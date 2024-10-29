125 Goodnight Quotes to Give Your Friends and Family Sweet Dreams

Whether you're a parent looking to start a new sleepy-time tradition with your little, you want to fan the flames in a long-distance relationship, or you'd just like to let your sweetie know how much you care before turning out the light, the following goodnight quotes/text messages are sure to be appreciated. Just like the perfect weighted blanket and a soothing sleep space, these wise, heart-warming words are sure to help bring on a better night's rest—both for you and whomever you share them with! Below, you'll find affecting affirmations from novelists, musicians, world leaders and more, who all wax poetic about the Land of Nod and the positive power it has on our life.

We've included romantic quotes perfect to whisper to your sweetie as their head hits the pillow—or to send in a text if they're not next to you. Or, if you'd like to share an inspirational goodnight message with a friend going through a tough time, we have those, too, along with rhyming quotes your kiddos are sure to love reciting as you tuck them in. From Luke Bryan's simple but powerful admission, "I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams," to Dr. Seuss's sleepy query, "How did it get so late so soon?" we have the best quotes to bid each of your loved ones "good night till it be morrow." Because what's better than hitting the hay with a smile on your face?

Romantic Goodnight Quotes

"By night, beloved, tie your heart to mine and let them both in dreams defeat the darkness." —Pablo Neruda "You know you're in love when you can't fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams." —Dr. Seuss "Sleep, my love, dream happy dreams. You are the only one who has ever touched my heart. It will forever be yours." —Stephanie Meyer "Take a look out your window now. Although we may be apart at the moment we can both gaze up at the same moon. Good night." —Sid Mohanty "My night has become a sunny dawn because of you." —Ibn Abbad "The moon embalms me with her love and she kisses me good night. The nightingale sings her song of love when I take rest in the arms of darkness in the night!" —Avijeet Das "I have late night conversations with the moon. He tells me about the sun; I tell him about you." —S.L. Gray "You’ll be the last thing I think of before I fall asleep and the first thing I think of when I wake up." —A.G. Henley "Listen to the night sky, the mockingbird always sing you my lullaby." —Jmemo "I close my eyes, then I drift away, into the magic night I softly say. A silent prayer, like dreamers do, then I fall asleep to dream of you." —Roy Orbison "Good-night, sweet prince; And flights of angels sing thee to thy rest." —William Shakespeare "Let her sleep, for when she wakes, she will shake the world." —Napoleon Bonaparte "The moon is full, the night is deep, nature is alive—the only thing missing is you, next to me as we sleep.” —Nicholas Staniszewski "When I want you in my arms, when I want you and all your charms, whenever I want you, all I gotta do is dream." —The Everly Brothers "I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night." —When Harry Met Sally "The time between good night to good morning, all poetries are mentioned by her with his love and their good memories." —Vaishal Sheth "I can’t close my eyes without you in my dreams." —Luke Bryan "For thousands of nights, I dreamed of making love to you. No man on Earth has ever hated sunrise as I do." —Lisa Kleypas

"And I start sleeping and dreaming and I think I’ll dream about you all through the night." —John Mayer "Dreaming of you is my greatest escape." —Perry Poetry "Hell exists. It is here, 3 a.m., awake and without you." —Beau Taplin "I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once." —The Fault in Our Stars "We only part to meet again." —John Gay "I don’t wanna close my eyes, I don’t wanna fall asleep, cuz I’d miss you babe and I don’t wanna miss a thing." —Aerosmith "May I kiss you then? On this miserable paper? I might as well open the window and kiss the night air." —Franz Kafka

