tiny restaurant and take-away is tucked away in the Warren at the station end of the harbour. The beef is local and traditionally reared, the chips are genuinely hand-cut, and the ethos is green. As well as a classic bacon-and-Davidstow-cheddar burger there’s rotisserie chicken and vegetarian and vegan options.

Reservations: Email your order through by 2pm on the day and pick it up at the time you’ve appointed

Prices: £

Sometimes only a burger will sate the appetite, and with local beef, hand-cut chips and a green ethos, Blas Burgerworks is worth a visit

The Shore

Bruce Rennie adores Japan and this small intimate dining room in the heart of Penzance celebrates his love of its cuisine. He uses the freshest ingredients, sourced from farmers and fishermen who are friends, to create mouthwatering umami dishes, from Izakaya small plates at lunchtimes to a beautifully balanced six-course tasting menu in the evenings. Each course is introduced by Bruce with enthusiastic panache before he dashes back into the kitchen to add the finishing touches. The wine list is superb.



Reservations: Essential for dinner

Prices: £££

The South Coast

Star & Garter

The historic Star & Garter pub on Falmouth's waterfront has won a slew of awards for its modern British cooking. The owner-chefs work with local fishermen to land the best of the catch and butcher, cure and smoke all the meat themselves. Its Sunday roasts are as good as your mother's: perfectly cooked sirloin of beef, leg of lamb or pork with great crackling and all the trimmings including potatoes roasted in duck fat.

Reservations: Recommended well in advance for Sunday roast

Prices: ££

Best table: Ask for a window table with a sea view

Links with local fisherman mean the Star & Garter is stocked with the freshest fish – though it's the Sunday roasts that are an institution - KIRSTIN PRISK

The Hidden Hut

Imaginative meat, fish and seafood dishes, soups, sandwiches and salads, served by local couple Simon and Jemma Stallard from a shack on a quiet beach on the Roseland peninsula. The concept has attracted a huge following especially for its themed feast nights (the main course could be spring lamb, spit-roast chicken or River Fal shellfish), which sell out as soon as booking opens. Guests bring their own plates, cutlery and wine to sup at long picnic tables whatever the weather. It's a sociable gathering and you never know who you'll meet.



Reservations: Essential for feast nights through the website

Prices: £

The Hidden Hut is a small coastal café serving imaginative fish, seafood, salads and sandwiches

Culture Restaurant

This new venture on Custom House Quay is a welcome departure from Falmouth’s fairly predictable food scene. Hylton Espey is passionate about sourcing locally from niche organic suppliers and foraging among the hedgerows and rockpools. Diners sit down at 7pm for a six-course feast that lifts humble ingredients into flavour bombs. The bread alone, made from a rare local variety of wheat handmilled by Hylton, is worth the journey. A place for true food lovers, this Cornish “Journey Menu” is well-priced and the wine list has some superb and unusual wines.

Reservations: Essential

Prices: £££

Sam’s on the Beach

Located in an old lifeboat station beside the beach at Polkerris, near Daphne du Maurier’s Menabilly home, this is a lively place for lunch or a sunset dinner in summer. Sit inside or out. There are proper wood-fired stone-baked pizzas (including a delicious garlic and herb flatbread to share) as well as seafood salads, mussels every which way, and proper American-style meatballs with spaghetti and barbecue sauce. In fact there’s something for everyone, from small children to adults with allergens, and it’s all freshly made with locally sourced ingredients.

Reservations: Online booking advised through its website though 10 outside tables available on the day

Prices: £

It looks very much the old lifeboat station on the outside, but inside Sam's on the Beach is lively, serving everything from wood-fired pizzas to spaghetti and meatballs - IMON HARVEY PHOTOGRAPHY LTD

The North Coast

Restaurant Nathan Outlaw

Nathan Outlaw is one of Britain's finest fish chefs whose simple dish descriptions hide flavour sensations that few can equal. The modern dining room has floor-to-ceiling windows that make the most of the sea and cliff views. There's no choice here: dinner comprises an eight-course Seafood Tasting Menu with a matching wine flight. Dietary requirements can be catered for with advance notice. Outlaw also operates the more affordable Outlaw's Fish Kitchen on Port Isaac Harbour. Both restaurants have been awarded one Michelin star for 2023.

Reservations: Online booking essential

Prices: £££

Two Michelin stars is is how you know you're in good hands at fish maestro Nathan Outlaw's eponymous Port Issac restaurant - DAVID GRIFFEN PHOTOGRAPHY

The Seafood Restaurant

Even though Rick Stein is now rarely in Padstow, the Seafood Restaurant remains the aspirational place to eat fish and seafood in Cornwall. The exotic, spicy dishes on the menu reflecting Rick’s travels are tempting, but stick to the freshly landed fish simply cooked with seasonal vegetables or tackle a whole lobster. No reservations are required to sit at the seafood bar which occupies the centre of the large dining room. Here you can eat Porthilly oysters, sushi and sashimi prepared in front of you or choose from the main menu.

Reservations: Essential for dinner

Prices: £££

Seafood lovers still flock to Rick Stein's Seafood restaurant, where you can tuck into dishes influenced by the chef's travels or stick to fish landed almost on the doorstep

How we choose

Every restaurant in this curated list has been tried and tested by our destination expert, who has visited to provide you with their insider perspective. We cover a range of budgets, from neighbourhood favourites to Michelin-starred restaurants – to best suit every type of traveller’s taste – and consider the food, service, best tables, atmosphere and price in our recommendations. We update this list regularly to keep up with the latest opening and provide up to date recommendations.