2 in 5 have ended a relationship over a poor financial decision

Your money mistakes may just cost your relationship, according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans looked at the importance of decision-making and found that 40% have ended a relationship over a poor financial choice. Overall, nearly three-quarters of respondents feel sure about their decision-making ability, describing themselves as decisive (74%). Just one in six admit to being indecisive. Those who are sure about their choices chalk it up to good judgment skills (68%), confidence (63%) and strong intuition (62%). They also pride themselves on their ability to think quickly (58%) and gauge others’ behaviors like tone or body language (54%). On the other hand, those who are indecisive fear making the wrong decision (55%) and seek to understand as much information as possible (56%).