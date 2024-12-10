12 Walmart holiday gifts for the person who's always cold, starting at $7

These toasty presents from Walmart are guaranteed to make their winter a little brighter — and a whole lot warmer!

These products that will keep your loved one toasty no matter what the weather is outside. (Getty)

We all have that loved one or friend who is perpetually shivering. There's a good chance their house is the balmiest on the block all year round, and their beloved blanket scarf is an outdoor and indoor essential. And their poor freezing feet? Stuffed into fuzzy socks as soon as September arrives.

There's only one way to go when shopping for a person who is always cold — cozy! Gifts that deliver maximum warmth they can feel all season long are sure winners under the tree. We're talking faux fur slippers, heated blankets and plush PJs to deliver ultimate comfort on cold winter days

If someone on your holiday list has Jack Frost constantly nipping at their nose, gift shopping just got much easier. We found a bunch of sweet, practical gifts at Walmart that will make their winter a little brighter — and a whole lot warmer!

Walmart Better Homes and Gardens Cozy Knit Throw This chunky throw blanket is a gift they'll appreciate all season long. It's thoughtful, practical and — most importantly — warm. This generously-sized throw is perfect for cuddling up on the couch or adding a layer of warmth to their bed. We love this pretty green shade, but it also comes in 7 other colors and patterns. $11 at Walmart

Walmart Muk Luks Low-Cut Slipper Sock Gift Set Twinning with a cup of cocoa — has there ever been anything cuter? This affordable gift set includes a plush sock-slipper hybrid for relaxing around the house and a matching coffee collar. Doesn't your favorite mug deserve a little coziness too? $7 at Walmart

Walmart Pavilia Hooded Plush Sherpa Robe With a soft fleece exterior and a fluffy sherpa lining, this cozy robe is lightweight yet perfectly warm. It has two side pockets for their phone, snacks, the remote or anything else they need within arm’s reach. An oversized hood adds an extra layer of warmth perfect for chilly mornings or relaxing nights. The durable fabric ensures it stays soft wash after wash. Choose from 13 different colors to suit their style. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Beautiful by Drew Barrymore 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle A warm cup of tea or cocoa is never more than a few minutes away with this sleek, stylish electric kettle from Drew Barrymore's Beautiful collection. Available in eight colors, it holds up to one liter of water and the slim gooseneck design ensures a consistent pour every time. Complete your gift with this set of classic white mugs. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Time and Tru Beanie Hat, Gloves and Scarf Set Winter accessory sets are a universally welcomed gift — especially for those people who are always freezing. This cute knit option features a hat, gloves and a scarf for one low price. There are four colors to choose from, so you’ll easily find a set that matches their winter coat. $10 at Walmart

Walmart Sunbeam Cordless Heated Microplush Throw A blanket is a great gift, but a wearable blanket is even better. Add cordless heat to that wearable blanket and the result is off the charts. This option by Sunbeam has multiple settings for customizable coziness — it will give your loved one up to four hours of warmth on a single charge. Plus, the soft micro plush fabric is the definition of snug. It even has pockets! $60 at Walmart

Walmart Mainstays Electric Stove Heater With Flame Nothing gives the gift of warmth quite like a literal space heater. This surprisingly-affordable option is high on the ambience and the practicality. Made of durable metal, this space heater has a realistic flame with adjustable brightness and a glowing log for added charm. Whether they use it with or without heat, it's a guaranteed way to make any space feel snug and inviting. Bonus: this heater is stylish enough to double as decor! $63 at Walmart

Walmart Xege Plush Duvet Cover Set, 3-Piece Warning: If your loved one is best friends with the snooze button, do not buy them this super-soft bedding. If you do, they're likely to never get out of bed again! Complete with a velvety duvet cover and two pillowcases, this luxe set makes their bed a plush paradise perfect for those chilly winter nights. Choose from a wide range of color options, including beige, black, pink and green. $60 at Walmart

Walmart Joyspun Chenille Top and Pants Set Chilly winter nights call for some plush pajamas. This two-piece set is actually billed as a "lounge set" which means your chilled loved one can wear it to run errands and get a pass. Made of soft, touchable chenille, this sweater-and-pant duo comes in four different colors and prints to suit their style. The luxe set is guaranteed to be in their laundry rotation week after week — and, yes, it'll stay just as soft after each wash cycle. $30 at Walmart

Walmart Memory Foam Slippers Slippers are a popular holiday gift — and for good reason. They're practical, comfy and oh-so-classic. These faux fur ones take toasty warmth to the next level with a fluffy lining that wraps chilly toes in cloud-like softness. Cushioned memory foam delivers a custom fit they'll never want to take off, while durable anti-skid soles make these slippers sturdy enough for a quick dash to the mailbox. $13 at Walmart

Walmart Homedics Soothing Foot Warmer and Massager If you're always cold, your feet are the first to catch a chill. Not only does this Homedics device keep toes comfy with soothing heat, but it also massages their feet with relaxing vibrations. Plus, the soft design feels like a favorite pair of slippers. It’s the perfect gift for the loved one who works from home or the person who deserves to watch TV with some added relaxation. $17 at Walmart

Walmart Warmies Heatable Stuffed Animal If sending a stuffed animal for a spin in the microwave sounds cruel or strange, say hello to Warmies. These plushies are filled with natural grains and lavender that retain heat and release a calming scent. They're even Oprah-approved! Choose from 10 styles, including a cat, a hippo and even a sloth. $22 at Walmart

