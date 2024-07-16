15 Prime Day deals on generators: Up to 50% off portable, solar, gas, and propane options

Be ready the next time the power goes out with these Amazon Prime Day deals on generators and power stations for home and outdoors.

There's nothing like a power outage to remind you how important electricity is to just about everything. Now that we're officially in Amazon Prime Day mode, you can prep for your next power outage with hundreds of dollars off dozens of generators and power stations. There are also great deals on solar-powered backups for your next camping trip.

Best Prime Day generator and power station deals

EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 MAX Power Station with Smart Extra Battery $1,999 $3,165 Save $1,166 See at Amazon

Westinghouse 1008Wh Quick Charge Portable Power Station $719 $934 Save $215 See at Amazon

EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator 3.6KWh DELTA Pro $3,199 $5,099 Save $1,900 See at Amazon

Champion 8750-Watt Electric Start Home Backup $830 $1,579 Save $749 See at Amazon

Prime Day portable power station deals

Jackery Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 $175 $240 Save $65 The Explorer 240 is an even smaller alternative for extra portability. It has one AC output, along with two USB ports and a single car port. The built-in carrying handle makes it easy to take on any trip and is a great backup to have while you're outdoors. $175 at Amazon

Jackery Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 $300 $499 Save $199 If you're interested in the more budget range, the Explorer 500 gives you access to one AC outlet, three USB ports, two DC ports, and one car port. It's good for taking on your next outdoor trip and is highly portable with a convenient carrying handle. $300 at Amazon

EF ECOFLOW EF ECOFLOW Portable Power Station DELTA 2 $479 $999 Save $520 The standard Delta 2 power station provides 1800W of output and has 15 outlets to power nearly anything. It can charge to 80% in 50 minutes and allows for both solar and AC charging. It has a 3,000-cycle life, too, so you know it will last a long time. $479 at Amazon

Westinghouse Westinghouse 1008Wh Quick Charge Portable Power Station $719 $933 Save $214 Prime Day brings the cheapest price we've seen on this Westinghouse unit. It can provide 1500W of output with 3000 peak watts and charges up to 80% in two hours. It also supports solar and car charging and can connect up to 13 devices at once. $719 at Amazon

Prime Day portable generator deals

Champion Power Equipment Champion 5000-Watt Electric Start Tri Fuel Portable Generator $623 $699 Save $76 Just like the other Champion Power Equipment units listed here, this one can run on propane, gasoline, and natural gas. You get a lower wattage output, which may be fine depending on what you need to use it for. The CO Shield shutoff system keeps you safe in case of carbon monoxide buildup as well. $623 at Amazon

Champion Power Equipment Champion 8125-Watt Electric Start Tri-Fuel Portable Generator $953 $999 Save $46 This generator from Champion Power Equipment is great for when you need access to plenty of power anywhere. It can run on propane, gasoline, and natural gas with different wattage profiles for each. It also has a CO Shield auto shutoff system when it senses carbon monoxide buildup. $953 at Amazon

Prime Day solar generator deals

EF ECOFLOW EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator DELTA 2 Max 2048Wh $1,499 $2,499 Save $1,000 This combo pack gets you a Delta 2 Max power station with a 220W solar panel that can keep it charging and topped off when you're out in the wilderness. The power station includes 15 outlets, making it easy to charge up just about everything you need with output up to 2400W. $1,499 at Amazon

Prime Day home backup/standby generator deals

Champion Power Equipment Champion Power Equipment 8750-Watt Home Backup Generator $830 $1,579 Save $749 This 8,700-watt unit for smaller homes is perfect if you don't need the extra power output of the other larger (and pricier) units featured here. You'll get an electric starter to get the gasoline-powered generator going easily. The side panel gives you a quick look at the remaining running time, voltage, and more. $830 at Amazon

EF ECOFLOW EF ECOFLOW 7200W Home Battery Backup: 2 DELTA Pro $4,099 $6,299 Save $2,200 This combo comes with two Delta Pro units that can combine their output through the double voltage hub for extra capacity when using the 240V outlets. You get 15 outlets on each unit, and the combined capacity can operate as a great backup for your whole home in the event of an extended power outage. $4,099 at Amazon

