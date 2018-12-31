13 Ideas to Make Your Next Super Bowl a Touchdown

Whether or not you're that interested in football, everyone's a fan of Super Bowl Sunday. With the Big Game approaching, why not turn your home into the viewing party of the season Whether you're excited about the food, the commercials, the half-time show, or the big game itself, here are a few ideas to help push your Super Bowl party right into the end zone.
1. Invite Your Guests in Style.
Let everyone know that you're going all out with your Super Bowl party with a festive invitation. Whether you go digital or mail them through the post, everyone will be marking their calendars when they see the amount of effort you're putting into hosting.
Buy Now Printed Super Bowl Invitation, $15.
Buy Now Digital Super Bowl Invitations, Free.
2. Check if You Can Stream the Game.
The one thing you don't want at your Super Bowl party is finding out that you're TV isn't set up to watch the game. Make sure you check with enough time to purchase an antenna or figure it out with your cable provider. And for those of you who've cut the cord on cable– don't worry you can get all the information on how to stream it here.
Buy Now HDTV Antenna, $34.99.
3. Transform Your Home Into It's Own Stadium.
Don't shy away from going all out on game day decor, it will only elevate you're party. There are a ton of creative ways to bring the game into your living room and it doesn't have to be expensive. Head to Etsy to find anything from posters to table cloths, and serving ware.
Buy now Football Scoreboard Poster, $6.
Buy Now Miniature Field Goal, $8.
Buy Now Field Print Floor Runner, $8.
Buy Now Strand of Team Colored Pom-Poms, $14.39.
4. Make Sure to Have Plenty of Seating
Chances are you're going to be a bit short of places to sit: How many raucous bodies can one couch hold? A couple of soft, plastic, inflatable chairs or bean bags to set up in the living room should do the trick, especially when the game is over and everyone is ready for a post-party nap.
5. Stock up on Your Team's Gear.
As the host you have to represent your team with pride from head to toe– from jerseys and hats to socks and scarfs, if you don't own enough already, be sure to stock up.
6. Make a Fun Playlist for Before and After the Game.
Nothing gets a party going like an awesome playlist, whether it's post-game or pre-game there's nothing like a good deejay to pump everyone up.
7. Create the Perfect Game Day Cocktail
What's a Super Bowl party without some drinks? Go beyond beer and soda with a pitcher-style cocktail, or swap out that uninspired can of Bud with one of these delicious beer-based cocktail recipes.
8. Play Around With Fun and Unique Snacks
You have your Super Bowl classics but for those who aren't satisfied by merely wings and pizza it's always a good idea to mix in a few non-traditional appetizers. Swap out real fries for these panko-crusted avocado fries or mix in some spice with a batch of empanadas or jalapeño poppers. For a healthy option to mix in try out this loaded greek hummus– serve with homemade pita or an array of vegetable sticks.
9. But Be Sure to Bring Out the Fan Favorite Football Foods Too.
Super Bowl food is comfort food. Of course, pizza, nachos, and wings are all welcome, but that doesn't mean the food has to be boring. Find a way to put new twists on classic recipes like these potato gratin stacks, beer cheese sliders, or "chicks in a blanket". They're all sure to be crowd pleasers.
10. Make a Game Out of Watching the Game.
If you're not actually a fan of football but rather a fan of the party, print up some of these game day bingo cards with spaces like "one-handed catch," "pass interference," and "fumble" to see who can fill up their card first. Mark them with candy, goldfish crackers, pennies, or anything you have on hand.
Download Here Commercial and Game Time Bingo Cards, Free
11. Have fun with Game Day Accessories.
Dress up in theme with festive accessories on football's biggest day of the year. Purchase accessories that you can order in bulk, like whistles, pom-poms, and eye black kits, so your guests can just as much have fun as you.
12. Serve Up a Super Sweet Dessert
From football-shaped brownies to helmet-shaped cookies with your favorite team member's number on them, making Super Bowl desserts can be fun for the whole family. Give everyone a little something sweet to celebrate with this ooey gooey s'mores nachos recipe (below). For another party in your mouth, you can also try whipping up this S'more cookie cake. Win or lose, it's always fun to have something sweet on game day.
Ingredients:
2 sleeves of graham crackers
30 marshmallows
3 cups of semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Layer one sleeve of graham crackers, 15 marshmallows, and one cup of chocolate chips in an oven-proof skillet and repeat once. Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes or until marshmallows are golden brown. Melt the remaining cup of chocolate chips and drizzle on top.
Recipe from Delish
Buy Now Ballarini Professionale Nonstick Fry Pan, starting at $38.
13. Give Out Fun Party Favors
Win or lose, don't let your guests go home empty handed– make sure everyone has something they can take home to remember the night. These football mason jars are great for your guests to drink out of at the party and then take home as a gift to fill with snacks or keepsakes.
Buy Now Football Painted Mason Jar, $8.
