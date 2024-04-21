19 Hard Truths You Desperately Need To Hear If You're Dealing With A Breakup

Breakups suck, and healing can take time. Keep these words in mind as you step into this next chapter of your life:

1.

There’s so much grief involved with growth. We often associate grief with death when it’s really any hard emotional loss. Once you commit to entering a new season, prepare to mourn the past versions of yourself. https://t.co/YvrilH2nPJ — Kira J (@IamKiraJ) April 21, 2024

Twitter: @IamKiraJ

2.

hard pillow to sallow: not everyone you want in your life wants you in theirs, so don’t bend over backwards trying to force them to stay when they couldn’t care less if you’re around or not. — Brenda Rosales (@brenddittaa) May 21, 2022

Twitter: @brenddittaa

3.

i hope you don’t look at what is taking time to come to fruition as a sign that your garden isn’t worth watering anymore, i hope you come to the realization that some seeds do better in different seasons and your intentions are actually growing on divine timing. — billy chapata. (@iambrillyant) April 15, 2024

Twitter: @iambrillyant

4.

Don’t let being strong most of the time fool you into believing that you have to carry that weight all of the time. — Samantha King Holmes (@samanthakholmes) February 23, 2023

Twitter: @samanthakholmes

5.

Not everyone is for you and those who are, may only be for a season. That doesn’t have to be a falling out. Sometimes it’s growth. Other times it’s vibrational selection. You align until you don’t anymore. — Nika Solé (@withlovesole) April 17, 2024

Twitter: @withlovesole

6.

A lot of the time, you’re the one violating your own boundaries by continuing to put yourself in certain spaces and around certain people. https://t.co/ZuTMLFU2M4 — Jah. (@Jeesa_Jay) April 20, 2024

Twitter: @Jeesa_Jay

7.

Many people have the thought that healing looks like not having the urge to have that thought, reaction, emotion, or behavior they don’t like.In reality healing is the practicing showing up the way you want to be over and over until it starts feeling more natural. — Yolanda Renteria (@ThisisYolandaR) April 21, 2024

Twitter: @ThisisYolandaR

8.

And even if you’re down on Sunday, may you notice all the love and life around you. And may the light and electricity you see in others somehow charge you up. We ebb and flow in this life. Up and down we go. You’re surely going up again. See it in others. Believe it for yourself. — Brandie Freely (@brandiefreely) April 14, 2024

Twitter: @brandiefreely

9.

Forgive yourself for the coping mechanisms you have developed throughout the years to deal with your trauma. — Sarah Mikal (@NetflixFunny) September 25, 2018

Twitter: @NetflixFunny

10.

you really have to put yourself on a certain pedestal. like yes, you're better than that, you're bigger than that, you can't associate yourself with that, you can't even entertain that.🩶 — I M A N I (@prettygirll4L) April 21, 2024

Twitter: @prettygirll4L

11.

I realized healing isn't linear it will never stop at a certain age or time everyday is a day making progress to resolving wounds, and emotions. There isnt a step by step path for you to take to get to go from “unhealed” to “healed.” Your healing will be ongoing through your life https://t.co/FzeKTndwBy — 𝓑. (@bexxj_) April 21, 2024

Twitter: @bexxj_

12.

The Pivot Year / Brianna Wiest / Twitter: @therealdiamonde

13.

May you never become so familiar with pain, that you reject anything good that tries to find you... — Masoga 🐘🇿🇦 (@PikaTheReturn) June 7, 2021

Twitter: @PikaTheReturn

14.

Get more comfortable telling people: “You can’t mentally or emotionally afford me.” When it applies, be honest with yourself and others. Because babe, you are stepping into a whole new era. 🔥❤️‍🔥 — 𝒜𝓋𝒶𝓁𝑜𝓃 𝒜𝓈𝒽 (@alchemyinctarot) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @alchemyinctarot

15.

“It all begins and ends in your mind.What you give power to, has power over you, if you allow it” https://t.co/8OqIzYrRyd — ★Way_Forward★ (@syclubss) March 12, 2024

Twitter: @syclubss

16.

forgive the person you were before you knew better — we’re not really strangers (@wnrstweets) June 21, 2021

Twitter: @wnrstweets

17.

If it's out of your hands, it deserves freedom from your mind too. - Ivan Nuru https://t.co/UU37mYFbI0 — Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious (@ainGEEKY) April 12, 2024

Twitter: @ainGEEKY

18.

If you keep overextending yourself to keep an unbalanced friendship/relationship, you’ll burnout eventually. Seek out spaces where you’re loved and stay where your efforts are being appreciated — Sops 🍑🧡 (@sopreyechaine) April 21, 2024

Twitter: @sopreyechaine

19.

Good morning. Your anxiety is lying to you. It’s gonna be okay. And you will be, too. — Nneka M. Okona 🇳🇬 (@afrosypaella) April 20, 2024

Twitter: @afrosypaella

And remember, don't rush your healing journey! Believe it or not, you're making progress every single day.