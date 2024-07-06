19 No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without A Machine
Making ice cream at home is easy if you have an ice cream maker ― but it can be just as easy if you don’t.
Ice cream machines are surely magical, but they also have their downsides ― they can cost hundreds of dollars, and their canisters take up valuable space in your freezer while they’re chilling in advance of churning.
Your other resort is buying ice cream from the grocery store, but it’s often laden with hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and frankly, it doesn’t always taste as good as the imaginative flavors you can create yourself.
Below are 19 no-churn ice cream recipes you can make without an ice cream maker. The science behind these recipes has been tinkered with to eliminate the churning process, meaning they’re not quite like the traditional custard recipes you may be accustomed to. Their base typically foregoes eggs in favor of sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream, making it even easier to whip up. Give them a go!
How Sweet Eats
No-Churn Coffee Oreo Ice Cream
Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats
Grandbaby Cakes
No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes
Completely Delicious
No-Churn Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Completely Delicious
Orchids + Sweet Tea
No-Churn Caramel Cone Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea
Butter Be Ready
No-Churn Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
Jessica In The Kitchen
Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Get the recipe from Jessica In The Kitchen
Orchids + Sweet Tea
Best No-Churn Cookies + Cream Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea
Completely Delicious
No-Churn S'mores Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Completely Delicious
Orchids + Sweet Tea
No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea
Butter Be Ready
Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready
Orchids + Sweet Tea
No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea
Jaylynn Little
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Swirl Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Get the recipe from Jaylynn Little
Half Baked Harvest
No-Churn Minted White Chocolate Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest
A Classic Twist
No-Churn Coffee Caramel Ice Cream
Get the recipe from A Classic Twist
Connoisseurus Veg
No-Churn Raw Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg
Pink Owl Kitchen
No Churn Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Pink Owl Kitchen
Rainbow Nourishments
Peanut Butter and Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream
Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments
Rasa Malaysia
Cinnamon Bun Ice Cream (No-Churn)
Get the recipe from Rasa Malaysia
Hummingbird High
No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream with Circus Animal Cookie Crumbs
Get the recipe from Hummingbird High