Mother's Day 2023: Save 20% at 1-800-Flowers with this Yahoo-exclusive code

No matter the occasion, you can pretty much never go wrong with a fresh bouquet of flowers — especially for Mother's Day.

And while stopping by a florist in person is one way to go, for added convenience, you can also turn to an online flower delivery.

Ahead of Mother's Day 2023 (which falls on May 14 this year), 1-800-Flowers is offering Yahoo Canada readers an exclusive discount on bouquets, plants and more with the code YAHOOCA20 at checkout.

You can save 20 per cent on bouquets available for same-day, next-day and weekend delivery, plus bouquets that can be sent nationwide for gifting from a distance. Need inspiration? Check out our favourite Mother's Day flower inspiration below.

Vibrant Blooms. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

This bright and colourful bouquet contains a mix of roses, spray roses, Gerbera daisies and Fuji mums. For an elegant touch, choose from a classic fluted swirl-design glass vase in pink or clear to hold the blooms.

From $56 From $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Happy Daisy. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

These stunning daisies are an easy way to make someone's day. Each bundle comes in a charming picket fence planter, that can keep blooming all season long.

From $40 From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

Charming Garden Bouquet. Image via 1800Flowers.

Add a burst of springtime cheer to any home with this dreamy pastel bouquet. It contains a mix of roses and button poms, pink roses, Peruvian lilies, carnations and more.

From $68 From $85 at 1-800-Flowers

Classic Budding Rose. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

This gift set includes a budding pink rose plant in a printed floral planter, along with a rose-scented Yankee Candle. Once the blooms expire, plant the rose bush outside to enjoy years of flowers.

From $40 From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

Peruvian Lilies, 50 -100 Blooms. Image via 1800Flowers.

This dramatic bouquet contains an assortment of Peruvian lilies in a range of different colours. Choose from 50 to 100 stems, each containing multiple floral blooms.

From $56 From $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Assorted Roses. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

Why choose just one colour when you can include them all? This bouquet contains your choice of 12 or 24 roses, and can be delivered with or without a simple clear vase.

From $52 From $65 at 1-800-Flowers

Happy Gerbera Daisies. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

Gerbera daisies are said to symbolize cheerfulness and loyalty — perfect for celebrating Mother's Day.

From $52 From $65 at 1-800-Flowers

Floral Treasures Bouquet. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

For fragrant blooms that smell as pretty as they look, opt for the Floral Treasures bouquet, which contains an abundance of blooms in shades of lavender and pink.

From $56 From $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Sunny Garden Basket. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

Inspired by a blooming garden, this charming bouquet arrives, ready to be displayed, in a woven basket. It features a beautiful mix of roses, sunflowers, daisies and more.

From $56 From $70 at 1-800-Flowers

Charming Rose Garden. Image via 1800Flowers.

This giftable bouquet comes with a duo of mini roses, all wrapped up in a white picket fence planter. These plants can also be transplanted outdoors to enjoy year after year.

From $40 From $50 at 1-800-Flowers

Lovely Lavender Medley. Image via 1-800-Flowers.

This cheerful arrangement includes white roses, carnations and lavender Peruvian lilies, and is accented with baby’s breath and assorted greenery.

at 1-800-Flowers

