16 People Whose Roommates Are Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, Way, More Inconsiderate Than Anyone You've Ever Lived With

1.This roommate who moved out and took the shower curtain without telling anyone:

2.This roommate who paid their portion of the rent in $1 bills:

3.This roommate who used the rest of the dish soap and replaced it with this bottle:

4.This roommate who used the air-fryer to dry sticks:

5.This roommate who had a habit of not flushing the toilet:

6.This roommate who used the washing machine as a storage unit:

7.This roommate who set up a tent in the living room in the middle of the night:

8.This roommate who spent their paycheck too quickly and asked their roommates to get them stuff:

9.This person who was mad that their roommate didn't get name-brand trash bags:

10.This roommate who thought it was acceptable to sleep in someone else's bed:

11.This roommate who revealed they might get a dog without discussing it with anyone first:

12.This roommate who sent this incredibly mean text:

13.This roommate who couldn't just say "no" politely:

14.This roommate who was so deep into conspiracy theories that they smashed someone else's TV and Xbox to find hidden cameras:

15.This person who took their roommate's car to drive ACROSS THE COUNTRY without their permission:

16.And lastly, this roommate who crashed their roomie's car and refused to pay for it: