12 pricey products on sale for Prime Day that are actually worth the splurge

Dyson's internet-famous hair styling tools rarely go on sale, so when the brand's popular Airwrap is $100 off, we take notice.

The versatile hair styling tool can dry, straighten and curl your hair, and it comes with six attachments to get the job done. While there is a learning curve, Yahoo Deals Editor Britt Ross agrees that the Airwrap earns its high price point once you get the hang of it. Plus, it comes with a filter cleaning brush and a storage case, in addition to the main body and interchangeable attachments.

Dyson also offers a ton of tips and tricks to help speed up your styling know-how on its website and app — making you a coiffing pro in no time.

One five-star fan shared, "If you have the patience to really understand the device, it is amazing and the best blow dryer I have ever used. I have used two different Revlons and Drybar. They do not compare once you unlock the code."