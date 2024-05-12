13 Sauces At Costco To Stock Up On

Costco, the warehouse club known for its bulk buys and hidden treasures, is a haven not just for paper towels and mega-packs of snacks, but for a surprising variety of delicious sauces from sweet to spicy to savory. Forget the single-serving packets lurking in your pantry. Here, you'll find restaurant-quality condiments in giant, budget-friendly containers.

What makes these Costco sauces so special, though? Firstly, the sheer diversity is mind-blowing. From internet-famous marinara to fiery hot sauce, authentic maple syrup to chunky salsa, there's a sauce to elevate any dish. Secondly, Costco's own Kirkland Signature brand delivers impressive quality at unbeatable prices. These sauces are crafted with premium ingredients, often boasting short ingredient lists and avoiding artificial flavors. Thirdly, bulk sizing at attractive price points means there is plenty to share as you explore a new flavor. Try a new sauce on a whim – the generous portions encourage culinary experimentation without breaking the bank.

Ditch the boring supermarket aisles and step into Costco's sauce sanctuary – a world of flavor awaits, ready to transform your home-cooked meals into culinary masterpieces. We've rounded up thirteen delicious sauces that you can pick up for eye-popping prices. Availability and pricing may vary based on your Costco location, but if you get the chance, you don't want to miss these picks.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

Bottle of Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup on kitchen counter - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

Let's start with one my household has loved for years. For many, breakfast isn't complete without a generous drizzle of maple syrup, but with so many options on the shelf, choosing the right one can be tricky. Look no further than Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup, a hidden gem waiting to be discovered in Costco's aisles.

This syrup carries the prestigious Grade A Amber Rich designation, meaning it's produced at the peak of maple sugaring season, resulting in a rich, full-bodied flavor. Unlike some store-brand syrups packed with artificial additives, Kirkland Signature's offering is 100% pure maple syrup, certified organic by the USDA. By choosing organic, you're supporting sustainable farming practices and ensuring your syrup is free of synthetic pesticides or herbicides. Plus, the generous bulk size offered by Costco makes it a cost-effective option for families with a serious waffle habit. (Like mine!) The taste is naturally sweet and complex, with subtle hints of caramel and vanilla.

I've never found a better value for authentic maple syrup, and this is a long-time family favorite. At $11.99 for over a quart of syrup, the Costco price makes this a grocery must.

Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves

Row of four Bonne Maman Four Fruits Preserves jars side by side - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

$10.99 might seem like a lot to pay for jam, but hear me out: This jam is incredible, and at 36 ounces (over two pounds), it's a far better deal than you might think. Bonne Maman is well-known for its high quality, and this Four Fruits concoction is positively bursting with the goodness of four premium fruits: juicy strawberries, tart raspberries, tasty cherries, and tangy red currants.

Unlike jams packed with artificial additives and excessive sugar, Bonne Maman prioritizes quality ingredients. The recipe, inspired by traditional methods, uses real fruit as the star of the show. This translates to a taste experience that's both intensely fruity and wonderfully balanced. Spread this marvel on toast for a decadent and easy breakfast. Dollop it on yogurt for a touch of sweetness with a burst of fruit. Use it as a filling for pastries or crepes, adding a vibrant layer of flavor and color. The generously sized jar ensures there's enough to indulge in all your breakfast and dessert fantasies, making it a staple for any kitchen that values quality and a touch of French joie de vivre.

The jar is bigger than any other Bonne Maman I've seen anywhere else, the quality of the jam is delicious, and the four fruits blend works with every dessert recipe or even an upscale PB&J. What's not to love?

Cholula Hot Sauce

Row of Cholula hoy sauce stacked on grocery shelf - The Image Party/Shutterstock

A longtime hot sauce favorite at a huge bargain, Cholula Hot Sauce isn't your average bottle of fiery flavor. This cult-favorite condiment, instantly recognizable by its wooden cap and squat glass bottle, has become a ubiquitous presence on tables and in kitchens around the world.

Cholula's magic lies in its delicate balance. Unlike some hot sauces that overwhelm with heat, Cholula uses a blend of arbol and piquin peppers and delivers a moderate heat that gently builds, complemented by a rich blend of savory spices. This creates a complex flavor that enhances food without overpowering it. Cholula's versatility is another key to its success. A few shakes add a welcome kick to tacos, burritos, and quesadillas. It elevates eggs, soups, and stews, and its smoky undertones even pair well with pizza, burgers, and grilled veggies.

Cholula isn't just about heat and flavor, though. It's also about tradition! The recipe, originating in Jalisco, Mexico, has been passed down for generations for a consistent and delicious product. Whether you're a seasoned spice enthusiast or a curious newcomer, Cholula Hot Sauce provides a delightful introduction to the world of flavorful heat, and Costco's $4.97 pack of two 12-ounce bottles is a total steal.

Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce

Two packs of Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce in Costco aisle - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

Sweet Baby Ray's Honey Barbecue Sauce is an award-winning sauce that is the perfect harmony of sweet and tangy, making it a crowd-pleaser at any gathering. The second the weather is warm enough for grilling, we go through a bottle of this every two weeks. Super versatile, we put it on everything from chicken to ribs to burgers.

The secret lies in the generous use of real honey that delivers a sweetness that's super comforting and delicious. This sugary base is then perfectly balanced with a tangy blend of spices, creating a taste that's also smoky and savory. Unlike some overly sweet sauces, Sweet Baby Ray's avoids an artificial taste, opting for a richness that complements grilled meats beautifully. Use it as a marinade to infuse chicken, ribs, or pork with smoky-sweet goodness, or baste it on burgers and hot dogs during grilling for a caramelized glaze. It even works wonders on tofu and vegetables, adding a layer of flavor that takes any dish to the next level.

The family-sized 40-ounce bottles for sale at Costco come in packs of two (for 80 ounces total) that are a massive steal at only $6.49. Run, don't walk.

Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto

Rows of Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto in Costco aisle - The Image Party/Shutterstock

Kirkland Signature Basil Pesto is the easiest "throw it together" meal necessity, and one jar easily stretches across multiple family-sized dinners. $9.49 for 22 ounces? It's a no-brainer. The generous size of the jar makes this pesto super budget-friendly, allowing for plenty of culinary experimentation without breaking the bank.

A delicious and budget-friendly solution for bringing vibrant Italian flavor to your meals, this pesto boasts quality ingredients that rival even the most expensive gourmet brands, and the secret lies in simplicity. The star of the show is, of course, the basil. This pesto uses 100% imported Italian basil, guaranteeing a burst of fresh, aromatic flavor in every bite. Combined with real Parmesan cheese, pine nuts, olive oil, and a touch of garlic and salt, the result is a perfectly balanced and authentic pesto at an unbelievable price. Toss it with pasta for a quick and flavorful meal, dollop it on pizzas for an herbaceous kick, or spread it on sandwiches or wraps for an added layer of flavor and texture. The possibilities are truly endless.

Nutella

Two packs of Nutella in Costco aisle - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

A crucial pantry staple, especially in a family of sweet-tooths (guilty), Nutella is not to be skipped. This iconic brand, born in Italy in 1964, has captured hearts (and taste buds) around the world with its unique blend of simple yet irresistible ingredients.

The magic lies in roasted hazelnuts, the star of the show, that are ground into a smooth paste, releasing a rich, nutty aroma. This hazelnut base is then blended with creamy cocoa and just the right amount of sugar, creating a spread that's both satisfyingly sweet and undeniably decadent.

Nutella's versatility is a key to its enduring popularity. Spread it on toast for a quick and tasty snack, smear it on pancakes or waffles for a dessert-like breakfast, or use it as a filling for crepes or croissants, transforming them into handheld pockets of pure joy. Nutella also pairs beautifully with fruit. A layer of Nutella between fresh strawberries on a warm slice of bread? YUM.

Even more delicious is the Costco price point on this popular topping. $14.69 per pack of two 33.5-ounce for over four pounds of cocoa hazelnut spread? Say less.

Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa

Two packs of Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa stacked in Costco aisle - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

Another massive jar, probably the best value for a good salsa that I've ever seen. For salsa lovers seeking a delicious and budget-friendly option, look no further. This crowd-pleasing condiment isn't just another jar of salsa – it's a flavor fiesta!

Made with vine-ripened tomatoes as the star ingredient, Kirkland Signature Organic Salsa boasts a freshness that shines through in every bite. The chunky texture, featuring a perfect blend of tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and jalapenos (for a medium kick), delivers a satisfying flavor that elevates a wide variety of dishes. Unlike some store-bought salsas laden with artificial flavors and fillers, this organic option uses simple, high-quality ingredients, letting the natural flavors take center stage.

The generous 38-ounce jar makes it perfect for feeding a crowd or indulging in your own salsa obsession. Two jars at $9.99 provide plenty of chip dip for parties, topping for omelets, and a layer for taco casserole at just the right level of spice.

Hidden Valley Ranch

Packs of two Hidden Valley Ranch lined up in Costco aisle - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

Another pantry staple and an easy excuse to get us to eat our veggies, Hidden Valley Ranch conjures images of backyard barbecues, loaded potato skins, and a creamy white dressing, blanketing a plate of crudités. At $12.59 for a huge pack of two 40-ounce bottles at Costco, I'd be foolish not to stock up.

