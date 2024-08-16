12 Copycat Chipotle Recipes to Make At Home

Satisfy your cravings in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Instead of ordering takeout again, satisfy your Chipotle cravings by making restaurant-worthy burrito bowls and guacamole at home. Recreate your favorite dishes with this collection of Chipotle favorites, from lime-spiked rice to melt-in-your-mouth barbacoa.

Copycat Chipotle Chicken

"This copycat Chipotle chicken begins with a flavorful chipotle marinade, then is seared in a skillet and finished in the oven." —Nicole McLaughlin

Copycat Chipotle Beef Barbacoa

"Tasted fantastic! Just like Chipotle." —Hunter Hillis

Chipotle Sauce

"This is a smoky chipotle sauce that tastes great. Add a few tablespoons to any kind of burrito with rice and beans in it, or to a steak or chicken bowl. Very quick and easy to make!" —SHACKL

Copycat Chipotle Rice

"This copycat Chipotle rice, with lemon, lime, and cilantro, is easy to make at home, and tastes just like the restaurant version." —Nicole McLaughlin

Tomatillo Salsa Verde

Naked Chicken Burrito Bowl

"I love to eat at places like Qdoba and Chipotle, so I created my own chicken burrito at home, minus the tortilla! This is very easy for a weeknight meal and is very filling and healthy; the recipe can easily be increased for more people." —Janessa

Guacamole

"This guacamole recipe gets a tasty kick from cayenne and cilantro. You can serve it smooth or chunky depending on your tastes. Serve with homemade tortilla chips." —Maryellen

Delicious Black Bean Burritos

"These black bean burritos are so good that you'll want to have them every night!" —jessica

Chicken al Pastor

"These tacos are sure to impress your family and friends. A good Taco al Pastor is very hard to come by in the States. Now you can enjoy them in the comfort of your own home anytime!" —Nikkivazquez

Pork Carnitas

"Mexican carnitas made with pork shoulder, braised with lime and spices for a delicious, distinctive flavor, then baked until fall-apart tender with crisp edges." —Nette

Sofrito

"Authentic! This recipe is spot on! Thankfully, I did not have to substitute anything; I found ajies dulces and recao. It is so good that I had to make a batch for my mother. It has taken my beans to the next level." —MuffinGal

Fresh Tomato Salsa

"These ingredients are growing abundantly in my garden, we've eaten salsa for days and still not tired of it!" —Homefoodie

