19 No-Churn Ice Cream Recipes You Can Make Without A Machine

Making ice cream at home is easy if you have an ice cream maker ― but it can be just as easy if you don’t.

Ice cream machines are surely magical, but they also have their downsides ― they can cost hundreds of dollars, and their canisters take up valuable space in your freezer while they’re chilling in advance of churning.

Your other resort is buying ice cream from the grocery store, but it’s often laden with hard-to-pronounce ingredients, and frankly, it doesn’t always taste as good as the imaginative flavors you can create yourself.

Below are 19 no-churn ice cream recipes you can make without an ice cream maker. The science behind these recipes has been tinkered with to eliminate the churning process, meaning they’re not quite like the traditional custard recipes you may be accustomed to. Their base typically foregoes eggs in favor of sweetened condensed milk and heavy whipping cream, making it even easier to whip up. Give them a go!

No-Churn Coffee Oreo Ice Cream

How Sweet Eats

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats

No-Churn Blueberry Ice Cream

Grandbaby Cakes

Get the recipe from Grandbaby Cakes

No-Churn Chocolate Peanut Butter Chunk Ice Cream

Completely Delicious

Get the recipe from Completely Delicious

No-Churn Caramel Cone Ice Cream

Orchids + Sweet Tea

Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea

No-Churn Sweet Potato Pie Ice Cream

Butter Be Ready

Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready

Vegan Strawberry Coconut Ice Cream (No-Churn)

Jessica In The Kitchen

Get the recipe from Jessica In The Kitchen

Best No-Churn Cookies + Cream Ice Cream

Orchids + Sweet Tea

Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea

No-Churn S'mores Ice Cream

Completely Delicious

Get the recipe from Completely Delicious

No-Churn Butter Pecan Ice Cream

Orchids + Sweet Tea

Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea

Blueberry Cheesecake Ice Cream (No-Churn)

Butter Be Ready

Get the recipe from Butter Be Ready

No-Churn Vanilla Ice Cream

Orchids + Sweet Tea

Get the recipe from Orchids & Sweet Tea

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Swirl Ice Cream (No-Churn)

Jaylynn Little

Get the recipe from Jaylynn Little

No-Churn Minted White Chocolate Ice Cream

Half Baked Harvest

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest

No-Churn Coffee Caramel Ice Cream

A Classic Twist

Get the recipe from A Classic Twist

No-Churn Raw Vegan Chocolate Ice Cream

Connoisseurus Veg

Get the recipe from Connoisseurus Veg

No Churn Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

Pink Owl Kitchen

Get the recipe from Pink Owl Kitchen

Peanut Butter and Blueberry No-Churn Ice Cream

Rainbow Nourishments

Get the recipe from Rainbow Nourishments

Cinnamon Bun Ice Cream (No-Churn)

Rasa Malaysia

Get the recipe from Rasa Malaysia

No-Churn Coffee Ice Cream with Circus Animal Cookie Crumbs

Hummingbird High

Get the recipe from Hummingbird High

