16 ways to make cheap plants look posh

British garden lovers will spend on average £360 splashing the cash on plants, ornaments and furniture for their garden or outside space, according to a recent survey by M&S Home Insurance. But if your budget doesn’t stretch that far, it’s easy to get more bang for your buck if you know how. Learning a few tricks from the professionals on how to make cheap plants look posh will pay dividends.

Here are 16 tried and tested expert tips full of ideas to give cut-price plants a touch of class.

1. Love your lavender

From neighbourhood plant sales to bargain corners, lavenders can be picked up for pennies. A lovely way to make a smart impact with lavender is to plant it thickly as a hedge – 'Hidcote Blue' is good. This works well in front gardens, enchanting passersby and welcoming visitors to your home.

However, to get the most of this bargain buy, pay close attention to pruning, says Shane Dibbs, director at seed company Seed Barn. 'Regular pruning keeps your lavender plant looking its best, also helps improve air circulation and helps prevent diseases like root rot and fungal infections. It’s best to prune plants yearly, focusing on pruning as soon as the flowers begin to fade. The ideal time is August into September, after the plant has finished blooming. This allows the plant to recover before the winter and encourages fuller growth the following year.'

vili45 - Getty Images

2. Get busy with impatiens

It might be an oft-derided ‘supermarket plant’ but impatiens, commonly known as busy lizzie, is one of the easiest of annuals to have in a garden and true to its name, just keeps on flowering. So it’s a great value-for-money plant too.

The horticulture team at Brookside Plant Nursery say that over the last few years impatiens has truly proven its worth to gardeners because it’s highly adaptable, will grow in sun or partial shade, and can cope with all kinds of weather conditions.

Forget dotting impatiens around a border, 1970s-style. It looks best massed in a large pot or container. Add some trailing ivy around the edge and no-one will turn up their nose.

ADELART - Getty Images

3. Perfect pelargoniums

Cheap as chips, it’s easy to upgrade pelargoniums (also known as geraniums, with pelargoniums generally being annuals) to create an eye-catching display that wouldn’t look out of place in any stately home glasshouse.

The trick is to choose your pot carefully. Look out for vintage terracotta at car boot sales and fill with old-school varieties such as 'Dolly Varden', with its scarlet flowers and variegated green and cream leaves. Or for a contemporary look, opt for galvanised metal, which looks a million dollars filled with a pink top-performer such as ‘Cola Bottles’ or ‘Pink Capricorn.

The Brookside Plant Nursery team also recommend massed red pelargoniums – 'Galaxy Red' is good – in windowboxes and terracotta pots 'to give a Mediterranean feel' to even the glummest British summer.

Photos by R A Kearton - Getty Images

4. Handy hydrangeas

Easy to find for under a tenner a plant, the hydrangea is anything but humble. 'It’s one of my favourite luxurious-looking plants that can be grown in pots and also in the garden, or as a hedge,' says Anya Lautenbach, self-taught gardener, blogger at The Garden Fairy and author – her second book, The Money-Saving Garden Year, is out this month. 'It’s full of impact and interest.'

Anya says to look out especially for the white hydrangea 'Annabelle', or the improved variety with slightly stronger stems, hydrangea 'Incrediball'.

'Hydrangeas are such elegant-looking plants and very easy to grow,' she adds. 'They will thrive in moist soil, tolerate a few hours of sun a day and retain the sculptural forms of their blooms until they are pruned before the first frosts.'

Alex Manders - Getty Images

5. Adorable agapanthus

With their tall, graceful stems and long-lasting deep blue, white or purple drumstick-headed flowers, agapanthus are an upscale plant that’s surprisingly easy to grow in a sunny spot/partial shade. Buy agapanthus bulbs online at end of season sales.

Another budget-friendly beauty of agapanthus is that it’s simple to propagate. Just divide each clump with a sharp spade and re-plant, taking care to make sure each new plant has at least two healthy spurs.

For maximum effect, Anya likes to grow agapanthus in large terracotta pots: 'Agapanthus looks fantastic when in bloom and it can also add interest with its lovely and healthy-looking strappy green foliage.'

Natalia Crespo - Getty Images

6. Fall for foliage

Many less-expensive plants create drama and interest through foliage. Cheap’n’cheerful dahlias are a double winner, with stunning foliage and beautiful blooms.

'Dahilas are grown for their spectacular foliage, adding diversity of light, shape and colour,' says Anya. For maximum glamour, opt for dark-leaved varieties such as 'Night Silence' (delicate dusky pink), 'Bishop of Dover' (white with a striking yellow centre) and 'Purple Flame' (vivid magenta). All can be grown in pots or directly in the garden.

Look out too for splendid succulents from the Aenonium family, plus hostas and ferns, for either beds or containers. Grouped together – try standing pots on upturned boxes or bricks to create a multi-height effect – they’re very good at giving the classic ‘country house’ effect.

