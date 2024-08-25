14 Tasty Ways To Take Basic Egg Bites To The Next Level

Egg bites are small, round-shaped savory treats made with eggs and fueled with various ingredients that boost their texture and flavor. As they are made into individual portions, they are incredibly convenient and can be grabbed on the go, which is especially welcomed on busy weekday mornings.

Egg bites were popularized by Starbucks. The coffee giant first released them in 2017 and still offers them as part of its hot breakfast. The version from Starbucks is made using a sous-vide technique -- a method of sealing a product in plastic and then cooking it low and slow in water. Though it's usually reserved for meat, sous-vide, in this case, creates a light and tender parcel filled with eggs, cottage cheese, and veggies. It's one of the health-conscious products, perfect for those who follow low-carb diets, but it's mainly favored for its cloud-like texture and amazing flavor.

If a visit to Starbucks isn't part of your daily routine, these egg-based treats are easy to recreate at home. Though you can use the sous-vide method if you have all the equipment, a hassle-free approach is to use a regular muffin tin and a water bath. The results won't be identical, but you'll still get a similar result for a fraction of the price, and the best thing about the homemade version is that you can dress them with your favorite additions. If you lack ideas, refer to this creative list for inspiration and make egg bites a part of your daily menu.

Read more: 15 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Eggs

Opt For Different Cheese Varieties

different cheese varieties - Westend61/Getty Images

Cheese is a classic addition to egg bites. You can always imitate Starbucks and use Monterey Jack or Gruyère, though any other Swiss-style cheese with good melting properties would also work well. However, our friendly advice here is to be more adventurous and grab some less obvious choices from the cheese aisle.

Our first recommendation is a traditional Greek feta cheese. As it's mostly made with sheep's milk, this cheese will deliver a lot of flavor, and because it's packed in brine, it will give your egg bites a nice, salty kick. You can add crumbled feta to the eggs or sprinkle it on top after you pour the mix into the tins. Feta would pair nicely with other Mediterranean additions such as aromatic herbs, tomatoes, olives, or capers. If you like the pungent and more robust cheese varieties, try incorporating goat cheese. Add packed goat cheese crumbles or use a fresh log to chop or turn into crumbles. Goat cheese is a terrific match with some heavier additions, but it also works perfectly with greens, particularly spinach. Grated Parmesan is another great option to add a touch of umami and some crunch. Try sprinkling grated Parmesan on top of each bite before baking, and you'll get a crispy, cheesy coating.

Of course, if you want to stay true to Starbucks' version, you can always add some cottage cheese to the egg mix. Alternatively, swap it with cream cheese for a more indulgent version.

Mix In Sausage

ground sausage in a pan - from my point of view/Shutterstock

This idea is perfect for meat lovers who want to recreate a heartier egg bite version or require a more substantial breakfast. Though add-ins like ham have become standard, with sausage you will get considerably more flavor and character in each egg bite.

For this version, it's best to use packed ground sausage that can easily crumble in a pan. Fry the pieces until golden and slightly caramelized, and remove any excess fat before mixing the sausage with the eggs. Classic pork or beef sausages work in these recipes, but Italian or breakfast sausages are also suitable. If you want more heat in your bites, opt for well-seasoned sausages, such as paprika-laden chorizo. The eggs will tone down the spiciness, but you'll get a nice background blend of earthy and spicy flavors. Sausages are an amazing addition to egg bites as they can function as the only addition. You can also combine them with most cheese varieties, or lighten the combination with a handful of spinach or diced bell peppers.

Include Salty Proteins

egg bites with ham - Azurita/Getty Images

This may not be such a revolutionary idea, but take it as a useful reminder that ham is not the only option to upgrade your egg bites. Next time, try swapping the ham with smoky bacon or prosciutto. Compared to regular ham, these two products can deliver significantly more flavor and complexity, and if you fry them beforehand, they can also impart a pleasant crunch. You can use them separately, but a combination of the two would also work well.

Besides adding these to the batter, another great idea is to use thin, long slices to make a shell for each egg bite. This can be done with ham, bacon, or prosciutto; just make sure you have enough length. You can oil the muffin tin first and arrange the slices. Stack the slices to cover the bottom and the sides, and pour your egg batter on top. As the bites bake, the meat will crisp up and make a firm and crunchy shell to hold all the ingredients. Though these cups make an amazing breakfast, you could also serve them as a cute party snack.

Make A Wholesome Version By Adding Bread

egg bites - Rudisill/Getty Images

For most people, bread is still a go-to option for breakfast and something they don't need or want to avoid. If you fall into this group, you probably think that egg bites are missing a carb component to make a wholesome breakfast. Luckily, there is an easy solution to incorporate it and keep the convenient, hand-held form.

