12 Tricks That'll Help You Spell Difficult Words

Recently, I asked the BuzzFeed Community for little brain tricks to remember hard-to-spell words. Here are 12 of the best that I've already committed to memory.

1."Restaurant, I think of this nonsensical phrase: 'rest and your aunt.' Rest-a(nd)-ur-aunt"

—lexiesterling

2."Affect vs. Effect: (a)ffect --> (a)ction, (e)ffect --> (e)nd result."

"Affect: The extra study session affected my performance on the exam.

Effect: The effect of the extra study session was a higher grade."

—mollyindeed

3."I learned how to distinguish between 'desert' and 'dessert' in the third grade."

"My favorite teacher gave us a trick:

Dessert (a sweet treat after dinner) has 2 "S"- just like strawberry shortcake

And desert has 1 's'- for 'so thirsty.' Does that make sense? IDK, but it is a trick I use to this day!"

—britantillo

4."'Than' is used to compare things (I have more than you), while 'then' is used to indicate when something occurs (I went to the library, then to the park). So if I ever can't remember which is which, I just reminded myself that 'then' is 'when' with a 't.'"

—gaelicmaiden

5."I've been spelling Connecticut mentally as 'connect-i-cut' since I did a report about the state in 5th grade. I've never misspelled it."

—congdongracie24

6."Double the C, double the S, and you will always have success."

—floatinggiant36

7."I still have to say wed-ness-day in my head."

—markiemsm

8."Necessary - a shirt has one collar and two sleeves because that's all that's necessary."

—angelicpotato205

9."My mom told me growing up, assume makes an "ass out of u and me."

—amarayvette

10."Occasionally. I used to always put two S's until I realized occasion doesn't have an 'ass' in it."

—sweet_t88

11."Another one for Mississippi I learned from P Valley, which I think is popular in the South: M, I, crooked letter, crooked letter, I, crooked letter, crooked letter, I, humpback, humpback, I."

—markiemsm

12."Through: rough with a th in front. I know, it seems silly."

—frottera1

Finally, "Ridiculous: I sing the song from descendants lol."

Do you have a mnemonic device you use all of the time? Tell us in the comments below!