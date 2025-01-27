20 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for her in 2025: What to get your wife, girlfriend or any other woman in your life
I wouldn't hesitate — Feb. 14 is just around the corner.
We're a couple of weeks away from Valentine's Day 2025, folks! If you have a special lady in your life, we recommend getting your shopping done now in order to impress them on Feb. 14. We know that figuring out what gift to get can be tough, so we decided to help you out by creating a handy list of gifts that she's sure to love.
Under Eye Mask$26$40Save $14
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour$38
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies$9$11Save $2
Stackable Mugs (177 ml)$45
Gratitude Journal$20
Best-Ever No-Show Sock 3-Pack$18
Ice Roller and Gua Sha$18
Walt Disco Hoop Earrings$150
Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug$14
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented$25$35Save $10
Magic Wand Mini Cordless Vibrator$108 with code AFF-YAHOO10$120Score 10 per cent off with this code.
Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron$800
Womens Park Plaid Pajama Set$99$118Save $19
The Peptide Lip Tints$98
Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag$298
Room to Relax$54
3-Tone Lace Cheeky Panty$23
Everyday Cozy Popcorn Cable Crew Socks$28
Jacobean Florals Hardback Lined Notebook$42
Calgon Take Me Away! Lavender & Honey Moisturizing Bath Bombs$8
From self-care items like bath bombs and candles to vibrators and cozy new PJs, there's a little something for everyone on this list. Take a look below at 20 Valentine's Day gifts for her, and shop them now to make sure they arrive in time for the special day.
These under-eye masks will help brighten and hydrate the skin to keep things feeling refreshed (and more awake). This pack comes with 24 pairs.
If she loves makeup, there's no question she will love this new drop from Rare Beauty. This liquid contour has been receiving rave reviews on social media — it's perfect for creating a natural, lifted look.
These scrunchies are made from a breathable fabric that won't crease hair or tug on delicate strands. There are five scrunchies in this set.
These won't take up much space in your cupboards, thanks to their stackable design. Shoppers say these adorable little mugs keep their espresso "perfectly hot."
This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity — something we could all benefit from. This journal is available in six colours.
These no-show socks are ideal for everyday comfort, thanks to their perfect thickness and stretch. They feature cushioned terry-knit soles and a shaped heel and toe for a spot-on fit.
This ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up. These tools are suitable for all skin types.
These little disco hoops will get the party started. They're made of sterling silver and plated with 14k gold — also available in a silver option.
This bestselling mug is an Anthropologie classic, and it's a proud member of the iconic Bistro Tile Collection. The design is inspired by all the charming sidewalk cafes that adorn the streets of Paris.
With notes of citrus, florals and spicy vanilla, this Yankee Candle will take relaxation to the next level. It burns for up to 150 hours and has more than 140,000 reviews.
This petite mini Magic Wand vibrator packs all of the punch that the full-size carries but has the added benefit of lasting for up to 2.5 hours. It has three intensities that's ideal for some adult time, or just massaging achey muscles.
If she's had her eye on an Airwrap (haven't we all?) this deal from Best Buy is an excellent chance to get her one. This nifty device is basically a holy grail for hair styling.
There's something just so luxurious about a new set of PJs, don't you think? She'll love this snuggly classic plaid pair that's made with a soft and breathable cotton blend.
You've likely seen her scrolling through Rhode content on social media — surprise her with this set of four lip tints. It comes in the shades Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and Espresso.
A Michael Kors bag is always a welcome addition to the wardrobe. This tote is perfect for every day use and features the iconic “MK” bling. You can also had a monogram for no extra cost!
Add some soothing scents to the room with this collection of four diffuser blends. It comes in four grounding scents: Unwind, Stress Release, Spa Day and Present Moment.
A sexy but comfy pair of undies is always a good idea! This cheeky pair is made of delicate layers for a sheer effect.
Are her feet always cold? Treat her to a pair of cushioned cozy Merino crew socks to keep her tootsies warm.
And if she needs another journal to add to her collection, this pretty stationary piece from Papier could be very thoughtful. You have the option to personalize it, which means you can leave a sweet note on the inside!
Add some whimsy to self-care baths with these sweet-smelling lavender and honey bath bombs. They also help to moisturize and soothe skin.
Let us know what you think by emailing us, commenting below and tweeting @YahooStyleCA! Follow us on Twitter and Instagram.