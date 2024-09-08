The 16 best restaurants in Malaga

Malaga has some of the best restaurants and tapas bars in Spain, whether you fancy traditional places or designer gastrobars. Definitely order some boquerones (fresh anchovies), with some locally caught prawns and ensaladilla (Russian salad).

City centre

La Cosmopolita

Dani Carnero, one of Malaga’s star chefs, is behind this deceptively laidback restaurant. He also runs Kaleja, which has a Michelin star and La Cosmo, with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, both also in the city. Book a table inside or out for a creative take on traditional dishes, using the best seasonal produce. Dishes change frequently, but favourites include the ensaladilla (Russian salad), the almadraba bluefin tuna sandwich and the crab omelette. Let the waiters advise on you on a selection to share.

Contact: lacosmopolita.es

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended

Order the cured beef croquettes at La Cosmopolita

Mesón Cortijo de Pepe

In business since 1971, this tapas bar and restaurant is truly steeped in history. Arranged over a number of floors, the main restaurant captures the essence of a traditional Andalucian inn: the white ceiling is striped with thick wooden beams, partially exposed brick archways attractively section off the space, and old utensils and framed pictures charmingly clutter the walls. This is a great place to come and enjoy a wide range of traditional tapas at reasonable prices; the hot pork rolls (montaditos de lomo), stuffed aubergine and the avocado salad are all good bets.



Contact: cortijodepepe.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not necessary

Mesón Cortijo de Pepe is a great place to come and enjoy a wide range of traditional tapas at reasonable price

El Tapeo de Cervantes

Don’t be fooled by its petite size, this place packs a real punch when it comes to atmosphere and good food. Homely, buzzing and welcoming, this is one of the most popular tapas bars in Malaga so expect things to get busy (it’s best to come early or to book a table). Inside – where the décor is cosy and traditional with a handful of wooden tables – diners sit cheek by jowl tucking into an array of creative tapas that includes the likes of grilled red tuna with cauliflower puree, and ibérico ham with cheese and rocket.



Contact: 00 34 952 60 94 58; eltapeodecervantes.com

Price: ££

Opening times: Tues-Sun, 1pm-3.30pm and 7.30pm-11.30pm

Reservations: Recommended

Homely, buzzing and welcoming, El Tapeo de Cervantes is one of the most popular tapas bars in Malaga

El Pimpi

This malagueño institution, set in a wonderful 18th-century house, runs through a warren of cavernous rooms. And with a location encircled by many historic attractions, the sprawling terrace is not to be missed for its stunning views of the Roman amphitheatre and the Alcazaba. Meanwhile inside, you get an idea of how popular this bodega bar is – take note of the rash of famous autographs that cover its wine barrels. You might well spot the odd celebrity at one of the low tables too. Foodwise, this is the place to devour traditional Malaga specialities, such as ajoblanco (chilled almond and garlic soup) and a platter of fried fish.



Contact: elpimpi.com

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended (apart from for stools at the bar)

Best table: Book one of the terrace tables to enjoy the stunning views

Foodwise, El Pimpi is the place to devour Andalucían-influenced dishes

Tragatá

Chef Benito Gómez holds two Michelin stars at Bardal in Ronda, where the original Tragatá, more of a bar than a restaurant, is situated. In the summer of 2024, he opened another branch of Tragatá in Malaga, in the Soho Boutique Equitativa hotel. Gómez takes traditional dishes from around the Malaga province and adds a few extra ingredients and spices to create exquisite mixes of flavours and textures. Try his signature ensaladilla (Russian salad), the fried squid sandwich with brava sauce, the ibérico pork pastrami brioche and the scallop aguachile. You might want to come back for the burger or the Simmental ribeye steak.

Contact: tragata.com

Prices: ££-£££

Reservations: Essential

Casa Aranda

If you have a sweet tooth, Casa Aranda is a must-visit place; and in fact, even if you don’t, it’s worth coming along anyway for a taste of a true Malaga institution. Since 1932, this has been the go-to place to enjoy churros con chocolate – long, deep-fried dough, sprinkled with sugar that you dip into thick hot chocolate. Pair a visit here with a visit to the nearby Atarazanas market.

Contact: casa-aranda.net

Prices: ££

Reservations: Not necessary

Come to Casa Aranda for the best churros in Malaga

La Tetería

Harking back to Andalucia’s Moorish heritage, this Moroccan tetería (tearoom) – with its brightly coloured lampshades and glass jars of loose leaf teas – is a great place to while away a few hours. Located merely a stone’s throw from the Museu Picasso, it makes an ideal interval during a busy day navigating Malaga’s sights. As to be expected, there’s a wide range of teas and exciting infusions on offer – try the Moroccan mint tea for a speedy pick-me-up – alongside a range of fresh juices, milkshakes, cakes and best of all, a selection of flaky, sweet North African pastries.



Contact: la-teteria.com

Prices: £

Reservations: Not necessary

There’s a wide range of teas and exciting infusions on offer at La Tetería

MIMO Vegan Bistro

The creative cuisine in this stylish space on the edge of the Soho district is not only delicious but beautifully plated too. The kitchen uses organic produce, mostly sourced locally, and the menu changes every season. A fixed-price lunch is available and they do brunch at weekends. Expect fancy dishes such as beetroot and cashew emulsión with a cucumber carpaccio, sweet potato fries and tofu with kombucha, but there are burgers and salads too, so something for whatever mood you are in. Smiling staff make everyone feel at home.

Contact: facebook.com/mimovegan

Prices: ££

Reservations: Recommended

José Carlos García

has a Michelin star at his eponymous restaurant, located on the Muelle Uno marina, a sleek glass-fronted space that opens out onto a waterfront terrace. Inside, the scattering of tables are commanded by a striking open-kitchen and hemmed in on one side by a lush living-garden wall. Tasting menus take you through exquisite modern Mediterranean creations – think Andalucian anchovy miso and pigeon breast cannelloni.

Contact: restaurantejcg.com

Prices: £££

Reservations: Essential

The food at José Carlos García is an exquisite modern Mediterranean fusion

Mamuchis

Amongst the colour-splashed streets of Malaga’s trendy Soho district you’d be forgiven for walking past Mamuchis. With its graffitied exterior swamped in the tendrils of a giant lemon tree mural, it does somewhat blend in with its bright surroundings. But walking on would be a real shame. Come inside and it’s like being welcomed into someone’s home ('mamuchi' translates as 'mumsy'). The interior is scattered with quirky details – mementos from the travels of owners Marcel and Leticia. Likewise, the menu is infused with a lifetime of exploring the world, with a special nod to their travels around Asia.



Contact: 00 34 664 72 23 69; facebook.com/mamuchisrestaurante

Prices: ££

Opening times: Tues, 9-11pm; Wed-Sat, 2pm-4pm and 9-11pm

Reservations: Recommended

Out of the city centre

Maricuchi

Located right on Pedregalejo beach, this is what Malaga is all about: the catch of the day devoured at an outdoor table right by the sea. Prepare to get stuck in – this is a hands-on feast – with platters of prawns and perfectly charred sardines barbecued on sticks amongst the best dishes on offer. Fine dining this isn’t, and it’s certainly not a quiet spot for a relaxing meal either. But for a lively atmosphere and the chance to dine on fresh seafood and fish beside the sea, this popular local haunt is hard to beat.

Contact: 00 34 952 20 06 12; facebook.com/maricuchimalaga

Prices: ££

Opening times: Daily, 12pm-12.30am

Reservations: Recommended

For a lively atmosphere and the chance to dine on fresh seafood and fish beside the sea come to Maricuchi

Parador de Malaga-Gibralfaro

Perched on top of the Gibralfaro hill, and right by the castle itself, you won’t get a better view from a restaurant than at this striking parador. Its terrace is perfectly placed for taking in the sweeping views of the city’s rooftops and the sun-kissed coastline beyond – the ideal place to enjoy a special meal. The sophisticated menu specialises in locally inspired dishes, from fish to the excellent ibérico pork in Pedro Ximénez sauce. While there’s plenty of choice on the à la carte menu, there’s also an excellent set menu that can be enjoyed without breaking the bank. If you fancy a more casual vibe, share some tapas at the Espacio Gastronómico El Mirador del Mediterráneo.



Contact: parador.es

Prices: £££

Reservations: Recommended

Best table: Book ahead for a terrace table with a view

You won’t get a better view from a restaurant than at Parador de Malaga-Gibralfaro - Gonzalo Gamiz