The easiest thing to do is to shred the bread into smaller pieces, toss some of it on the bottom of each muffin tin, and then pour the egg mix over them. The bread bits will remain at the bottom, soak some liquid, and become an integral part of the snack. For a slightly more complicated option, you can push a bread slice on the bottom of each muffin cup, use your fingers to press it against the sides and the bottom, and then pour the egg mix. This way, you'll get an egg bite neatly nestled inside a crafted bread bowl.

For this idea, you want to stick with white sandwich bread or toast. Using sourdough, rye, or similar types of bread is not ideal as you need something soft and pliable that will incorporate nicely with the egg mix.

Chicken Is A Great Lean Protein

diced chicken in a bowl - Dawn Minkow/Shutterstock

If you want your egg bites to have more protein but you prefer to skip fatty sausages or bacon, the best solution is to add chicken. Ideally, use the chicken breast as it has the least fat, but dark meat is always an option if you're not stressing about calories, fat, and protein intake.

The easiest way to whip these egg bites is with leftover chicken -- you can use anything you have on hand. Chopping up store-bought rotisserie chicken, shredding pan-fried pieces, or using last night's roasted chicken are all acceptable. Whether you are adding chicken into the muffin tin or folding it into the batter, make sure you're working with smaller pieces that won't stick and dry out. If you don't have cooked chicken, you can always fry it specifically for this purpose. This option leaves more room to be creative with seasonings, and you can also diversify it by throwing in some veggies to create a more balanced meal.

Add Peppers For Heat And Flavor

egg bites with peppers - How are you/Shutterstock

Egg bites are a perfect dish to help you incorporate more vegetables. As you're working with a relatively neutral base, it seems that virtually any veggie would work inside this convenient egg snack, but if we had to choose the perfect one, we'd opt for various peppers. These versatile veggies deliver flavor and texture and give your egg bites a pleasant spicy note.

If you want to avoid heat, classic bell peppers are always a good choice. These meaty and juicy veggies are a supermarket staple and are usually available year-round. You can incorporate them fresh by mixing them directly into the batter, but cooking is also an option. Ideally, sauté them with onions to help them attain more sweetness and subtle smokiness.

For spicy egg bites, stick with classics like jalapeños or poblanos. If you're going for this version, it's a good idea to taste a pepper first to check the spiciness and decide how much to use.

Use A Hash Brown Shell For A Perfect Breakfast Bite

hash browns on a griddle - Owen Franken/Getty Images

Pairing hash browns with egg bites could be the ultimate breakfast combination. The idea here is to use classic hash browns as the base and then top it with egg batter. This might not be the healthiest idea on the list, but if you want a nutritious and hearty breakfast, a crisp potato shell topped with a tender cooked egg is the absolute winner.

You can make hash browns from scratch and cook them in the tin before you add the batter, but using pre-packed frozen patties is also an option, especially if you're short on time. Make sure to grease each muffin tin liberally before you pack it with potatoes, and then pour the egg mix on top. If you're whipping up hash browns at home, you can always amp them up with more flavor, but you can also be creative with the add-ons in the egg mix. In this combination, there are no restrictions as this is the egg bite version you want to be filling and comforting, so feel free to throw in a handful of cheese, incorporate sausages, or add a dash of brightness with spinach or veggies.

Mushrooms Are A Great Vegetarian Protein

egg bites with mushrooms - Elena Shashkina/Shutterstock

The best way to elevate classic egg bites with a meat-free protein source is to add sautéed mushrooms. Besides their nutritious profile, mushrooms are known for their umami qualities and diverse textures that easily level up any dish. Combining mushrooms and eggs is a standard in the breakfast department, so why not recreate the partnership in a classic egg bite?

There are many mushrooms you can use in this combination. Button and cremini mushrooms are reliable classics that are the easiest to find, but if you want to make the bites extra indulgent, try experimenting with porcini or shiitake mushrooms. Porcini are wonderfully chewy and showcase a beautiful medley of sweet and earthy flavors, while shiitake mushrooms have a meaty texture and complex combination of aromas and flavors that will make your egg bites into a deluxe treat. Mushrooms are generally potent, so if you want to mix in other ingredients, make sure they have enough character to match.

Greens Will Make Them Look And Taste Good

egg bites with greens - irina2511/Shutterstock

Green leafy veggies are an amazing addition to any dish you're creating in the kitchen. The vegetal notes can easily brighten up heavier combinations and help to put things in balance. Besides that, they are lauded as nutritional powerhouses and always top the best dietary choice lists. As we often consider egg bites to be nourishing and nutritious, adding green leafy veggies seems logical.

Because it's the most popular type of greens, spinach is already a familiar ingredient in egg bites, but don't stop at that. Adding kale or Swiss chard can instantly boost flavor and fix the nutritional profile. Greens will also contribute to the overall visual aspect of your egg bites, so don't reserve these only for breakfast. They can make a wonderful addition to picnics or garden parties.

