19 Hard Truths You Desperately Need To Hear If You're Dealing With A Breakup
Breakups suck, and healing can take time. Keep these words in mind as you step into this next chapter of your life:
1.
There’s so much grief involved with growth. We often associate grief with death when it’s really any hard emotional loss. Once you commit to entering a new season, prepare to mourn the past versions of yourself. https://t.co/YvrilH2nPJ
— Kira J (@IamKiraJ) April 21, 2024
2.
hard pillow to sallow: not everyone you want in your life wants you in theirs, so don’t bend over backwards trying to force them to stay when they couldn’t care less if you’re around or not.
— Brenda Rosales (@brenddittaa) May 21, 2022
3.
i hope you don’t look at what is taking time to come to fruition as a sign that your garden isn’t worth watering anymore, i hope you come to the realization that some seeds do better in different seasons and your intentions are actually growing on divine timing.
— billy chapata. (@iambrillyant) April 15, 2024
4.
Don’t let being strong most of the time fool you into believing that you have to carry that weight all of the time.
— Samantha King Holmes (@samanthakholmes) February 23, 2023
5.
Not everyone is for you and those who are, may only be for a season. That doesn’t have to be a falling out. Sometimes it’s growth. Other times it’s vibrational selection. You align until you don’t anymore.
— Nika Solé (@withlovesole) April 17, 2024
6.
A lot of the time, you’re the one violating your own boundaries by continuing to put yourself in certain spaces and around certain people. https://t.co/ZuTMLFU2M4
— Jah. (@Jeesa_Jay) April 20, 2024
7.
Many people have the thought that healing looks like not having the urge to have that thought, reaction, emotion, or behavior they don’t like.In reality healing is the practicing showing up the way you want to be over and over until it starts feeling more natural.
— Yolanda Renteria (@ThisisYolandaR) April 21, 2024
8.
And even if you’re down on Sunday, may you notice all the love and life around you. And may the light and electricity you see in others somehow charge you up. We ebb and flow in this life. Up and down we go. You’re surely going up again. See it in others. Believe it for yourself.
— Brandie Freely (@brandiefreely) April 14, 2024
9.
Forgive yourself for the coping mechanisms you have developed throughout the years to deal with your trauma.
— Sarah Mikal (@NetflixFunny) September 25, 2018
10.
you really have to put yourself on a certain pedestal. like yes, you're better than that, you're bigger than that, you can't associate yourself with that, you can't even entertain that.
— I M A N I (@prettygirll4L) April 21, 2024
11.
I realized healing isn't linear it will never stop at a certain age or time everyday is a day making progress to resolving wounds, and emotions. There isnt a step by step path for you to take to get to go from “unhealed” to “healed.” Your healing will be ongoing through your life https://t.co/FzeKTndwBy
— 𝓑. (@bexxj_) April 21, 2024
12.
— dime. (@therealdiamonde) June 21, 2023
The Pivot Year / Brianna Wiest / Twitter: @therealdiamonde
13.
May you never become so familiar with pain, that you reject anything good that tries to find you...
— Masoga 🐘🇿🇦 (@PikaTheReturn) June 7, 2021
14.
Get more comfortable telling people: “You can’t mentally or emotionally afford me.” When it applies, be honest with yourself and others. Because babe, you are stepping into a whole new era. 🔥❤️🔥
— 𝒜𝓋𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓃 𝒜𝓈𝒽 (@alchemyinctarot) April 10, 2024
15.
“It all begins and ends in your mind.What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it” https://t.co/8OqIzYrRyd
— ★Way_Forward★ (@syclubss) March 12, 2024
16.
forgive the person you were before you knew better
— we’re not really strangers (@wnrstweets) June 21, 2021
17.
If it's out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind too. - Ivan Nuru https://t.co/UU37mYFbI0
— Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (@ainGEEKY) April 12, 2024
18.
If you keep overextending yourself to keep an unbalanced friendship/relationship, you’ll burnout eventually. Seek out spaces where you’re loved and stay where your efforts are being appreciated
— Sops 🍑🧡 (@sopreyechaine) April 21, 2024
19.
Good morning. Your anxiety is lying to you. It’s gonna be okay. And you will be, too.
— Nneka M. Okona 🇳🇬 (@afrosypaella) April 20, 2024
And remember, don't rush your healing journey! Believe it or not, you're making progress every single day.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline is 1-888-950-6264 (NAMI) and provides information and referral services; GoodTherapy.org is an association of mental health professionals from more than 25 countries who support efforts to reduce harm in therapy.