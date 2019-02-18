14 Irish Movies That Will Put You in the St. Patrick's Day Spirit Year-Round
Saoirse Ronan fans, this one is for you.
Ireland exports more than just redheads and amazing accents. In addition to gifting the entertainment world with verifiable treasures like Saoirse Ronan and Liam Neeson, the Emerald Isle is also behind some of the greatest foreign films of the last 30+ years-including a few you might not have even realized were Irish productions at all.
Here, for your binging pleasure, are some of the best Irish movies of all time.
Saoirse Ronan fans, this one is for you.