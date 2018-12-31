13 Ideas to Make Your Next Super Bowl a Touchdown

From Town & Country

Whether or not you're that interested in football, everyone's a fan of Super Bowl Sunday. With the Big Game approaching, why not turn your home into the viewing party of the season Whether you're excited about the food, the commercials, the half-time show, or the big game itself, here are a few ideas to help push your Super Bowl party right into the end zone.

1. Invite Your Guests in Style.

Let everyone know that you're going all out with your Super Bowl party with a festive invitation. Whether you go digital or mail them through the post, everyone will be marking their calendars when they see the amount of effort you're putting into hosting.

2. Check if You Can Stream the Game.

The one thing you don't want at your Super Bowl party is finding out that you're TV isn't set up to watch the game. Make sure you check with enough time to purchase an antenna or figure it out with your cable provider. And for those of you who've cut the cord on cable– don't worry you can get all the information on how to stream it here.

3. Transform Your Home Into It's Own Stadium.



Don't shy away from going all out on game day decor, it will only elevate you're party. There are a ton of creative ways to bring the game into your living room and it doesn't have to be expensive. Head to Etsy to find anything from posters to table cloths, and serving ware.

4. Make Sure to Have Plenty of Seating

Chances are you're going to be a bit short of places to sit: How many raucous bodies can one couch hold? A couple of soft, plastic, inflatable chairs or bean bags to set up in the living room should do the trick, especially when the game is over and everyone is ready for a post-party nap.







5. Stock up on Your Team's Gear.

