This $17.25 Million Turn-Key Megamansion is the Most Expensive Residence in Oklahoma City

The second most expensive listing in the state of Oklahoma, and the priciest listing in Oklahoma City, has officially hit the market for $17.25 million.

Situated over 36 acres and completed in 2018, there’s a glamorously appointed 19,000-square-foot main residence and a massive, 32,000-square-foot party barn. In total, there are eight bedrooms and a whopping 16 bathrooms across the estate, which is brimming with and surrounded by amenities that rival most resorts. The owner, a local businessman, built the home for unbridled entertaining options for both for guests and his kids—and we can imagine you’d never have to leave. The property is being sold completely furnished.

The staircase in the grand entrance hall showcases an illuminated Dale Chihuly sculpture.

From the moment you walk in through the imposing glass door, you’re met with a double-height foyer. A delicate chandelier hung from a silver-leafed ceiling adds light to the room, while a winding staircase with custom wrought-iron railings curves around a colorful illuminated sculpture by glass artist Dale Chihuly. Space and volume are the name of the game throughout the home and are most exemplified in the expansive living room, with stone walls and internal balconies on the second floor overlooking the room. The home is filled with colorful accents, like abstract blue ceiling elements in the dining room and the chef’s kitchen.

The home has everything you need—and then some. There’s a second commercial kitchen; a billiards room; a large office; a double-height wine cellar; and a kid’s game room with a fireman’s pole that drops you down to the kitchen; multiple bar areas; a balcony dedicated for golf driving; and several safe rooms. There are even hidden staircases, as well as a retro-themed arcade with two bowling lanes lined with hand-painted walls from Desmond Mason, an artist and former basketball player. The primary suite is easily the most impressive bedroom and includes a wraparound balcony, fireplace, two massive walk-in closets, and a bathroom covered in silver tiles.

The cavernous living room has multiple seating areas and a convenient pass-through to the kitchen.

Outside the main house is a 70,000-gallon pool with a slide, grotto, and hot tub, as well as tons of space for lounging and a 200-fish koi pond. There’s a wraparound balcony and several al fresco and covered patio spaces, plus an outdoor kitchen. Surrounded by ample lawn space, there’s also a fire pit accessed via a stone walkway.

If you can believe, the main house and its slew of amenities aren’t even the property’s main attraction: a brief walk from the main house is a $6 million, 32,000-square-foot, two-story party barn. There’s a full outdoor basketball court outside the barn, and inside, there’s another half basketball court, a couple of bars and dining areas, a dance floor, a spring-loaded tumbling floor, and a performance stage. Two bedrooms accommodate overflow guests and 33 garage spaces provide ample space for an avid car collector. Other details include chairs crafted from Ferrari seatbelts and Al Unser Jr.’s Indy race car from 1987 that hangs along the wall.

The home is just 15 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City, despite feeling world’s away. And, of course, there’s the helipad for quick connections to more distant locales. The property is listed with Wyatt Pointdexter of The Agency.

