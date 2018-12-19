15 women who shaped 2018
From politicians to comedians to royals, the women who changed the world this year
It might feel as if 2018 was a barrage of bad news and bad men, but as we look back over the past 12 months, it's all too clear that women have played a bigger role in changing our world than ever before, whether our political landscape, the royal family or culture and the arts. Here, we celebrate and recognise 15 women who have shaped 2018.
From politicians to comedians to royals, the women who changed the world this year