If you're working with tender, young greens, you can finely slice them and toss them immediately into the batter or lightly sauté them in olive oil until they soften. You can boil more brittle veggies but drain them well before incorporating them into the egg mix. Otherwise, the vegetables can water down the eggs so they won't be able to hold form.

Chop Some Herbs For More Aroma

egg bites with herbs - Brebca/Getty Images

In their basic form, egg bites are rather neutral and can sometimes come off as unpleasantly bland. If you don't have the time or the energy to incorporate many ingredients, the fastest way to boost flavor is to chop your favorite herbs and throw them in. Though herbs won't do much for the texture, they will do wonders for the overall aromatic profile, lending tons of vibrant, herbaceous notes.

If you like to play it safe, opt for one variety, but if you know which combinations you like, don't be afraid to mix it up. Basil is one of the favorite options, bringing in a touch of herbal sweetness that best pairs with Mediterranean-inspired egg bites. Thyme and rosemary would also work in this combination by delivering their signature deep, earthy profiles. Parsley and chives are great options if you're afraid that the herbs will be overpowering. But, if you are a fan of these green notes, a handful of dill or some freshly chopped cilantro are perfect choices.

Avocado Will Make Them Creamy And Nutritious

sliced avocado - Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Adding avocado is a great way to incorporate healthy nutrients and boost creaminess without using cream cheese or other types of dairy. It can also be an effective way to use avocados that have been lounging around for too long and are way past their prime.

There are several ways to incorporate avocados. If you mainly want the green color and not the texture, try mixing avocados with your egg batter in a blender. You'll get a thick liquid with a mild green color that you can amp up with spinach to make striking green egg bites. This idea is something you can use for Halloween or similar theme parties. If you want to add avocado for its creamy texture, the easiest way is to cube it and add it to the tins or directly into the egg batter. Finally, you can always sprinkle diced avocado on top of each piece to act as a nutritious garnish. Avocado does not call for any extensive preparation, which makes it a very convenient option.

Incorporate Salsa Or Hot Sauce For More Flavor

salsa close up - Ali Majdfar/Getty Images

Another example that steers away from the bland egg bite version is the one where you throw in salsa or hot sauce to the mix. You can use homemade salsa or your favorite jarred version, though we'd always recommend the former as it will impart more freshness and zest. The spiciness level is a matter of preference, but try using chunkier versions, as they add a wonderful textural component. If you just prefer spiciness, hot sauce is perhaps a better option, but be careful about the amount. You don't want to smother all other flavors. Both salsa and hot sauce should be added directly into the egg blend when you mix the rest of the ingredients.

This is not a subdued and mellow version, so feel free to combine similar hearty ingredients. Any meaty addition would be welcomed here, as well as classic cheese varieties such as cheddar, Gouda, or provolone. You can add herbs to brighten things up or some mild, creamy elements to balance out the flavors.

Smoked Salmon Will Give Egg Bites More Character

smoked salmon - Istetiana/Getty Images

For an elegant egg bite version that will show off a lot of character, choose smoked salmon as the ideal upgrade. Adding smoked salmon to the mix results in an indulgent treat with a buttery texture and smoky flavor that is an ideal match with tender eggs.

Smoked salmon has become a staple ingredient in home kitchens and is no longer classified as a luxury, but it can still deliver unique richness to a dish. As smoked salmon is regularly used in breakfast combinations with eggs, you can trust that it will also work in this slightly different version. Smoked salmon does not require extensive preparation and should only be sliced before it is folded with the eggs. Instead of incorporating it in the batter, you can also fold the slices on top of each piece after baking for a more classy final touch. With smoked salmon, rely on classic partners such as cream cheese or chives and avoid heavy ingredients that might smother its gentle nature.

Ground Meat Is A Great Option For Heartier Egg Bites

ground meat in muffin tins - LightShadeVisuals/Shutterstock

The idea of adding ground meat is perhaps the most controversial as it diverges from the original intention of enjoying egg bites as a light breakfast treat or a convenient afternoon snack. With ground meat, you'll probably feel you're eating a variety of a meat pie, which makes this version suitable for any time of the day.

Ground beef would be a classic option, but choose pork if that's your preference or ground turkey if you favor something lighter. This version requires longer preparation as you first have to sauté the meat, preferably with onions, before you can use it. The advantage here is that you can control the choice and the intensity of the seasonings, add salsa or various sauces, and use your favorite herbs to make a dish that perfectly fits your taste. Once you assemble the meat, pack it inside oil-coated muffin cups and then pour the egg batter. With this method, the meat will remain at the bottom to make a sturdy base for the eggs. This egg bite combination requires cheese, preferably a variety with great melting properties that can stretch and ooze to additionally contribute to this indulgent treat.

Read the original article on Mashed.