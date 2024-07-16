We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
15 Prime Day deals on generators: Up to 50% off portable, solar, gas, and propane options
Be ready the next time the power goes out with these Amazon Prime Day deals on generators and power stations for home and outdoors.
There's nothing like a power outage to remind you how important electricity is to just about everything. Now that we're officially in Amazon Prime Day mode, you can prep for your next power outage with hundreds of dollars off dozens of generators and power stations. There are also great deals on solar-powered backups for your next camping trip.
Best Prime Day generator and power station deals
EF ECOFLOW DELTA 2 MAX Power Station with Smart Extra Battery$1,999$3,165Save $1,166
Westinghouse 1008Wh Quick Charge Portable Power Station$719$934Save $215
EF ECOFLOW Solar Generator 3.6KWh DELTA Pro$3,199$5,099Save $1,900
Champion 8750-Watt Electric Start Home Backup$830$1,579Save $749
Prime Day portable power station deals
The Explorer 240 is an even smaller alternative for extra portability. It has one AC output, along with two USB ports and a single car port. The built-in carrying handle makes it easy to take on any trip and is a great backup to have while you're outdoors.
If you're interested in the more budget range, the Explorer 500 gives you access to one AC outlet, three USB ports, two DC ports, and one car port. It's good for taking on your next outdoor trip and is highly portable with a convenient carrying handle.
The standard Delta 2 power station provides 1800W of output and has 15 outlets to power nearly anything. It can charge to 80% in 50 minutes and allows for both solar and AC charging. It has a 3,000-cycle life, too, so you know it will last a long time.
Prime Day brings the cheapest price we've seen on this Westinghouse unit. It can provide 1500W of output with 3000 peak watts and charges up to 80% in two hours. It also supports solar and car charging and can connect up to 13 devices at once.
With 2400W of output and 15 outlets, the Delta 2 MAX power station is designed to offer a ton of power for nearly anything you throw at it. It can charge up to 80% in 43 minutes and allows you to charge it with solar power and AC power. It's also quiet, with volume levels starting at 30 dB. And this model made our list of the very best portable power stations available today.
Prime Day portable generator deals
For smaller jobs, this dual-fuel unit can give you the power you need on the job site or at home. It can run off of gasoline or propane, and a volt guard system prevents accidental voltage spikes.
Another dual-fuel unit, this one can run on propane and gasoline. A volt guard system is also included on this unit to prevent power spikes, and you can track power output and runtime on the included screen.
Just like the other Champion Power Equipment units listed here, this one can run on propane, gasoline, and natural gas. You get a lower wattage output, which may be fine depending on what you need to use it for. The CO Shield shutoff system keeps you safe in case of carbon monoxide buildup as well.
This generator from Champion Power Equipment is great for when you need access to plenty of power anywhere. It can run on propane, gasoline, and natural gas with different wattage profiles for each. It also has a CO Shield auto shutoff system when it senses carbon monoxide buildup.
Prime Day solar generator deals
This standard Delta 2 unit comes with a 220W solar panel that can give you extra juice wherever you are. You get up to 1800W of output and 15 outlets to keep your gadgets charged, and you can add extra batteries to increase capacity.
This Jackery unit is super portable for any outdoor trip with three AC outlets, two USB-A ports, and two USB-C ports, along with one car outlet. It also comes with two 100W solar panels to help keep it topped up when out and about.
This combo pack gets you a Delta 2 Max power station with a 220W solar panel that can keep it charging and topped off when you're out in the wilderness. The power station includes 15 outlets, making it easy to charge up just about everything you need with output up to 2400W.
Ecoflow's original Delta Pro solar generator comes with two 400W solar panels that can easily fold up and fit into the included carrying cases. There are 15 outlets and the unit can put out 3600W.
Prime Day home backup/standby generator deals
This 8,700-watt unit for smaller homes is perfect if you don't need the extra power output of the other larger (and pricier) units featured here. You'll get an electric starter to get the gasoline-powered generator going easily. The side panel gives you a quick look at the remaining running time, voltage, and more.
This combo comes with two Delta Pro units that can combine their output through the double voltage hub for extra capacity when using the 240V outlets. You get 15 outlets on each unit, and the combined capacity can operate as a great backup for your whole home in the event of an extended power outage.
