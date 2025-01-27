20 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for her in 2025: What to get your wife, girlfriend or any other woman in your life

20 best gifts to shop for the special lady in your life for Valentine's Day 2025. (Photos via Sephora, Yeti, Amazon, Papier, Rhode Skin and Aritzia)

We're a couple of weeks away from Valentine's Day 2025, folks! If you have a special lady in your life, we recommend getting your shopping done now in order to impress them on Feb. 14. We know that figuring out what gift to get can be tough, so we decided to help you out by creating a handy list of gifts that she's sure to love.

From self-care items like bath bombs and candles to vibrators and cozy new PJs, there's a little something for everyone on this list. Take a look below at 20 Valentine's Day gifts for her, and shop them now to make sure they arrive in time for the special day.

Sephora Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour $38 If she loves makeup, there's no question she will love this new drop from Rare Beauty. This liquid contour has been receiving rave reviews on social media — it's perfect for creating a natural, lifted look. $38 at Sephora

Yeti Stackable Mugs (177 ml) $45 These won't take up much space in your cupboards, thanks to their stackable design. Shoppers say these adorable little mugs keep their espresso "perfectly hot." $45 at Yeti

Amazon Gratitude Journal $20 This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity — something we could all benefit from. This journal is available in six colours. $20 at Amazon

Aritzia Best-Ever No-Show Sock 3-Pack $18 These no-show socks are ideal for everyday comfort, thanks to their perfect thickness and stretch. They feature cushioned terry-knit soles and a shaped heel and toe for a spot-on fit. $18 at Aritzia

Amazon Ice Roller and Gua Sha $18 This ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up. These tools are suitable for all skin types. $18 at Amazon

Adornmonde Walt Disco Hoop Earrings $150 These little disco hoops will get the party started. They're made of sterling silver and plated with 14k gold — also available in a silver option. $150 at Adornmonde

Best Buy Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron $800 If she's had her eye on an Airwrap (haven't we all?) this deal from Best Buy is an excellent chance to get her one. This nifty device is basically a holy grail for hair styling. $800 at Best Buy

Rhode The Peptide Lip Tints $98 You've likely seen her scrolling through Rhode content on social media — surprise her with this set of four lip tints. It comes in the shades Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and Espresso. $98 at Rhode

Michael Kors Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag $298 A Michael Kors bag is always a welcome addition to the wardrobe. This tote is perfect for every day use and features the iconic “MK” bling. You can also had a monogram for no extra cost! $298 at Michael Kors

Saje Room to Relax $54 Add some soothing scents to the room with this collection of four diffuser blends. It comes in four grounding scents: Unwind, Stress Release, Spa Day and Present Moment. $54 at Saje

Papier Jacobean Florals Hardback Lined Notebook $42 And if she needs another journal to add to her collection, this pretty stationary piece from Papier could be very thoughtful. You have the option to personalize it, which means you can leave a sweet note on the inside! $42 at Papier

