12 Gen Alpha Slang Terms That Have Parents Scratching Their Heads

It seems like every single day Gen Alpha is reminding us how old we are when they talk to us in their native tongue.

Walt Disney Pictures / Via giphy.com

Their slang is just as fascinating as it is confusing. Which is why Prodigy Education, a game-based learning company, surveyed 1,000 parents and teachers to gauge their understanding of it.

Prodigy found that 72% of parents discovered using slang with their children strengthened their relationship. While 36% of parents feel disconnected from their children's slang vocabulary. FX Networks / Via giphy.com

To help, here are the 12 Gen Alpha slang terms parents found difficult to understand, in order from most difficult to least difficult:

Note: Some of these words and phrases weren't created by Gen Alpha but come from AAVE (African American Vernacular English).

1.Mog.

"To 'mog' someone is to look better than them," according to Yahoo. 20th Century Fox / Via giphy.com

2.Looksmaxxing.

"Looksmaxxers" are "part of a booming digital community of young men seeking to enhance their physical attractiveness," according to the New York Times. CBS / Via giphy.com

3.Ohio.

It's used "to describe something that is strange, bad, or weird. It's often used humorously to refer to bizarre situations or things that seem out of place," according to Prodigy. CBC / Via giphy.com

4.Lewks.

It "is used to describe a fashion look or style that is highly distinctive and leaves a lasting impression on others," according to social media analytics company Keyhole. Netflix / Via giphy.com

5.Mewing.

It is a "looksmaxxing" technique "in which a person presses their tongue to the roof of the mouth to make their jawline look tighter and slimmer," according to the American Association of Orthodontists. CBS / Via giphy.com

6.Finsta.

It is used to reference "a fake Instagram account," according to Keyhole. BuzzFeed Celeb / Via giphy.com

7.Hold this L.

It "is an abbreviated form of the expression 'hold this loss'...conveying the idea that the individual should gracefully accept their defeat," according to Keyhole. NBC / Via giphy.com

8.Delulu.

It "is short for delusional," according to Parade. First We Feast / Via giphy.com

9.Aura.

It's "used to describe someone's coolness or 'it' factor," according to Parents.com. Warner Bros. Pictures / Via giphy.com

10.Let them cook.

It's "used to encourage someone to continue what they're doing without interference, especially when they're in the process of strategizing, honing their craft, or pursuing a creative effort," according to Prodigy. ABC / Via giphy.com

11.Dub.

It means "A win or victory," according to Astro, a search engine built for kids. Australian Open / Via giphy.com

12.And finally, demure.

It's used jokingly to "describe their actions or style as reserved and modest, often while doing something that is the complete opposite," according to Prodigy. Netflix / Via giphy.com

What do you think? Are some of these words more difficult to understand than others? Let us know in the comments!