Goodnight Quotes for Kids

"Good night stars, good night air, good night noises everywhere." —Margaret Wise Brown Good night now, and rest. Today was a test. You passed it, you’re past it. Now breathe ‘til unstressed." —Lin-Manuel Miranda "You can go to bed without fear; you will lie down and sleep soundly." —Proverbs 3:24 "As the night gets dark, let your worries fade. Sleep peacefully knowing you've done all you can do for today." —Roald Dahl "You know that place between sleep and awake, that place where you still remember dreaming? That's where I'll always love you. That's where I'll be waiting." —J.M. Barrie "Night has come. It is time for you to sleep, my love, so we can be happy tomorrow as we usually are." —Ambika "The day is over, the night is here, know that I love you today and forever, my dear." —Catherine Pulsifer "Good night my dearest love and have pleasant dreams. Here’s to hope that tomorrow will be as sunny and bright as you are." —Anthony T. Hincks "Slow down your thoughts. Focus on your breaths. Get rid of the clutter in your mind. Prepare your body for rest. It’s time to sleep and wake up refreshed and rejuvenated in the morning. Good night!" —J. Bastianich "When I say good night to you, I am wishing you a pleasant and restful sleep. Not a night where you have to count sheep. But one that you will wake rested and fine."—Catherine Pulsifer "Goodnight. Let the stars light the way to where your dreams can be found awaiting your arrival." —Anthony T. Hincks "Your future depends on your dreams, so go to sleep." —Mesut Barazany "Day is over, night has come. Today is gone, what’s done is done. Embrace your dreams, through the night. Tomorrow comes with a whole new light." —George Orwell "I wish for you a good night of sleep, sweet dreams, and a smiling morning." —Debasish Mridha "Good night, slept tight, awake full of joy at the morning light." —Theodore Higgingsworth "Don’t fight with the pillow, but lay down your head and kick every worriment out of the bed." —Edmund Vance Cooke "Each morning sees some task begun, each evening sees it close; Something attempted, something done, has earned a night’s repose." —Henry Wadsworth Longfellow "Good night, good night, good night, What more is there to say than good night? We’ve had a lot of fun and it’s time to toodle-oo. Au revoir, auf wiendersehn and Inka, dinks doo. Good night, good night, good night." —Jimmy Durante "How did it get so late so soon?" —Dr. Seuss "Dream sweet dreams for me; dream sweet dreams for you." —The Beatles "Good night, my angel. Time to close your eyes." —Billy Joel "Oh bed! Oh bed! Delicious bed: That heaven upon earth to the weary head." —Thomas Hood "Good night, good night! Parting is such sweet sorrow, that I shall say good night till it be morrow." —William Shakespeare "The time for night-brushing of teeth is going and gone, For the Yawns are exhausted and yawn dust is done." —Dr. Seuss "This is the ending. Now not day only shall be beloved, but night too shall be beautiful and blessed and all its fear pass away." —J.R.R. Tolkien

Inspiring Goodnight Quotes

"Anything seems possible at night when the rest of the world has gone to sleep." —David Almond "It was the possibility of darkness that made the day seem so bright." —Stephen King "Oh Lord, Go with each of us to rest; if any awake, temper to them the dark hours of watching; and when the day returns, return to us, our sun and comforter, and call us up with morning faces and with morning hearts, eager to labor, eager to be happy, and if the day be marked for sorrow, strong to endure it." —Robert Louis Stevenson "The night is longer than a day for those who dream, and day is longer than night for those who make their dreams comes true." —Jack Kerouac "There is something to be said for the night. The darkness holds a sense of promise, as if anything could happen. Good night!" —Meg Collett "Isn’t it nice to think that tomorrow is a new day with no mistakes in it yet?" —L.M. Montgomery "Night is the wonderful opportunity to take rest, to forgive, to smile, to get ready for all the battles that you have to fight tomorrow." —Allen Ginsberg "Night is always darker before the dawn and life is the same, the hard times will pass, everything will get better and sun will shine brighter than ever." —Ernest Hemingway "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." —Eleanor Roosevelt "Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn." —Mahatma Gandhi "For tonight, he will wonder into a glorious quest off the night, and he lay down his head, will the angels guard him. Good night and sweet dreams." —Perpetua Ukakogu "Night is purer than day; it is better for thinking, loving, and dreaming. At night everything is more intense, more true. The echo of words that have been spoken during the day takes on a new and deeper meaning." —Elie Wiesel "The best bridge between despair and hope is a good night's sleep." —E. Joseph Cossman How blessed are some people, whose lives have no fears, no dreads, to whom sleep is a blessing that comes nightly, and brings nothing but sweet dreams. —Bram Stoker "The mind should be allowed some relaxation, that it may return to its work all the better for the rest." —Seneca "Put your thoughts to sleep, do not let them cast a shadow over the moon of your heart. Let go of thinking." —Rumi "The sky grew darker, painted blue on blue, one stroke at a time, into deeper and deeper shades of night." —Haruki Murakami "Even a soul submerged in sleep is hard at work and helps make something of the world." —Heraclitus "If someone wishes you good night every day, you’re happier than so many people." —Martin Freeman "Always end the day with a positive thought. No matter how hard things were, tomorrow’s a fresh opportunity to make it better." —Harry Dean Stanton "Tired minds don't plan well. Sleep first, plan later." —Walter Reisch "It is a common experience that a problem difficult at night is resolved in the morning after the committee of sleep has worked on it." —John Steinbeck "Life always offers you a second chance. It's called tomorrow." —Dylan Thomas "Never apologize for burning too brightly or collapsing into yourself every night. That is how galaxies are made." —Tyler Kent "The darkest night is often the bridge to the brightest tomorrow.” —Jonathan Lockwood Huie

