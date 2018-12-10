17 New York City Restaurants Open on Christmas Day

There's so much to love about Christmas Day, but the holiday is hardly without its stresses. After spending weeks whittling down your gift shopping list, wrapping all of those presents, not to mention the travel and the late-night holiday parties, you're ready to just relax. So the last thing you want to do is the spend hours in the kitchen on the big day preparing a feast. Instead, let these top New York City restaurants do the work, so all you have to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the season.