Born in 1954 from a secret family recipe, Hidden Valley Ranch was initially a California ranch-side must. Its creamy buttermilk base, infused with a blend of herbs and spices, offered a welcome change from the vinegary dressings of the time. But the dressing's versatility became its key to success. While ranch shines on salads, its uses are endless. Dip your favorite vegetables, transform pizza into a creamy dream (controversial, I know), or drizzle it over fried chicken for an extra layer of flavor. Hidden Valley Ranch is an essential condiment in kitchens across America.

Kinder's Dipping Sauce

Kinder's Dipping Sauce in front of display at Costco - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

For when ranch needs a friend! A little zing and a little sweetness make Kinder's Dipping Sauce another immediate buy. Truth be told, I'd never tried it until I saw it at my local Costco. Only $7.99 for a 22-ounce bottle when it goes for almost twice that on Amazon? Sold.

Kinder's offers a variety of creamy, tangy, and smoky sauces perfect for elevating all sorts of dishes, not just your typical chicken fare, but it's the Chicken Sauce that caught my attention. A signature creamy blend with a hint of BBQ and a touch of mustard, perfect for dipping nuggets or drizzling over fries, this has become the first thing I reach for when my lunch just needs an extra bit of something. Use this as a marinade for your favorite protein, drizzle it over a rice bowl or scrambled eggs for an added layer of taste, or transform a simple burger into a gourmet creation!

Rao's Marinara Sauce

Rows of two packs of Rao's Marinara Sauce in Costco - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

Rao's Marinara Sauce isn't your average supermarket pasta sauce. This award-winning brand, inspired by a generations-old family recipe, offers a taste of authentic Italian simplicity that has captivated kitchens (and the internet). Forget artificial flavors – Rao's lets the quality ingredients shine through in every single bite.

The magic lies in using slow-simmered Italian tomatoes as the foundation. Rao's sources beautiful plum tomatoes from southern Italy, simmering them in small batches to coax out their natural sweetness and rich flavor. This dedication to quality continues with the addition of fresh garlic, fragrant basil, and a touch of olive oil, creating a simple yet incredibly flavorful sauce. Use it as the base for a quick and delicious pasta dish, tossing it with your favorite noodles and fresh mozzarella for a comforting Italian meal. It also elevates baked dishes like eggplant parmesan or lasagna, adding a layer of rich tomato flavor. Rao's can even be used as a sauce for homemade pizzas!

This was another sauce I'd never tried before finding it at Costco, and let me tell you, this may be another I come back for again and again. $8.89 for two 28-ounce jars puts them as one of the most cost-effective pizza night ingredients in my household.

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce

Bottle of Bachan Japanese Barbecue Sauce in front of Costco display - Tasting Table/Mary O'Brien

A super easy way to enhance a day-old rice dish, Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce gives standard BBQ sauce a tasty twist. At $9.89 for a 34-ounce bottle, Costco has this one ready to fly off the shelves.

Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce is a portal to the vibrant flavors of Japanese yakiniku grilling. This award-winning sauce, inspired by a multi-generational family recipe, boasts a unique blend of sweet, savory, and umami notes that will tantalize your taste buds and transport you straight to the streets of Tokyo. Soy sauce forms the base, providing a rich, salty foundation. Mirin, a sweet Japanese rice wine, adds a touch of sweetness, while fresh ginger and garlic infuse the sauce with a vibrant aroma. These elements come together beautifully, creating a complex flavor profile that's both sweet and savory with a hint of smokiness.

Brush this tasty sauce over grilled meats, chicken, or tofu for a flavorful caramelized glaze. Use it as a marinade to infuse your protein with deep umami notes before cooking. It even elevates vegetables – grilled asparagus or roasted broccoli take on a whole new level of deliciousness with a drizzle of Bachan's sauce.

Heinz Tomato Ketchup

Rows of Heiz Tomato Ketchup in grocery shelf - JJava Designs/Shutterstock

My favorite ketchup by a long mile in another huge pack of two hefty bottles, Costco sells this weekly must at just $12.99 for a pack of three (yes, three!) massive 44-ounce bottles. Heinz Tomato Ketchup is a cultural icon. For over 150 years, this bright red bottle has graced tables and kitchens worldwide, becoming synonymous with the perfect ketchup.

Heinz keeps it classic with a unique blend of simple ingredients – just tomatoes, vinegar, sugar, and a touch of spice – resulting in a taste that's both familiar and undeniably delicious. This commitment to purity allows the natural tomato flavor to shine through, creating a ketchup that's both tangy and sweet. The quintessential complement to French fries and burgers, it also adds a touch of something extra to hot dogs, tater tots, and even grilled cheese sandwiches. When we're feeling ambitious enough to concoct our own barbecue sauce, this is the base!

Read the original article on Tasting Table