Short Goodnight Quotes

"Nothing happens unless first we dream." —Carl Sandburg "Good night, and good luck." —Edward R. Murrow "There is renewal in rest.” —Lailah Gifty Akita "Sorrow can be alleviated by good sleep…" —Thomas Aquinas "In dreams I have achieved everything." —Fernando Pessoa "Man is a genius when he is dreaming." —Akira Kurosawa "Sleep is the golden chain that ties health and our bodies together." —Thomas Dekker "This is the end of the day, but soon there will be a new day." —Bernard Williams "Rest and be thankful." —William Wordsworth "A well-spent day brings happy sleep." —Leonardo da Vinci "Three meals plus bedtime make four sure blessings each day." —Mason Cooley "Before you fall asleep every day, say something positive to yourself." —Enid Bagnold "There is a time for many words and there is also a time for sleep." —Homer "A good laugh and a long sleep are the best cures in the doctor's book." —Irish Proverb "To sleep is an act of faith." —Barbara G. Harrison "Never waste any time you can spend sleeping." —Frank H. Knight "A ruffled mind makes a restless pillow." —Charlotte Brontë "Take rest; a field that has rested gives a bountiful crop." —Ovid "Sunset is the opening music of the night." —Mehmet Murat Ildan "Night is the other half of life, and the better half." —Goethe "Sleep is the best meditation." —Dalai Lama "Throw off your worries when you throw off your clothes at night.” —Napoleon Bonaparte "Sleeping is no mean art: for its sake one must stay awake all day.” —Friedrich Nietzsche "Happiness consists of getting enough sleep. Just that, nothing more." —Robert A. Heinlein “Man should forget his anger before he lies down to sleep.” —Mahatma Gandhi

Sweet Goodnight Quotes

"I like the night. Without the dark, we’d never see the stars." —Stephanie Meyer "May the nights always be aglow with the bliss of the day, with unharmed hands and feet and kissed cheeks." —Sanober Khan "When I got to bed and cannot sleep, I don’t waste time by counting sheep; I count all my blessings, one by one. Good night." —Eldred Herbert "May tonight be a lovely and serene bridge that will lead you to a wonderful tomorrow." —E. Joseph Cossman "Good night dear friend! I say good night to thee. Across the moonbeams, tremulous and white, bridging all space between us." —Hester A. Benedict "Let gratitude be the pillow upon which you kneel to say your nightly prayer." —Maya Angelou "I love the silent hour of night, for blissful dreams may then arise, revealing to my charmed sight what may not bless my waking eyes." —Anne Brontë "Good night! And sweetest dreams be thine through all their shining way, till darkness goes, and bird and rose with rapture greet the day." —Proctor "The sea will grant each man new hope, and sleep will bring dreams of home." Christopher Columbus "May you dream of lovely things and wake to find them real." —J.J. Heller "May the good memories of today lull you to sleep." —Kate Summer "Good night, sleep tight. Now the sun turns out his light. Now the sun turns out his light; good night, sleep tight." —The Beatles “I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night.” —Sarah Williams "Enjoy the honey-heavy dew of slumber." —William Shakespeare "…A fair good night and pleasant dreams and slumbers light." —Sir Walter Scott "Good night. May you fall asleep in the arms of a dream so beautiful you’ll cry when you awake." —Michael Faudet "We are such stuff as dreams are made on." —William Shakespeare "The night is more alive and more richly colored than the day." —Vincent van Gogh "As night falls, every joy glows brighter." —Mason Cooley "When you wake up with a song stuck in your head, it means an angel sang you to sleep." —Denise Baer "Night is a world lit by itself." —Antonio Porchia "In dreams we enter a world that’s entirely our own. Let them swim in the deepest ocean or glide over the highest cloud." —J.K. Rowling "Before you sleep, read something that is exquisite, and worth remembering." —Desiderius Erasmus "If tonight my soul may find her peace in sleep, and sink in good oblivion, and in the morning wake like a new opened flower then I have been dipped again in God, and new created." —D.H. Lawrence "May sleep envelop you as a bed sheet floating gently down, tickling your skin and removing every worry." – Jeb Dickerson

