12 top-selling toys — from Barbie to Lego — to grab at Walmart before they're gone

There's absolutely nothing like being a kid on Christmas morning. The growing anticipation, the stack of gifts underneath the tree — it's truly magical. It's tough to get that exact feeling as an adult, but there's one surefire way to come close: finding the perfect new holiday toy for the little people in your life.

Whether you're a parent, a grandparent, an aunt or an uncle, it's go time for gift shopping. Christmas is less than three weeks away, and if you're ordering presents online you'll need to build in extra time for shipping. Oh, and if you're hoping to nab one of the season's hottest toys, there's no time to delay. Some are already sold out!

Luckily, Walmart still has plenty of sure-to-please picks in stock. From a collector's edition Harry Potter Polly Pocket playset to a Barbie-themed Hot Wheels truck, you'll have no trouble finding top toys that make the kids extra happy this year.

Walmart Polly Pocket Harry Potter Compact There's simply no bigger star among the juvenile set than Harry Potter. Anything featuring the boy wizard will surely be a hit — and this Hogwarts-themed Polly Pocket compact is especially fun. It's the perfect way to introduce a 21st-century kid to one of the hottest toys from your own childhood. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Play-Doh Fold & Go Playmat Starter Set Play-Doh is one of those classic, beloved toys that tends to make parents cringe. After all, who wants to find tiny clumps of dried-up clay all over their home? That's why this starter set is so genius. It comes with four colors, 19 accessories, and — most importantly — a big portable mat that easily clears everything away the moment playtime is over. $15 at Walmart

Walmart Little Live Pets My Baby Monkey Mango The idea of a brand new puppy for Christmas is certainly sweet, but in truth, it's just not realistic for every family. Mango the stuffed baby monkey, on the other hand, is incredibly realistic. The pint-sized primate has 50 different sounds and reactions to keep budding little caretakers endlessly entertained. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Melissa & Doug Pretend Play Cleaning Set If anyone can make cleaning fun, it's Melissa & Doug. The brand is known for its imagination-friendly wooden toys and this six-piece cleaning set is an all-time favorite. We've yet to find a little one who can resist their very own, kid-sized mop and broom. $21 at Walmart

Walmart Disney Moana 2 Fashion Doll Just like decades of kids before them, members of today's small set will be thrilled to add a new Disney princess doll to their collection. With the success of Moana 2, you can't go wrong with this pick under $10. Why mess with a classic, right? And just in case you were wondering, Walmart stocks almost every beloved Disney character, from Frozen's Elsa to Encanto's Mirabel. $7 at Walmart

Walmart Battat Foam Indoor Ball Pit Enter true hero territory by giving your favorite tot their very own ball pit. This soft foam option includes 68 crush-proof balls and has a removable cover that's easy to toss in the washing machine. Honestly, if it came in adult size we'd snatch one up for ourselves. $50 at Walmart

Walmart Hot Wheels Remote Control Barbie Monster Truck This Barbie-themed remote control Monster Truck performs all the usual wheelies and off-roading, but with a decidedly pink twist. Gift it to kids who love crushing stereotypes right along with their competitors. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Little Tikes Story Dream Machine Skip the screens this holiday season with the Story Dream Machine. It projects picture books onto the wall while a narrator reads along — perfect for entertaining kids and building language skills while giving parents a break. The set comes with three starter stories and a cute little puppy that also adds light effects. $45 at Walmart

Walmart Lego Marvel Spider-Man Set Another classic kid mashup, this 258-piece Lego set helps superhero fans build their very own Spider-Man. Joints in the legs, arms and head make it easy to move and pose him in all different positions. $20 at Walmart

Walmart Bluey's Celebration Home Fans of the sweet little pup from Down Under (and really, aren't we all?) will love throwing Bluey her very own birthday party. This set comes with a dollhouse (or rather, doghouse) and 12 removable play pieces, plus a sticker sheet of party decorations. $32 at Walmart

Walmart Transformers Bumblebee Action Figure From robot to mini car and back again, Bumblebee is a classic Transformer who makes a great holiday gift in any form. Budding engineers and architects will love working through the 23 steps required for full transformation. $24 at Walmart

Walmart Easy-Bake Ultimate Electric Oven Playset It's time to welcome yet another generation of little chefs to the Easy-Bake family. The updated version of the classic toy uses a ceramic heating element rather than traditional lightbulbs to bake. Make sure to also gift a few starter mixes to get kids started — think pretzels, pizza, cookies and brownies. $45 at Walmart

