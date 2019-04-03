12 Times the Royals Were Basically Walking Around in Gym Clothes

We love a good Gucci ball gown and Oscar de la Renta frock as much as the next princess...but there’s something so extremely satisfying about a workout-ready royal. News flash: They wear leggings as pants and look sorta schlubby in public, too! Here, 12 times the royals dressed down for the occasion.

When Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Competitive Side

The duchess raced William and Harry for London Marathon Training Day in February 2017. We're blaming her last place status on the fact that she was sprinting while wearing a fitted red puffer. (And we’re unclear why Will couldn’t change out of his button-down...)

Get the look: ASOS jacket ($35); Lululemon leggings ($118); Adidas sneakers ($85)

And When She Kept it Casual for the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative

The Duchess of Cambridge sported a white sports jacket and black and white leggings for the event in 2018, three months before giving birth to Prince Louis.

Get the look: PGA Tour jacket ($70); Adidas joggers ($45); Adidas sneakers ($85)

When Meghan Markle Taught Us the Royal Way to Wear Leggings

In NYC for her American baby shower, the duchess conducted a masterclass in athleisure when she left the Mark hotel wearing Lululemon leggings and an Ingrid & Isobel zip-up under a beige wool coat.