The 20 best easy Christmas party recipes – blinis, paté, punch and more

Compiled by Holly O'Neill
<span>Build your own blinis. Prop styling: Kate Whitaker. Food styling: Bianca Nice.</span><span>Photograph: Kate Whitaker/The Observer</span>
“I have never thought of myself as the sort of cook who makes his own bits and pieces to serve with drinks,” said Nigel Slater, writing about Christmas in the Observer. “When I do, I realise I should have done so all along. Not just because what I’ve made often tastes better than anything I can buy, but because the effort is much more appreciated.”

With that in mind, we bring you simple, delicious recipes to please both guests and cooks throughout the festive season. Make Georgia Levy’s mac ’n’ cheese canapés, build Georgina Hayden’s blinis and try not to eat all of Anja Dunk’s triple-chocolate biscotti in one sitting. Then relax with a glass of Jared Brown and Anistatia Miller’s negroni punch. Happy Christmas from OFM!

Georgina Hayden’s build your own blinis recipe

The classic Christmas canapé, easily customised with your favourite toppings (pictured above)

Parmesan biscuits recipe by Matt Christmas

The ultimate cheesy biscuit, impossible to resist

Nigel Slater’s recipe for speck and parmesan muffins

A little warm savoury muffin to have with a glass of something cold and fizzy

Mac ’n’ cheese canapés recipe by Georgia Levy

Comfort food in canapé form – what could be better?

Christmas clove syrup recipe by Fin Spiteri

Your new festive friend – just add sparkling wine or soda water for instant party drinks

Rachel Roddy’s recipe for mushroom paté

A classic paté to serve on toast or crostini

Curried crabby nachos recipe by Helen Graves

Crunchy, spicy, comes together at the last moment – an excellent party snack

Mortadella-wrapped grissini recipe by Molly Baz

The perfect trio – bread sticks, chilli butter, cured meat

Negroni punch recipe by Jared Brown and Anistatia Miller

Toast the season with a glass of grown-up punch

Nigella Lawson’s recipe for cranberry and soy glazed cocktail sausages

Superior mini sausages on sticks

Marie Mitchell’s jerusalem artichoke fritters with clementine sauce recipe

Crisp outside and fluffy within, perfect with a tangy citrus sauce

Nigel Slater’s recipe for fennel seed and pancetta popcorn

How do you make popcorn better? Add bacon

Carrot ‘lox’ with ‘cream cheese’, capers and dill canapés recipe by Gaz Oakley

This fresh take on the Christmas classic will please vegans – and everyone else

Black grape pachadi dip with curry leaves and yoghurt recipe by Cynthia Shanmugalingam

Fresh, creamy, sweet, pickly – level up your dip game

Rocket and walnut pesto crostini recipe by Russell Norman

As good on toast as it is stirred through pasta

Nigella Lawson’s recipe for black forest brownies

Rich, squidgy and always a crowdpleaser

Gluten-free cheesy garlic dough ball wreath recipe by Becky Excell

A festive tear-and-share to dip into hot cheese

Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipe for lemon and sage roasted almonds

A snack to savour at any time during the festive season

Mulled cider recipe by Bert Blaize and Claire Strickett

Switch wine for cider to improve on a Christmas favourite

Schokoladen biscotti – double chocolate biscotti recipe by Anja Dunk

Dip in cocoa for an even more intense chocolatey hit

