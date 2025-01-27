Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

20 best Valentine's Day gift ideas for her in 2025: What to get your wife, girlfriend or any other woman in your life

I wouldn't hesitate — Feb. 14 is just around the corner.

Sarah Rohoman
valentine's day gift ideas: rare beaut liquid contour, under eye patches, yeti espresso cup, papier journal, rhode lip tints, tna socks, bath bombs
20 best gifts to shop for the special lady in your life for Valentine's Day 2025. (Photos via Sephora, Yeti, Amazon, Papier, Rhode Skin and Aritzia)

We're a couple of weeks away from Valentine's Day 2025, folks! If you have a special lady in your life, we recommend getting your shopping done now in order to impress them on Feb. 14. We know that figuring out what gift to get can be tough, so we decided to help you out by creating a handy list of gifts that she's sure to love.

From self-care items like bath bombs and candles to vibrators and cozy new PJs, there's a little something for everyone on this list. Take a look below at 20 Valentine's Day gifts for her, and shop them now to make sure they arrive in time for the special day.

Amazon

Under Eye Mask

$26$40Save $14

These under-eye masks will help brighten and hydrate the skin to keep things feeling refreshed (and more awake). This pack comes with 24 pairs.

$26 at Amazon
Sephora

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Contour

$38

If she loves makeup, there's no question she will love this new drop from Rare Beauty. This liquid contour has been receiving rave reviews on social media — it's perfect for creating a natural, lifted look.

$38 at Sephora
Amazon

Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies

$9$11Save $2

These scrunchies are made from a breathable fabric that won't crease hair or tug on delicate strands. There are five scrunchies in this set.

$9 at Amazon
Yeti

Stackable Mugs (177 ml)

$45

These won't take up much space in your cupboards, thanks to their stackable design. Shoppers say these adorable little mugs keep their espresso "perfectly hot." 

$45 at Yeti
Amazon

Gratitude Journal

$20

This undated journal is filled with daily affirmations and prompts to help focus on gratitude and positivity — something we could all benefit from. This journal is available in six colours.

$20 at Amazon
Aritzia

Best-Ever No-Show Sock 3-Pack

$18

These no-show socks are ideal for everyday comfort, thanks to their perfect thickness and stretch. They feature cushioned terry-knit soles and a shaped heel and toe for a spot-on fit.

$18 at Aritzia
Amazon

Ice Roller and Gua Sha

$18

This ice roller and gua sha are the perfect pair to help de-puff and wake the skin up. These tools are suitable for all skin types.

$18 at Amazon
Adornmonde

Walt Disco Hoop Earrings

$150

These little disco hoops will get the party started. They're made of sterling silver and plated with 14k gold — also available in a silver option.

$150 at Adornmonde
Anthropologie

Bistro Tile Margot Monogram Mug

$14

This bestselling mug is an Anthropologie classic, and it's a proud member of the iconic Bistro Tile Collection. The design is inspired by all the charming sidewalk cafes that adorn the streets of Paris.

$14 at Anthropologie
YANKEE CANDLE

Yankee Candle Pink Sands Scented

$25$35Save $10

With notes of citrus, florals and spicy vanilla, this Yankee Candle will take relaxation to the next level. It burns for up to 150 hours and has more than 140,000 reviews. 

$25 at Amazon
Lovehoney

Magic Wand Mini Cordless Vibrator

$108 with code AFF-YAHOO10$120
Score 10 per cent off with this code.

This petite mini Magic Wand vibrator packs all of the punch that the full-size carries but has the added benefit of lasting for up to 2.5 hours. It has three intensities that's ideal for some adult time, or just massaging achey muscles.

Score 10 per cent off with this code.
$108 with code AFF-YAHOO10 at Lovehoney
Best Buy

Dyson Airwrap Styler Complete Long Curling Iron

$800

If she's had her eye on an Airwrap (haven't we all?) this deal from Best Buy is an excellent chance to get her one. This nifty device is basically a holy grail for hair styling.

$800 at Best Buy
Roots

Womens Park Plaid Pajama Set

$99$118Save $19

There's something just so luxurious about a new set of PJs, don't you think? She'll love this snuggly classic plaid pair that's made with a soft and breathable cotton blend. 

$99 at Roots
Rhode

The Peptide Lip Tints

$98

You've likely seen her scrolling through Rhode content on social media — surprise her with this set of four lip tints. It comes in the shades Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and Espresso.

$98 at Rhode
Michael Kors

Marilyn Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag

$298

A Michael Kors bag is always a welcome addition to the wardrobe. This tote is perfect for every day use and features the iconic “MK” bling. You can also had a monogram for no extra cost!

$298 at Michael Kors
Saje

Room to Relax

$54

Add some soothing scents to the room with this collection of four diffuser blends. It comes in four grounding scents: Unwind, Stress Release, Spa Day and Present Moment. 

$54 at Saje
La Vie En Rose

3-Tone Lace Cheeky Panty

$23

A sexy but comfy pair of undies is always a good idea! This cheeky pair is made of delicate layers for a sheer effect.

$23 at La Vie En Rose
Smartwool

Everyday Cozy Popcorn Cable Crew Socks

$28

Are her feet always cold? Treat her to a pair of cushioned cozy Merino crew socks to keep her tootsies warm. 

$28 at Smartwool
Papier

Jacobean Florals Hardback Lined Notebook

$42

And if she needs another journal to add to her collection, this pretty stationary piece from Papier could be very thoughtful. You have the option to personalize it, which means you can leave a sweet note on the inside!

$42 at Papier
Calgon

Calgon Take Me Away! Lavender & Honey Moisturizing Bath Bombs

$8

Add some whimsy to self-care baths with these sweet-smelling lavender and honey bath bombs. They also help to moisturize and soothe skin.

$8 at Amazon

