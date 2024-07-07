15 Easy Ice Cream Cakes You Can Make With Almost No Effort

Lovely Little Kitchen's Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake Lovely Little Kitchen

Sometimes you feel like trying, sometimes you don’t. This collection of easy ice cream cake recipes is for those days when you want to be rewarded with the maximum amount of joy for doing the least amount of work.

Ice cream cakes can be complicated, with homemade ice cream and scratch-made cake, but we’re not here for that today. We’re here to toss a few pints of ice cream into our grocery carts, slap ’em into a pan with a few other ingredients and get on our merry way.

A perfect example of an inventive cheat is the Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake (see above) from food blogger Lovely Little Kitchen. Store-bought ice cream sandwiches are layered with a chocolate peanut butter ganache and chocolate ice cream, then coated in whipped cream and frozen in a loaf pan. It’s easy but deceptively impressive-looking once it’s sliced up.

Or check out this Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake from Brown Eyed Baker (see below). It’s also made with ice cream sandwiches and just five other ingredients ― caramel sauce, hot fudge, whipped topping, peanuts and maraschino cherries. Slap it together, freeze it and you’re ready to party.

Brown Eyed Baker's Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake Brown Eyed Baker

Want a more traditional ice cream cake? Or something entirely different? Maybe you want an ice cream cake that resembles the legendary strawberry shortcake ice cream bars. Browse the recipes below and you’ll find what you’re looking for.

Strawberry Crunch Ice Cream Cake

Life, Love And Sugar

Life, Love And Sugar

Get the recipe

Copycat Dairy Queen Ice Cream Cake

Life, Love and Sugar

Life, Love and Sugar

Get the recipe

Nonnie's 6-Ingredient Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Cake

Half Baked Harvest

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe

Nutella Cookie Dough Ice Cream Cake

Something Swanky

Something Swanky

Get the recipe

Chocolate Peanut Butter Ice Cream Slice Cake

Lovely Little Kitchen

Lovely Little Kitchen

Get the recipe

Banana Split Ice Cream Cake

Brown Eyed Baker

Brown Eyed Baker

Get the recipe

Vegan Berry Ice Cream Cake

Rainbow Nourishments

Rainbow Nourishments

Get the recipe

Easy 5-Ingredient Ice Cream Cake

Sally's Baking Addiction

Sally's Baking Addiction

Get the recipe

Girl Scout Cookies Mint Chocolate Ice Cream Cake

Grandbaby Cakes

Grandbaby Cakes

Get the recipe

Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream Cake

Lovely Little Kitchen

Lovely Little Kitchen

Get the recipe

Peach and Honey Ice Cream Cake (dairy- and gluten-free)

What's Cooking Good Looking

What's Cooking Good Looking

Get the recipe

Birthday Ice Cream Cake

A Classic Twist

A Classic Twist

Get the recipe

Ultimate Chocolate Vegan Ice Cream Cake

Rainbow Nourishments

Rainbow Nourishments

Get the recipe

Easy Ice Cream Sandwich Cake

Brown Eyed Baker

Brown Eyed Baker

Get the recipe

Banana Split Ice Cream Cake

Lovely Little Kitchen

Lovely Little Kitchen

Get the recipe

