These 14 Mysterious Things Never Would Have Been Identified If The Internet Hadn't Come To The Rescue

As always, people are out in the world finding weird little bits and bobs and aren't entirely sure what they are. Thankfully, we've got the r/whatisthisthing subreddit to come to the rescue. Here are 14 recent finds from the sub and what they turned out to be:

1.This small, dense piece of gold someone found in their basement:

Waterloo blackberry lemonade can next to a vintage brass plate marked 1924-1974 on a white surface

Waterloo blackberry lemonade can beside a Bethel Foundry gold bar dated Oct. 19, 1974 on a surface

"So I work at a foundry, and that logo is the same as a competitor of ours called 'Burndy', which is no longer around; they were bought out by Anderson Electric in 1995 and then Hubbell Power Systems in 2009. Burndy Engineering Company was founded on July 19, 1924, and this is a commemorative casting for the 50th anniversary. In 1971, Burndy opened a sand casting foundry in Bethel, CT (not NY, as another commenter stated), so this is where it was poured. In 2017 it was closed and moved to Leeds, Alabama. The casting is most likely brass, and whoever lived in the house before you probably worked at the foundry."

2.This solid steel cylindrical item found while cleaning out a vacant property:

"I think it's the top half of one of these [Vietnam War Era US Navy Practice Bomb]." —u/Robin-Sparkles "That looks like exactly what it is." —u/Mystic_L u/daringescape / Via reddit.com

3.This highly insulated glove with a hole through the middle of the hand that was made in Australia:

Worn vintage boxing glove with visible wear and tear, displayed on a wooden surface

Worn vintage baseball glove with a wooden ruler inserted, highlighting the glove's size and texture

"Motorbike mitt. My uncle has these on his farm. It keeps your hand warm and lets you use the handles on your bike with ease."

"I grew up in an Australian farming community in the '90s. There was a long-running ad on TV for these sorts of mitts. Basically, you leave the gloves on the handles of your quadbike/ATV/four-wheeler motorbike, so you’ve got your hands free to work off the bike around the farm, but toastie warm when you jump back on a ride on cold days."

4.This piece of vintage wall decor with an embedded wooden circle:

"Hang it on the wall, and it holds something. Likely a broom handle (if there's a recess for the disc), an apron, etc. Growing up, my mom had one with a marble in it that held dishcloths." —u/StillBald "Agreed. [Here's a] broom holder example. " —u/jerseycat u/junkobean / Via reddit.com

5.This heavy cylindrical aluminum tube with a few buttons:

A tape measure next to a silver-and-black cylindrical object resembling a lightsaber, on a wood-patterned floor

Close-up of a black and silver cylindrical object with buttons, possibly a household appliance or tool, on a wooden floor

A metallic, cylindrical object with a textured top and adjustable component, resembling a part of machinery or equipment, on a wood floor

"Kyberlight customizable lightsaber."

6.This small piece of cast iron that fell out of an antique doll:

A small, square, metallic object with a circular hole in the middle, placed on a wooden surface

Square metal piece with a central hole, possibly a washer or bracket, rests on a wooden surface

"Looks like an old cast iron, beveled washer! They’re used in I-Beam bolting. The beveled ones can be used to level two beams at their point of junction."

The original poster asked why the piece might have been inside a doll and got this response from u/Zenmedic: "Recycling. That is how these things turn up everywhere. They end up getting tossed into scrap piles, but due to their size and weight, they are a popular choice for adding weight to things for little cost."

7.This tall glass cylinder with a lid and strainer of some kind:

Glass jar with a round lid on a marble countertop

Glass water bottle with a removable lid held by a hand, displayed on a marble countertop

"Looks like a Heisey Cocktail Shaker . Here's another link to show the inside of the cocktail shaker."

8.This wooden handle attached to a piece of metal found in an old kitchen drawer:

Vintage wooden-handled meat tenderizer with metal blades on a speckled countertop

Vintage pastry cutter with a wooden handle held in hand on a table

"A jar lid opener?"

"Back when a lot of food was stored in canning jars, this tool would have been used all the time. The more you turn the handle, the tighter the grip gets, and the easier it is to remove the lid. I mostly use mine for pasta jars and jam lids.

Seriously, do yourself a favor and deep clean that jar opener, and it will last you another 30 years."

9.This small, solid metal object with two powder-coated magnets inside:

"I'm gonna say it's out of an old 5 1/4 full-height hard disk drive. Those were the magnets that actuated the heads. I know this because I used to tear apart our old drives back in the day, and I have one that looks very similar to this on my shelf of old, cool-looking computer parts right now. EDIT: I found it. Well, the closest I could find...At 0:30, the video shows an internal drawing of the drive. There on the right is the Magnet Actuator Housing Assembly." —u/WTFpe0ple u/Pot_Roasted_ / Via reddit.com

10.These ribbed, felt-lined drawers in an antique display cabinet:

Two open drawers filled with ribbed holders stained with ink placed on a concrete floor next to a wooden cabinet

Display case with open wooden drawers showing red felt-lined interiors for organizing cutlery

"I'm reasonably certain these are for holding luxury pens, such as fountain pens. Fountain pen drawer liners are still sold online that resemble what's in your photos. You'll notice that most of the black stains are occurring at the same place in the trays: that would be the location where the section screws onto the pen body and that's the location that ink sometimes leaks out of.

I'd guess the drawers were once used beneath a display case holding luxury pens (the glass section above). Most of the pens would have been kept in the manufacturers' boxes, un-inked, in the other drawers. But demo pens, available for customers to try out on a pad of paper, would have been kept inked and ready in these trays (thus the ink stains)."

11.This old leather boot with attached metal spikes:

12.This small, solid metal tool found in California:

A small, dark metal sculpture resembling a head sits beside a black pen on a light fabric surface

Metal object with a circular loop and a rectangular clip, resting on a white fabric background

A vintage metal tool with a round handle and a clamp-like mechanism, casting a shadow on a plain surface

"Maybe a lace cutter?"

"it is, in fact, an early Australian Strander. Used to cut leather lace."

13.This glass Pyrex tube set inside a metal wire rack:

Clear acrylic and metal bread holder on a wooden dining table, with chairs and windows in the background

Close-up of a glass beverage dispenser with

"It's called a Pyrex Bake-A-Round. Used to make things like baguettes."

"For reference."

14.And finally, this cylindrical clamp found at a thrift store:

Unusual antique metal tool with curved blades, held in a person's hand, likely used for surgical or medical purposes

A medical speculum on a countertop

"It's an ice cream dipper; you clamp on the cone and dip the ice cream in chocolate."

Note: Some responses have been edited for length and clarity.