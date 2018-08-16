14 tweets about A Level Results Day which are painfully real

From Cosmopolitan

A Level Results Day is finally here, and the general consensus on Twitter is that of major STRESS. While some people are celebrating and some are commiserating, the shared emotion of anxiety is definitely real.

And instead instead of sharing their results and (probably) putting their parents out of their misery, students have instead been taking to Twitter and using the hashtag #ALevelResultsDay to sum up ALL the feels. At least if the exams went badly, they could make it as a meme maker, right?

1.

2.

getting ready tomorrow morning to go pick up my results #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/r3TP5zwyhw - Amelia• (@ameliaxfowles) August 15, 2018

3.

Who else had the worst sleep of their lives? #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/wjW9MQMDtE - Freya Tc (@Freya_Tc) August 16, 2018

4.

me when teachers start trying to get an explanation for why i failed their subject tomorrow #alevelresults pic.twitter.com/aXt7Mdhoqx - becca (@beccaoakes) August 16, 2017

5.

me rn #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/3CweOvKTaU - can’t wait to fail my a levels (@OwenMMA_) August 16, 2018

6.

Can’t fail your A-Levels if you never open your results #alevelresultsday pic.twitter.com/FS9PfhIAqp - william (@williamdavies30) August 14, 2018

7.

Me when everyone is calling to ask what grades I got today #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/VuFB6Lkyb6 - Jack 🏳️🌈 (@JackShute1) August 16, 2018

8.

“Did you get the A Level results you needed” #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/JF4l1FQYUE - JakeyyBoii99 (@JakeyyBoii99) August 15, 2018

9.

Looking back on May realising you probably should’ve revised more.. #resultsday pic.twitter.com/hV7imRyJrD - A💓 (@amie_1xo) August 6, 2018

10.

11.

UCAS track servers at 8am tomorrow when the entire year 13 population tries logging in at the same time #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/BKbh5qHHvD - aiesha (@ptxaiesha) August 15, 2018

12.

So clearing involves calling and speaking to someone on the phone! #alevelresults2018 pic.twitter.com/ghPX3Q9l3S - Molly (@MollyKempen) August 16, 2018

13.

14.

I think my results pretty much sum up the entire nation rn 🤙 #alevelresultsday #alevelresults pic.twitter.com/iyy4b1LAkx - Harry Crawford (@HarryCrawford99) August 17, 2017

Results aren't everything, people.

('You Might Also Like',)