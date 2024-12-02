The 20 best easy Christmas party recipes – blinis, paté, punch and more
“I have never thought of myself as the sort of cook who makes his own bits and pieces to serve with drinks,” said Nigel Slater, writing about Christmas in the Observer. “When I do, I realise I should have done so all along. Not just because what I’ve made often tastes better than anything I can buy, but because the effort is much more appreciated.”
With that in mind, we bring you simple, delicious recipes to please both guests and cooks throughout the festive season. Make Georgia Levy’s mac ’n’ cheese canapés, build Georgina Hayden’s blinis and try not to eat all of Anja Dunk’s triple-chocolate biscotti in one sitting. Then relax with a glass of Jared Brown and Anistatia Miller’s negroni punch. Happy Christmas from OFM!
Georgina Hayden’s build your own blinis recipe
The classic Christmas canapé, easily customised with your favourite toppings (pictured above)
Parmesan biscuits recipe by Matt Christmas
The ultimate cheesy biscuit, impossible to resist
Nigel Slater’s recipe for speck and parmesan muffins
A little warm savoury muffin to have with a glass of something cold and fizzy
Mac ’n’ cheese canapés recipe by Georgia Levy
Comfort food in canapé form – what could be better?
Christmas clove syrup recipe by Fin Spiteri
Your new festive friend – just add sparkling wine or soda water for instant party drinks
Rachel Roddy’s recipe for mushroom paté
A classic paté to serve on toast or crostini
Curried crabby nachos recipe by Helen Graves
Crunchy, spicy, comes together at the last moment – an excellent party snack
Mortadella-wrapped grissini recipe by Molly Baz
The perfect trio – bread sticks, chilli butter, cured meat
Negroni punch recipe by Jared Brown and Anistatia Miller
Toast the season with a glass of grown-up punch
Nigella Lawson’s recipe for cranberry and soy glazed cocktail sausages
Superior mini sausages on sticks
Marie Mitchell’s jerusalem artichoke fritters with clementine sauce recipe
Crisp outside and fluffy within, perfect with a tangy citrus sauce
Nigel Slater’s recipe for fennel seed and pancetta popcorn
How do you make popcorn better? Add bacon
Carrot ‘lox’ with ‘cream cheese’, capers and dill canapés recipe by Gaz Oakley
This fresh take on the Christmas classic will please vegans – and everyone else
Black grape pachadi dip with curry leaves and yoghurt recipe by Cynthia Shanmugalingam
Fresh, creamy, sweet, pickly – level up your dip game
Rocket and walnut pesto crostini recipe by Russell Norman
As good on toast as it is stirred through pasta
Nigella Lawson’s recipe for black forest brownies
Rich, squidgy and always a crowdpleaser
Gluten-free cheesy garlic dough ball wreath recipe by Becky Excell
A festive tear-and-share to dip into hot cheese
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipe for lemon and sage roasted almonds
A snack to savour at any time during the festive season
Mulled cider recipe by Bert Blaize and Claire Strickett
Switch wine for cider to improve on a Christmas favourite
Schokoladen biscotti – double chocolate biscotti recipe by Anja Dunk
Dip in cocoa for an even more intense chocolatey hit