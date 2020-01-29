24 Brilliant Super Bowl Party Ideas to Try on Game Day in 2020

No matter what team you're rooting for (or if, like us, you’re most excited to see J.Lo's halftime performance), Super Bowl parties are always a ton of fun. A lot has changed since the Green Bay Packers squared off against the Kansas City Chiefs at the first Super Bowl in 1967, but there is at least one thing that has remained the same — the tradition of getting together to enjoy the game. However, with mouth-watering appetizers like a kale-artichoke filled Super Bread Bowl to fun, family-friendly party games like the Bean Bag Football Toss, there's a lot more to a good Super Bowl party than just watching the game.

From fun DIY crafts like mini Vince Lombardi trophy party favors to pre-made decor like inflatable football balloons, these ideas are perfect for any viewing party. So grab the beer, the remote and all of your game-day snacks, because here are some winning decorations to turn your Sunday night into a bonafide party. Click through to check our favorite Super Bowl party ideas. P.S., don't forget about the desserts!