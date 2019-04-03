12 Times the Royals Were Basically Walking Around in Gym Clothes

We love a good Gucci ball gown and Oscar de la Renta frock as much as the next princess...but there’s something so extremely satisfying about a workout-ready royal. News flash: They wear leggings as pants and look sorta schlubby in public, too! Here, 12 times the royals dressed down for the occasion.
When Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Competitive Side
The duchess raced William and Harry for London Marathon Training Day in February 2017. We're blaming her last place status on the fact that she was sprinting while wearing a fitted red puffer. (And we’re unclear why Will couldn’t change out of his button-down...)
Get the look: ASOS jacket ($35); Lululemon leggings ($118); Adidas sneakers ($85)
And When She Kept it Casual for the Wimbledon Junior Tennis Initiative
The Duchess of Cambridge sported a white sports jacket and black and white leggings for the event in 2018, three months before giving birth to Prince Louis.
Get the look: PGA Tour jacket ($70); Adidas joggers ($45); Adidas sneakers ($85)
When Meghan Markle Taught Us the Royal Way to Wear Leggings
In NYC for her American baby shower, the duchess conducted a masterclass in athleisure when she left the Mark hotel wearing Lululemon leggings and an Ingrid & Isobel zip-up under a beige wool coat.
Get the look: Kristen Blake coat ($280); Ingrid & Isobel jacket ($88); Alo leggings ($82); APL sneakers ($200)
When Princess Diana Wore Spandex for a Fitness Class
The people’s princess rocked bike shorts, a graphic sweatshirt and dad sneakers (three trends still going strong today) to a workout class in 1995. Though nowadays we might leave the slouched knee socks at home.
Get the look: Kenzo sweatshirt ($370); Beach Riot bike shorts ($66); FILA sneakers ($75)
When Pippa Middleton Jogged Along the River Thames in London
An “NYC” baseball cap? Nice try, Pippa.
Get the look: Puma jacket ($55); Zella pants ($65); Nike sneakers ($50); Ray-Ban sunglasses ($153); Yankees hat ($25)
And When She Ran a Triathlon for a Good Cause
Sorry, Kate. We stand corrected on the most athletic Middleton.
Get the look: Under Armour shorts ($25); Zella top ($25); New Balance sneakers ($80)
When Kate Middleton Went Rowing for a Good Cause
Ladies and gents: Feast your eyes on the time the Duchess of Cambridge wore Crocs. (Still love ya, Your Highness.)
Get the look: Current/Elliot shirt ($168); Onzie leggings ($68); Crocs ($40)
When Princess Beatrice Ran a Marathon in a Green Tutu and Leg Warmers
We think the queen would approve of the lime-green color coordination here.
Get the look: Zella leggings ($60); Adidas shirt ($45); Calvin Klein hat ($34); New Balance sneakers ($165)
When Meghan Dressed Down for a Boat Ride in Australia
Her Veja sneakers and puffy jacket were the only logical choice to sail around Sydney Harbor during her royal tour of Oceania last fall.
Get the look: North Face jacket ($80); Vince leggings ($285); Veja sneakers ($150)
When Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Wore Neon Bike Shorts
The wife of Queen Elizabeth’s youngest son, Prince Edward, biked nearly 445 miles from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace over seven days back in 2016. And who says royals are lazy?!
Get the look: Under Armour jacket ($55); Good American shorts ($75)
When Zara Tindall Wore Nike to Ride Horses
The queen’s eldest granddaughter is an Olympic-medaled equestrian...and this feels like a sponsorship ploy if we've ever seen one.
Get the look: Nike sweatshirt ($90); Hue leggings ($36)
But Nothing Beats Queen Elizabeth in...Leggings?
Well, riding pants circa 1988. But, still. The avid equestrian probably wishes athleisure were an acceptable trend sooner.
Get the look: Versace scarf ($425); Topshop blazer ($125); Polo Ralph Lauren shirt ($49); Becken leggings ($495); Guess boots ($90)