7. Multi-stem magic

Look for a multi-stem tree in the sales and you’ll instantly elevate your outdoor space.

'Multi-stem trees are wonderfully sculptural,' says garden designer Emily Crowley-Wroe at April House Garden Design. 'And they’re great for small spaces since they can be easily maintained and pruned to a manageable size.'

Emily recommends Amelanchier (shadbush) and hawthorn as impactful multi-stemmers: 'Amelanchier is an elegant choice with its spring flowers and airy, graceful leaves followed by berries and colour into autumn. Hawthorn also offers flowers in spring and berries later in the season.'

AL-Travelpicture - Getty Images

8. Super-charged shrubs

Or, if you’re on a really tight budget, make a beeline for mature shrubs – or plant your own and have patience – and get creative with your pruning, Emily says. Shrubs such as forsythia and wiegela (you can even pick up these plants in the pound shop) can be coaxed and pruned into marvellous multi-stem trees by removing old stems and lower branches.

9. Dignified dogwood

Flowering dogwoods – the Cornus family – are the epitome of grandeur when bedecked in flowers, and available online for less than £20. They’re proper workhorses of the garden; with their vivid green or red stems, flowering dogwoods are attractive in autumn and winter too, says Lawrence Wright, head gardener at Newby Hall, near Ripon, north Yorkshire, which holds the national Cornus collection. He says Cornus kousa 'China Girl' is a reliable favourite that never lets you down.

10. Go big

The 172m long borders at Newby Hall are recognised as some of the most impressive in the UK. To add an instant sense of grandeur to your own border, Lawrence recommends planting Persicaria polymorpha, a giant perennial for the back, growing more than 2m high and covered in masses of foaming white flowers. Pick up plants online for less than a tenner. 'The sheer size means you can’t help but exclaim "wow",' says Lawrence. 'A favourite on the main borders here at Newby.'

Photos by R A Kearton - Getty Images

11. Topping topiary

Pick up some affordable shrubs – box (Buxus) is widely available from garden centres and supermarkets – and get the clippers out. 'Precisely-clipped topiary or trained forms of beech and yew combined with frothy, effervescent surrounding planting is the perfect combination of grand and stately while being soft and delicately-composed,' says Lawrence.

12. Perfectly pastel

Go for pastels if you want to create a garden that whispers elegance and good taste without stretching the purse strings. 'The cool spectrum works spectacularly well in the UK due to our abundant blue light, given our northerly latitude,' says Lawrence. 'The pastels work in harmony and are not boisterous or antagonistic. They blend with each other to create a state of calm.'

At Newby Hall, the main borders are ribbons of pastel colour combinations; engaging and exciting but never domineering, Lawrence says. He particularly likes blue and pale yellow together, and white and lime: 'It's incredibly elegant and the reason why many a bride chooses this colour scheme for her wedding.'

13. Make a statement

If you’re looking for a statement plant that instantly uplifts a border, Lawerence’s personal favourite is Miscanthus nepalensis – and to minimise the moolah, you can even grow it from seed: 'It’s an unassuming grass that throws up the most incredible golden silky flower heads in late summer that seem to harvest light and scatter it across the border. Stunning.'

For shadier spots, a tall Dicksonia antarctica carves an impressive figure and lends a grand subtropical air to any garden, says Lawrence. With such an eye-catching fern in situ, you can afford to spend less on other plants to fill in borders and gaps. A top tip is to look around garden centres for clearance or end-of-season sales, when larger plants might be discounted.

14. Group those grasses

Anya Ioves ornamental grasses too, and often grows them in pots: 'They are not only economical to buy, they’re very easy to grow and maintain and can also look fabulous when mixed with other plants, adding movement and a sophisticated look.'

Her favourite combination features Stipa lessingiana (also known as Lessing feather grass, with soft and wispy fronds) planted with Gaura (bee blossom), Erigeron karvinskianus (the daisy-like Mexican fleabane) and the diehard dahlia 'Bishop of Dover'.

'It’s a plant combination with a very long season of interest and all these plants can be easily multiplied for free,' she adds.

15. Keep it classy

Emily says that keeping your landscape materials and colour palette to a minimum, for example, choosing natural stone pavers with natural-coloured gravels, or timber setts with gravel and natural stone cobbles, helps to create a classy backdrop in any garden or outdoor space, providing a calm canvas for even the cheapest plants.

16. Add a feature

To really up the elegance ante, Emily recommends investing in a sculpture as a focal point or functional feature. Surrounding planting can be kept simple (and low-cost), perhaps tall grasses interspersed with white geraniums, and mounds of impatiens in pots.

She likes weathered steel or stone: 'Corten [steel] moongates are currently a popular choice, used to frame pathways and entrances or with built-in seats. Or choose a sculptural water feature. It not only provides an attractive focal point – a water feature offers drinking water and bathing for birds, inviting wildlife into your garden at the same time.'

