16 People Whose Roommates Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, More Inconsiderate Than Anyone You've Ever Lived With

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.This roommate who moved out and took the shower curtain without telling anyone:

Bathroom with a white shower-tub combo, a toilet, a window, and a towel hanging on a rod on the left wall
u/regular_john_ / Via reddit.com

2.This roommate who paid their portion of the rent in $1 bills:

Guest check showing "Renta $200... cash" with a smiley face, placed above stacks of one-dollar bills
u/Derna_A_River / Via reddit.com

3.This roommate who used the rest of the dish soap and replaced it with this bottle:

A hand is holding a small bottle of Palmolive Original dish soap above a kitchen sink
u/anonymous / Via reddit.com

4.This roommate who used the air-fryer to dry sticks:

A hand is holding an open air fryer drawer filled with twigs and gumballs
u/CommentBetter / Via reddit.com

5.This roommate who had a habit of not flushing the toilet:

Text conversation screenshot where one person sends an emoji with heart eyes above a toilet and remarks about someone forgetting to flush. The respondent expresses frustration and calls it immature
u/stillaflickerofhope / Via reddit.com

6.This roommate who used the washing machine as a storage unit:

A front-loading washing machine with a digital display is pictured. Laundry detergent and other items are stored inside the drum
u/SelectCount7059 / Via reddit.com

7.This roommate who set up a tent in the living room in the middle of the night:

A large camping tent is set up in the middle of a modern kitchen, with counters and appliances surrounding it
u/Catboy-mew / Via reddit.com

8.This roommate who spent their paycheck too quickly and asked their roommates to get them stuff:

"I'm trying to save some money"
u/mycatisnamedemmie / Via reddit.com

9.This person who was mad that their roommate didn't get name-brand trash bags:

A screenshot of a post
u/odeorain / Via reddit.com

10.This roommate who thought it was acceptable to sleep in someone else's bed:

A small, tidy room with a bed partially covered with a flower-patterned blanket. A small dog stands on the carpet. A shelf with books and decor is in the background
u/ReasonableJuice3 / Via reddit.com

11.This roommate who revealed they might get a dog without discussing it with anyone first:

Text message reads: "Hey so we might be getting a dog she's good with cats but we are going to keep her in our rooms is there any way I can get you to move the cats into your room for when we move her in?"
u/addykitty / Via reddit.com

12.This roommate who sent this incredibly mean text:

Text conversation expressing concern about living conditions and communication: "After looking in the fridge, I found no 'ancient food.'" Ends with, "kinda creepy actually."
u/Numerous_Coach_7236 / Via reddit.com

13.This roommate who couldn't just say "no" politely:

Text conversation: "Can you please wash the bins in the kitchen. It is your turn and they are dirty." Response: "Pls stop disturbing me, I'm sick. Don't ever ask me that again."
u/LilacLandish / Via reddit.com

14.This roommate who was so deep into conspiracy theories that they smashed someone else's TV and Xbox to find hidden cameras:

A TV displaying a Cascade Natural Gas ad with a damaged screen. The ad lists OIBA and Energy Direct Program logos and a help URL: www.cngc.com/help
u/Intelligent_Crazy242 / Via reddit.com
A hand holds the back of an old gaming console with various ports, cords, and connectors visible
u/Intelligent_Crazy242 / Via Xv

15.This person who took their roommate's car to drive ACROSS THE COUNTRY without their permission:

An AITI post on Reddit
u/melindseyme / Via reddit.com

16.And lastly, this roommate who crashed their roomie's car and refused to pay for it:

A car with the front bumper smashed up
u/AloisDA / Via reddit.com
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories